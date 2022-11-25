Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Melting Pot Atlanta-Midtown GA

2,249 Reviews

$$$

754 Peachtree Street NE

Atlanta, GA 30308

Popular Items

The Original SM

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$48.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

To Go Cheese

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$26.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$26.00

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$26.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Charcuterie Board

$13.00

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

To Go Salad

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

Caesar

Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

California

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

To Go Chocolate

The Original SM

$26.00

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$26.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$26.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Sweet Additions

$11.00

Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

To Go Beverage

Coke

$4.95

(61 cal)

Diet Coke

$4.95

(0 cal)

Sprite

$4.95

(121 cal)

Lemonade

$4.95

(121 cal)

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$16.00

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$8.00

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$6.00

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$6.00

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

Melting Pot Retail Favs - 4 Pack

Melting Pot Retail Favs - 4 Pack

$75.00

Some of our Melting Pot favorites in one package!

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Website

Location

754 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

