Chinese

Big Boss Chinese

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

100 10th Street NW

Atlanta, GA 30309

Order Again

Popular Items

General TSO's
Fried Rice
Crab Rangoon

Snacks

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

5 count of Crab Rangoons with cream cheese & imitation crab serve with sweet n sour dipping sauce.

Egg Roll (Chicken)

Egg Roll (Chicken)

$6.00

Made fresh daily chicken egg rolls with cabbage, carrots, & celery. (2 egg rolls per order)

Egg Roll (Vegetarian)

Egg Roll (Vegetarian)

$6.00

Made fresh daily vegetarian egg rolls with onions, cabbage, carrots, & onions. (2 counts per order)

Potsticker

Potsticker

$8.00

Picture as shown is Fried Potstickers with pork, cabbage, & onions. Can also be steamed instead of Fried. (6 counts per order)

Side White Rice

Side White Rice

$2.00
Chili Oil

Chili Oil

$0.50

Freshly made daily to spice up your orders.

Soup Chips

Soup Chips

$1.00

Steamed Brocolli

$2.00
Sweet N Sour Sauce

Sweet N Sour Sauce

$0.50

Sesame Sauce

$0.50

Classic

Sweet and Sour

Sweet and Sour

Shown above is our famous sweet n sour chicken with onions, bell peppers, carrots, & pineapple served with white rice. NOTE: To keep the freshness sweet n sour sauce will be on the side for To-Go orders. Other protein options available below:

General TSO's

General TSO's

Shown above is our most popular dish General Tso Chicken with bell peppers, chili oil, carrots, & onions served with white rice. Other protein options available below.

Spicy Garlic

Spicy Garlic

Shown above is our spicy garlic shrimp with broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, celery, onions, snow peas, & zucchini serve with white rice. Other protein options available below:

Sesame

Sesame

Shown above is our sweet & crispy sesame chicken serve with white rice. Other protein options are available below. NOTE: To keep the freshness the sesame sauce is serve on the side for To Go orders.

Mongolian

Mongolian

Shown above is the mongolian beef with green onions, white onions, crispy rice noodles served with rice. Other protein options available below:

Sauté Broccoli

Sauté Broccoli

Shown above is our saute broccoli chicken with broccoli & carrots served with white rice. Other protein options available are below:

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Shown above is our New York style House fried rice with shrimp, beef, pork, & chicken along with onions, peas, & carrots. Other protein options available below:

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

Shown above is our shrimp lo mein with zucchini, onion, celery, napa cabbage, mushrooms, & snow peas. Other protein options available below:

Soup

Hot N Sour

$6.00

Egg Drop

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

San Pellegrino 500mL

$5.00

T-shirts

Small Red BB T-shirt

$27.00Out of stock

Small White BB T-shirt

$27.00

Medium Red BB T-shirt

$27.00

Medium White BB T-shirt

$27.00

Large Red BB T-shirt

$27.00

Large White BB T-shirt

$27.00

XL Red BB T-Shirt

$27.00

2XL Blue BB T-shirt

$27.00

2XL Pink BB T-shirt

$27.00

2XL White BB T-shirt

$27.00

Small Navy T-shirt

$27.00

Medium Pale T-shirt

$27.00Out of stock

Large Pale T-shirt

$27.00

XL Pale T-shirt

$27.00

2XL Pale T-shirt

$27.00

Medium Navy T-shirt

$27.00

Large Navy T-shirt

$27.00

2XL Navy Tshirt

$27.00Out of stock

XL Navy Tshirt

$27.00

Small Pale T-shirt

$27.00Out of stock

Hats

Navy Blue BB Hat

$32.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

100 10th Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30309

Directions

Gallery
Big Boss Chinese image
Big Boss Chinese image

