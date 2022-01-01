Norcross restaurants you'll love

Pizza
Seafood
Must-try Norcross restaurants

Grand Lekki Cafe image

 

Grand Lekki Cafe

4650 JIMMY CARTER BLVD, Norcross

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
G.LEKKI JOLLOF RICE + PLANTAIN + MEAT$20.00
Long grain rice cooked in G.Lekki signature jollof stew served with choice of meat & fried plantain
WHITE RICE + STEW + FRIED PLANTAIN$18.00
Our special tomatoes based sauce cooked with onions and a blend of special spices served with fried plantain and choice of goat meat, beef or chicken
AYAMASE + WHITE RICE + PLANTAIN$22.00
Assorted meats, cooked in ayamase pepper sauce with boiled eggs on served on steamed white rice and fried plantain
More about Grand Lekki Cafe
The Crossing Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Crossing Steakhouse

40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071, Norcross

Avg 4.6 (1697 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Traditional$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion.
Fried Green Tomatoes$7.00
A Norcross favorite. Spicy Aoli sauce for dipping.
Southwest Chicken$12.00
Marinated chicken, black beans, roast corn, avocado chunks
and shredded cheese. Served on mixed greens tossed with
our cilantro-peanut vinaigrette and topped with shredded
crunchy tortilla strips.
More about The Crossing Steakhouse
Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro image

 

Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro

35 S Peachtree St,, Norcross

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanada Assortment$11.00
Tough decision? Try ‘em all! Ideal for sharing.
Yuca Fries Appetizer$6.00
Fresh cassava root sliced and then deep fried. Served with an avocado-cilantro sauce.
Chicken Breast Fillet (Pollo a la plancha)$12.00
Chicken breast, butterflied & marinated in Cuban mojo, grilled & garnished with caramelized onions. Served with white rice, black beans & plantain slices.
More about Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro
Taqueria Maria II image

 

Taqueria Maria II

5264 jimmy carter blvd suite 1494, Norcross

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$6.75
Con lechuga, tomate, crema, frijoles, cebolla, mayonesa, jalapeño y queso/ Served with mayonnaise, beans, lettuce, jalapeños and cheese.
10-Piece Wings$16.99
Served with fries
Menudo$14.75
Available Saturday and Sunday only.
Sólo Sabados y Domingos.
More about Taqueria Maria II
Fire and Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen image

 

Fire and Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen

5215 Town Center Blvd, Peachtree Corners

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" Cheese (B.Y.O)$12.00
Double zero pizza crust San Marzano fresh tomato sauce, fresh basil & aged mozzarella cheese
12" Margherita (B.Y.O)$13.00
Double zero pizza crust San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh ovalini mozzarella, grated romano cheese, fresh basil & evoo
16" Supreme$24.00
San Marzano Sauce, mozzarella cheese pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushroom, onions, bell peppers
More about Fire and Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen
Ike's Cafe and Grill image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Ike's Cafe and Grill

1250 Tech Dr, Norcross

Avg 4.5 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egusi$17.00
Lamb Suya$17.00
Jollof Rice$17.00
More about Ike's Cafe and Grill
Mojitos Peachtree Corners image

 

Mojitos Peachtree Corners

5161 Peachtree Pkwy #630,, Peachtree Corners

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yuca Fries Appetizer$6.00
Fresh cassava root sliced and then deep fried. Served with an avocado-cilantro sauce.
Cuban Sandwich (Sandwich Cubano)$12.00
Marinated roast pork slices, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. Toasted on our sandwich press and served on authentic Cuban bread.
Empanadas$6.50
Made fresh! Your choice of 2 stuffed with either beef, cheese, chicken, or spinach-mushrooms.
More about Mojitos Peachtree Corners
The Derby - Sandy Springs image

 

The Derby - Sandy Springs

7716 Spalding Drive, Peachtree corners

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 Boneless Wings$13.95
12 Wings$13.95
More about The Derby - Sandy Springs
El Indio image

 

El Indio

2066 Beaver Ruin Rd Ste B1, Norcross

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about El Indio
Mi Linda Managua image

 

Mi Linda Managua

5530 Buford Hwy, Norcross

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mi Linda Managua
BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

5135 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about BurgerIM
Vanille and Brulee image

 

Vanille and Brulee

6344 Cash Court Northwest, Peachtree Corners

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Vanille and Brulee
Restaurant banner

STEAKS

Sabores Del Plata

6200 Buford Hwy. #1G, Norcross

Avg 4.5 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MILANESA AL PAN$14.99
Breaded Chicken or Steak Sandwich in one bun or two buns with French Fries.
CHURRASCO DE ENTRANA$20.99
Skirt Steak with 2 sides and Chimichurri sauce.
CHORIPAN$9.99
Two Argentine sausages in a bun with Chimichurri, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
More about Sabores Del Plata
Restaurant banner

 

Costa Del Sol

5265 Jimmy Carter Blvd #6222, Norcross, GA 30093, norcross

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
K1 QUESADILLA Y PAPAS$5.95
DESAYUNO EJECUTIVO$12.50
TAJADAS DE BANANO VERDE$3.95
More about Costa Del Sol
Restaurant banner

 

Baked Kitchen

4770 Bankside Way, Peachtree Corners

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Baked Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Latin Fresh

4941 South Old Peachtree Road, Peachtree Corners

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Canasta$13.50
Build your own bowl
1 Base +1 Protein +1 Side +2 Sauces
Envuelto$13.50
Build your Own Wrap
1 Base + 1 Protein + 1 Side + 2 Sauces
Arroz chaufa$5.00
More about Latin Fresh
PITA Mediterranean Street Food image

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

6050 Peachtree Parkway, Norcross

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Salad$10.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
Kids Chicken Bites$7.45
Hand Breaded chicken breast chunks.
Greek Fries$5.95
Seasoned fries, crumbled feta, topped with tahini and garnish
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Banner pic

 

Happy Valley

5495 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Happy Valley
Consumer pic

 

Poke Factory - Norcross

6135 Peachtree Pkwy, Ste 605, Norcross

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Poke Factory - Norcross
Banner pic

 

Dominick's of Historic Norcross

95 S Peachtree St, Norcross

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dominick's of Historic Norcross
Restaurant banner

 

Evan’s Urban Market

5005 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 820, Peachtree Corners

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Evan’s Urban Market
Restaurant banner

 

Saigon Cafe- Ghost Kitchen

5675 Oakbrook pkwy Suite C, Norcross

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Saigon Cafe- Ghost Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Season Harvest

1313 Chase Common Drive, Norcross

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Season Harvest
Restaurant banner

 

Boga Latin Cuisine

5942 Buford Highway, Norcross

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Boga Latin Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Don Arepacho - Norcross

5964 s norcross tucker rd, Norcross

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Don Arepacho - Norcross

