Costa Coffee





756 W Peachtree Street

Atlanta, GA 30308





Popular Items

Latte
Cappuccino
Flat White

Lattes

Latte

Latte

$3.95+

Costa signature blend or Decaf espresso with your choice of milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.95+

The sweet and fresh earthiness of Amai Matcha is paired with your choice of milk or milk alternative.

Masala Chai Latte

Masala Chai Latte

$4.95+

Black tea and warm masala spices with your choice of milk.

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$4.95+

A creamy and rich turmeric latte complemented by warm spices and sweetened with honey.

Blue Lavender Latte

Blue Lavender Latte

$5.25+

The perfect drink for unwinding. Soothing butterfly pea powder is paired with the floral and sweet flavor of lavender.

Espresso, Americano, & Cappuccino

Single Espresso

Single Espresso

$2.75

A single shot of espresso

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.25

A double shot of espresso

Cortado

Cortado

$3.25

Our signature Espresso and textured milk signed off with a little heart.

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Hot Water and Espresso

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Our aromatic Espresso, frothy milk, and decadent chocolate dusting.

Flat White

Flat White

$5.45

A delicious combination of Espresso and lightly textured, velvety milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Rich chocolate combined with your choice of milk. Add whip cream or marshmallows for an even more decadent experience.

Macchiato

$3.25

Coffee and Cold Brew

House Blend Drip Coffee

House Blend Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Dark Roast Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Smooth, well-balanced, and refreshing. Our coffee is brewed in-store for 20 hours and served over ice.

Honey Oat Pistachio Cold Brew

Honey Oat Pistachio Cold Brew

$4.75+

Smooth, well-balanced, and refreshing cold brew combined with pistachio and honey.

Vanilla Oat Cold Brew

Vanilla Oat Cold Brew

$4.75+

Our signature cold brew is combined with vanilla and oat milk.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25

Our cold brew is infused with nitrogen for a rich, velvety texture.

Joe2Go

$21.70

Mochas

Steamed chocolate milk blended with espresso for a caffeinated chocolate treat.
Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

Steamed chocolate milk blended with espresso for a caffeinated chocolate treat.

Teas

Cherry Blossom Green Tea

Cherry Blossom Green Tea

$3.25

Green tea combined with cherry blossoms.

Vanilla Rooibos Herbal Tea

Vanilla Rooibos Herbal Tea

$3.25

Rooibos tea, vanilla, and a hint of spice. Caffeine Free

Bergamot Black Tea

Bergamot Black Tea

$3.25

Black tea with the complex flavors of Bergamot citrus.

Rooibos Lime Iced Tea

Rooibos Lime Iced Tea

$4.25

A hint of spice in our rooibos tea combined with the sweet and tart flavors of lime.

Sakura Lemongrass Iced Tea

Sakura Lemongrass Iced Tea

$4.25

An intermingling of fresh smooth green tea and invigorating lemongrass served ice cold. Citrusy, crisp, and incredibly refreshing.

Bergamot Peach Iced Tea

Bergamot Peach Iced Tea

$4.25

Fragrant and flavorful earl grey tea paired with sweet and invigorating peach.

Masala Chai Tea

Masala Chai Tea

$3.25

Spiced black tea. Try it hot or iced.

Smoothies and Frappes

Strawberry and Oat Smoothie

Strawberry and Oat Smoothie

$7.50

Our smoothies are made with all fruit and no filler. Strawberries and oat milk sweetened with a hint of agave.

Chocolate Protein Banana Smoothie

Chocolate Protein Banana Smoothie

$7.50

Cocoa powder, Bananas and Soy Protein Powder blended with Almond Milk.

Coffee - Frappe

Coffee - Frappe

$4.95+

Get your coffee fix in the form of a creamy, milky, ice-cold frappé, with a fluffy light topping and a sprinkle of chocolate dusting.

Salted Caramel Toffee - Frappe

Salted Caramel Toffee - Frappe

$4.95+

A lush, creamy drink with rich salted caramel and toffee.

Other Bevs (Bottled)

Coca Cola - 20 oz

Coca Cola - 20 oz

$2.49
Diet Coke - 20 oz

Diet Coke - 20 oz

$2.49
Coke Zero - 20 oz

Coke Zero - 20 oz

$2.49

Sprite - 20 oz

$2.49

AHA - Blueberry + Pomegranate

$1.99

AHA - Mango Black Tea

$1.99

AHA - Lime + Watermelon

$1.99

Fairlife Milk (White) 14 oz

$2.49

Smart Water 20 oz

$2.49

Simply Orange Juice

$2.49

Simply Lemonade

$2.49

Topo Chico

$3.50

Coke de Mexico

$3.50

Seasonal Specials

Maple Hazelnut Latte

Maple Hazelnut Latte

$5.25+

Pumpkin Spice Oat Latte

$5.25+

Jump into Fall with the classic flavors of Pumpkin and warm spices combined with our signature espresso

Quiche + Arugula Salad

Quiche + Arugula Salad

$8.50

Our house-made quiche is served with an arugula salad and lemon vinagrette.

Baked Eggs+ Sausage + Cheddar on Brioche

Baked Eggs+ Sausage + Cheddar on Brioche

$8.50

Our house-made quiche with sausage and cheddar on a brioche bun.

Baked Eggs+ Feta + Arugula on Brioche

Baked Eggs+ Feta + Arugula on Brioche

$8.50

Our house-made quiche with feta cheese and arugula.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Our house-made quiche and sausage are wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Avocado, arugula, and chili oil on whole wheat toast.

Beet Hummus Toast

Beet Hummus Toast

$8.00 Out of stock

Beet hummus, feta cheese, and balsamic syrup on whole wheat toast.

Prosciutto + White Cheddar Stuffed Croissant

Prosciutto + White Cheddar Stuffed Croissant

$6.00

A buttery croissant stuffed with white cheddar and prosciutto.

Smoked Salmon Bagel

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$10.00 Out of stock

Smoked salmon and herb cream cheese on an everything bagel.

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$3.00

A side of arugula salad with lemon vinaigrette.

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Cup of fresh seasonal fruit.

Brickman's Kettle Chips

$1.99

Original Sea Salt

Fresh Fruit

$1.00

Side of Sausage

$2.00

Side of Baked Eggs

$3.50

Costa Snacks

Vegan Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

Vegan Parfait with seasonal toppings

Sweet and Salty Milk Chocolate

$3.99

Café au Lait White Chocolate

$3.99

Salted Peanut (Milk Chocolate)

$3.99

Dulce de Chile (Milk Chocolate)

$3.99

Coffee Hazelnut (Paleo)

$5.49

Coconut Chia (Paleo)

$5.49

Almond Butter Raspberry (Paleo)

$5.49

Himalayan Sea Salt (Keto)

$5.49

Cranberry Lemon Zest Bar (Earnest Eats)

$1.99

Cranberry Lemon Zest Bar

Blueberry Chia Superfoods (Earnest Eats)

$3.50

Blueberry Chia Superfoods

Bakery

Polenta Cake

$4.00

Our signature bakery item is balanced with flavors and textures, highlighting seasonal toppings and additions. This season's flavors are orange, lemon glaze, and pistachio.

Polenta Bite

$0.99
Zucchini Bread

Zucchini Bread

$4.20

Lightly sweet, and loaded with real zucchini and sunflower seeds. Perfect for any time of the day.

Banana Chocolate Bread

Banana Chocolate Bread

$4.20

Classic banana bread, heightened with the addition of semi-sweet chocolate

Sun butter Energy Bite

Sun butter Energy Bite

$1.50

The perfect bite for the health-conscious, on-the-go Costa guest. This unique item showcases the indulgent flavors of SunButter, chocolate, and honey.

Cranberry + Chocolate + Pumpkin Granola Bar

Cranberry + Chocolate + Pumpkin Granola Bar

$4.50

A meal in itself, our granola bar is perfect for any in-cafe experience, outdoor adventure, or office desk treat.

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Bagel with sesame seeds, garlic, caraway seed, and crispy onion.

Cinnamon & Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon & Raisin Bagel

$3.00

A traditional bagel swirled with cinnamon, sugar, and raisins

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.00

A pastry case classic. Toasty, chewy, and the perfect vehicle for any sweet or savory spread.

Wheat Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Made with wheat flour, sunflower seeds, and honey, this hearty standard is anything but ordinary.

Pretzel Croissant

Pretzel Croissant

$4.00

The perfect blend of sweet & salt, crisp and chewy. A twist on the expected croissant, with the familiar flavor of a traditional pretzel.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Our chocoloate croisaant is indulgent chocolate stuffed, and flakey. Packed with texture and flavor

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

The perfect companion to any coffee experience. This muffin is loaded with real blueberries and topped with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Muffin

Chocolate Muffin

$4.00

An over-the-top chocolate experience. Chocolate batter, studded with semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Tart and sweet, with the added texture of poppy seeds.

Pumpkin Muffin

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Classic fall flavors with a crunchy pistachio topping

Bread pudding 'toffee cake'

Bread pudding 'toffee cake'

$4.50

Falling somewhere between a dessert and a pastry, this confection will exceed expectations with flavor and texture.

Shortbread Cookie

Shortbread Cookie

$2.50

Affectionately dubbed a “biscuit” on the other side of the pond. This lightly sweet cookie is the ideal dipping delicacy.

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.80

An oversized, cinnamon-scented classic.

Chocolate Chunk Sea Salt Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Sea Salt Cookie

$2.80

An old favorite of any cafe experience, amplified with the addition of a flakey sea salt topping

Merchandise

Bean2Cup 12oz

$19.00

12oz Traveler Mug - White

$29.00

12oz Traveler Mug - Black

$29.00Out of stock

12oz Camp Cup - Black

$29.00Out of stock

12oz Camp Cup - Bone

$29.00

16oz Tumbler - White

$29.00

16oz Tumbler - Black

$29.00

20oz Costa Masivo Travel Cup

$19.00

Costa White T-Shirt

$25.00

Costa Black T-Shirt

$25.00

Costa Periwinkle

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Costa Coffee is a British coffeehouse chain with headquarters in Dunstable, England. Costa Coffee was founded in London in 1971 by Sergio Costa as a wholesale operation supplying roasted coffee to caterers and specialist Italian coffee shops.

756 W Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30308

Consumer pic
Main pic

