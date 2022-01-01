Norcross restaurants you'll love
Grand Lekki Cafe
4650 JIMMY CARTER BLVD, Norcross
|Popular items
|G.LEKKI JOLLOF RICE + PLANTAIN + MEAT
|$20.00
Long grain rice cooked in G.Lekki signature jollof stew served with choice of meat & fried plantain
|WHITE RICE + STEW + FRIED PLANTAIN
|$18.00
Our special tomatoes based sauce cooked with onions and a blend of special spices served with fried plantain and choice of goat meat, beef or chicken
|AYAMASE + WHITE RICE + PLANTAIN
|$22.00
Assorted meats, cooked in ayamase pepper sauce with boiled eggs on served on steamed white rice and fried plantain
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Crossing Steakhouse
40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071, Norcross
|Popular items
|Traditional
|$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion.
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$7.00
A Norcross favorite. Spicy Aoli sauce for dipping.
|Southwest Chicken
|$12.00
Marinated chicken, black beans, roast corn, avocado chunks
and shredded cheese. Served on mixed greens tossed with
our cilantro-peanut vinaigrette and topped with shredded
crunchy tortilla strips.
Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro
35 S Peachtree St,, Norcross
|Popular items
|Empanada Assortment
|$11.00
Tough decision? Try ‘em all! Ideal for sharing.
|Yuca Fries Appetizer
|$6.00
Fresh cassava root sliced and then deep fried. Served with an avocado-cilantro sauce.
|Chicken Breast Fillet (Pollo a la plancha)
|$12.00
Chicken breast, butterflied & marinated in Cuban mojo, grilled & garnished with caramelized onions. Served with white rice, black beans & plantain slices.
Taqueria Maria II
5264 jimmy carter blvd suite 1494, Norcross
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.75
Con lechuga, tomate, crema, frijoles, cebolla, mayonesa, jalapeño y queso/ Served with mayonnaise, beans, lettuce, jalapeños and cheese.
|10-Piece Wings
|$16.99
Served with fries
|Menudo
|$14.75
Available Saturday and Sunday only.
Sólo Sabados y Domingos.
Fire and Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen
5215 Town Center Blvd, Peachtree Corners
|Popular items
|12" Cheese (B.Y.O)
|$12.00
Double zero pizza crust San Marzano fresh tomato sauce, fresh basil & aged mozzarella cheese
|12" Margherita (B.Y.O)
|$13.00
Double zero pizza crust San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh ovalini mozzarella, grated romano cheese, fresh basil & evoo
|16" Supreme
|$24.00
San Marzano Sauce, mozzarella cheese pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushroom, onions, bell peppers
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Ike's Cafe and Grill
1250 Tech Dr, Norcross
|Popular items
|Egusi
|$17.00
|Lamb Suya
|$17.00
|Jollof Rice
|$17.00
Mojitos Peachtree Corners
5161 Peachtree Pkwy #630,, Peachtree Corners
|Popular items
|Yuca Fries Appetizer
|$6.00
Fresh cassava root sliced and then deep fried. Served with an avocado-cilantro sauce.
|Cuban Sandwich (Sandwich Cubano)
|$12.00
Marinated roast pork slices, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. Toasted on our sandwich press and served on authentic Cuban bread.
|Empanadas
|$6.50
Made fresh! Your choice of 2 stuffed with either beef, cheese, chicken, or spinach-mushrooms.
The Derby - Sandy Springs
7716 Spalding Drive, Peachtree corners
|Popular items
|12 Boneless Wings
|$13.95
|12 Wings
|$13.95
STEAKS
Sabores Del Plata
6200 Buford Hwy. #1G, Norcross
|Popular items
|MILANESA AL PAN
|$14.99
Breaded Chicken or Steak Sandwich in one bun or two buns with French Fries.
|CHURRASCO DE ENTRANA
|$20.99
Skirt Steak with 2 sides and Chimichurri sauce.
|CHORIPAN
|$9.99
Two Argentine sausages in a bun with Chimichurri, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Costa Del Sol
5265 Jimmy Carter Blvd #6222, Norcross, GA 30093, norcross
|Popular items
|K1 QUESADILLA Y PAPAS
|$5.95
|DESAYUNO EJECUTIVO
|$12.50
|TAJADAS DE BANANO VERDE
|$3.95
Latin Fresh
4941 South Old Peachtree Road, Peachtree Corners
|Popular items
|Canasta
|$13.50
Build your own bowl
1 Base +1 Protein +1 Side +2 Sauces
|Envuelto
|$13.50
Build your Own Wrap
1 Base + 1 Protein + 1 Side + 2 Sauces
|Arroz chaufa
|$5.00
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
6050 Peachtree Parkway, Norcross
|Popular items
|Gyro Salad
|$10.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
|Kids Chicken Bites
|$7.45
Hand Breaded chicken breast chunks.
|Greek Fries
|$5.95
Seasoned fries, crumbled feta, topped with tahini and garnish
Happy Valley
5495 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross
Poke Factory - Norcross
6135 Peachtree Pkwy, Ste 605, Norcross
Dominick's of Historic Norcross
95 S Peachtree St, Norcross
Evan’s Urban Market
5005 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 820, Peachtree Corners
Saigon Cafe- Ghost Kitchen
5675 Oakbrook pkwy Suite C, Norcross
Season Harvest
1313 Chase Common Drive, Norcross
Boga Latin Cuisine
5942 Buford Highway, Norcross
Don Arepacho - Norcross
5964 s norcross tucker rd, Norcross