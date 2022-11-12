Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

El Viñedo Local

No reviews yet

730 Peachtree St Suite 100

Atlanta, GA 30308

Popular Items

Iced Latte

HOT COFFEE

Americano

$3.50

Cafe con Leche

$4.25+

Our take on a cafe au lait. Steamed half and half with Columbian French roast coffee. Slightly sweetened.

Cappuccino

$4.25

Classic five ounce beverage

Coffee - Colombia

$3.25+

French (dark roast) coffee from Columbia. 100% fair trade and organic.

Coffee - Decaf

$3.25+

Coffee - Peru

$3.25+

Full City medium roast from Peru. 100% organic and fair trade coffee.

Colada/Cortado

$4.05

Beverage of equal parts espresso and milk

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25
Latte

Latte

$4.35+

ICED COFFEE

Americano - Iced

$3.95

Iced Coffee - Decaf

$3.55

Iced Latte

$4.75

Iced Coffee

$3.55

Iced Cafe con Leche

$4.95

Our take on a cafe au lait. Columbian French roast coffee with half and half Slightly sweetened.

TEA

Loose leaf teas from the Just Add Honey Tea Company

Earl Grey Cream

$4.15+

Black Tea Ingredients: organic black tea blend, oil of bergamot, vanilla, cornflower petals

Georgia Peach

$4.15+

Black Tea Ingredients: dried peaches, blackberry leaves, ginger, calendula and sunflower petals, papaya and apricot pieces

Moroccan Mint

$4.15+

Green Tea Ingredients: organic gunpowder green tea, organic peppermint

Peace of Mind

$4.15+

Herbal Tea Ingredients: organic chamomile, rosehips, organic spearmint, orange peel, hibiscus, lemongrass, organic lemon myrtle, stevia leaf

Silver Moonlight

$4.15+

White Tea Ingredients: organic white tea - Yunnan Province - China

Yerba Mate

$4.15+

Chai Tea

$4.15+

Peace on Earth Tea Latte

$4.95+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

Earl Grey Cream (London Fog) Tea Latte

$5.50

Mate con Leche

$5.50

Moroccan Choco Mint Tea Latte

$5.50

Peace of Mind Tea Latte

$5.50

Georgia Peaches and Cream Tea Latte

$5.50

PASTRIES

Guava Pastelito

$4.95

Baked puff pastry filled with sweet guava filling

Pandaria Criollo Pasrty

$4.25

Soft Drinks

Saratoga Bottled Water

$4.75

Smart Water

Coke

$4.50

Classic eight ounce glass bottle

Diet Coke

$4.50

Classic eight ounce bottle

Sprite

$4.50

Classic eight ounce bottle

Inca Kola

$4.25

Classic Peruvian soft drink

Topo Chico LG

$4.75

Perrier

$3.25Out of stock

Natalies Juice

$6.00

Coffee

Cafe Campesino Peru Full Cty 1 lb bag

$15.95

Cafe Campesino Colombia French 1 lb bag

$15.95

Cafe Campesino Easygoing Espresso 1 lb bag

$16.95

El Vinedo Local T-Shirt (Black w/ White Print)

$28.00

El Vinedo Local Hat (Olive)

$32.00
Sunday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Enjoy the subtle rich flavors of South America!!

Location

730 Peachtree St Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

