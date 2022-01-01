Duluth restaurants you'll love
Duluth's top cuisines
Must-try Duluth restaurants
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
3610 Satellite Blvd, Duluth
|Popular items
|4 Course Fondue Night In for 2
|$39.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
|Wisconsin Cheddar SM
|$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
|Fondue Night in for 2
|$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek
|Popular items
|Cheese Slice
|$3.35
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
|Garlic Knots (6)
|$4.95
House baked rolls lightly topped with garlic oil, parmesan cheese and served with our marinara sauce.
|12" Medium Cheese
|$13.50
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies
2200 Duluth Hwy, Duluth
|Popular items
|#8 The Veggie
|$6.49
Provolone Smashed Avocado, Cucumber, Banana, Peppers, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Knuckies O&V
|#10 Original Italian
|$8.49
OVENGOLD® Ham, VOLPI® Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cherry Pepper Relish, Oregano, Knuckies O&V
|#35 The Knuckie!
|$8.99
Boar’s Head Signature® Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Garlic Dill Pickle Aioli
Falling Rabbit
3580 W. Lawrenceville St., Duluth
|Popular items
|Grilled Oysters
|$16.00
Bacon Jam, Beech Mushrooms, Garlic Butter
(4 per order)
|Duck Lyonnaise
|$17.00
|Coconut Cheesecake
|$9.00
Itala Pizza
11720 Medlock bridge Rd, Duluth
|Popular items
|MARGHERITA
|$17.99
Fresh buffalo mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh garlic.
|BIANCA
|$18.99
4 Cheese: Fresh buffalo mozzarella, traditional mozzarella, artisan ricotta, Romano, fresh basil, fresh garlic (no sauce)
|CAPRI VERDURE
|$18.99
Cremini mushroom, artichoke, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella
Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina
9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, JOHNS CREEK
|Popular items
|Taco Camaron
|$4.00
Hand breaded shrimp, coleslaw and red onions.
|T. Mole
|$3.00
Grilled chicken in mole sauce topped with sesame seeds
|Fresh Guacamole
|$9.00
Fresh avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeño and citrus juices.
Sweet Octopus
3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth
|Popular items
|Thai Fried Rice
|$6.00
Eggs, onions, broccoli, and your choice of protein
|Spicy Basil Thai Fried Rice
|$7.00
Eggs, onions, bell peppers, fresh basil and your choice of protein mixed in rice.
|Salmon Donut
|$8.50
Donut shaped nigiri topped with slices of Salmon, drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo, and topped with sesame seeds.
Fresh to Order
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201, Johns Creek
|Popular items
|Almond Chicken Skewer Entree
|$13.50
Almond-Rosemary Crust, Asian Slaw, Twin Sauces
|Asian Salad
|$8.90
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
|Southwest Salad
|$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Popular items
|American Cheese Burger
|$10.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions & pickled
|Duluth Diner Breakfast special
|$11.95
Two Eggs any style, Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Sausage, Bacon, Home Fries. Choice of Toast, or Pita Bread, or Biscuit
|Burger
|$10.45
Lettuce, tomato, onions & pickled
My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf
6601 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth
|Popular items
|SIDE - PASTA SALAD
|$2.00
|POTATO CHIPS
|$2.00
|TRAY - ASST WRAP TRAY
|$9.75
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Popular items
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Eggceptional Skillet Combo
|$11.00
A smaller skillet of Harbor potatoes with your choice of three ingredients, topped with one cage free egg, any style. Served with a slice of Texas French toast and fruit.
|Chocolate Chips Pancakes
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Ari Korean Steakhouse
9700 Medlock Bridge Rd. Ste 112, Johns Creek
|Popular items
|Beef Bulgogi
|$26.00
BEEF BULGOGI (SOY MARINATED) ALONG WITH HOUSE SALAD, KIMCHI FRIED RICE, SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES, AND HOMEMADE PICKLES
|Beef Bibimbap
|$15.00
BEEF BULGOGI (SOY MARINATED) AND RICE TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, FRESH ARUGULA, CARROTS, MUSHROOMS, AND SPICY RED PEPPER PASTE
|Beef Bulgogi Over Rice
|$14.00
BEEF BULGOGI (SOY MARINATED), SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES, AND FRIED EGG OVER RICE
PIZZA
2 NYers Pizza
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Popular items
|16" MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$21.99
Fresh And Shredded Mozzarella, Garlic, Crushed Tomatoes, And Fresh Basil
|LARGE GREEK SALAD
|$8.99
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers And A Greek Vinaigrett
|LARGE CAESAR SALAD
|$7.99
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons Served With A Creamy Caesar Dressing
Tofu Kitchen Johns Creek
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd., Johns Creek
|Popular items
|D2.SPICY PORK_BIBIMBAP
|$17.99
spinach, zucchini, carrot, mushroom, bean sprouts, radish
|A3.SCALLION SEAFOOD PANCAKE
|$9.99
SMALL $10.99 , LARGE $14.99
|S2.BULGOGI JAPCHAE
|$16.99
Korean vermicelli noodles, rib eye, vegetable
SMOOTHIES • EMPANADAS
Empanada House
3559 W LAWRENCEVILLE ST, duluth
|Popular items
|Traditional Beef Empanada
|$3.70
|Bulgogi BBQ Empanda
|$3.70
|Impossible Empanada
|$5.99
Sub of Subs
2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103, Duluth
|Popular items
|U Boat
Our favorite is back, hickory hardwood smoked cajun style sausages, grilled with onions, mushrooms, and green peppers smothered with provolone cheese and BBQ sauce topped with or without sauerkraut your choice.
|Torpedo (Voted the Best Cheesesteak in Duluth)
|$8.80
This is a local favorite perfected over 10 years of Philly cooking experience. Premium steak with onions, green peppers, red peppers, and mushroom grilled over a hot grill. Topped with melted provolone cheese.
|Rueben
A must-try Reuben on a sub roll. Grilled pastrami, sauerkraut, Thousand Islands, and melted provolone cheese.
Maya’s Mexican Kitchen and Cantina
9775-A Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
Tiger Sugar- Duluth
2570 Pleasant Hill Rd #101, Duluth
|Popular items
|**SGNTR BLK SGR w/ CREAM MOUSSE
|$5.25
|Vanilla Blk TEA
|$4.00
|MILO Blk Sgr Milk w/CREAM MOUSSE
|$5.50
Abbott's Bar and Grill
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 104, Duluth
|Popular items
|Wings (8)
|$10.99
Jumbo Chicken Wings with Your Choice of Sauce, Celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Mushroom Swiss
|$12.99
Mushrooms, sautéed onions, swiss cheese & mayo
|Gorgonzola Pecan Salad
|$9.99
Caramelized pecans, mesclun greens, dice tomatoes, & gorgonzola cheese with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Junoon Atlanta
2863 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Duluth
|Popular items
|Zinger Burger + Fries
|$12.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwitch served in a toasted bun with letuce and choice of sauce
|Malai Boti
|$11.99
Boneless Chicken Breast marinated in our special mildly spiced white sauce and grilled fresh on skewers.
|Tandoori Butter Naan
|$1.75
Freshly baked in our tandoor (Clay Oven) topped with melted butter.
SriThai - Duluth
4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth
|Popular items
|SPICY BASIL FRIED RICE
|$16.00
Fried rice in spicy basil sauce with crushed chili, basil, onion, bell pepper and egg.
|Volcano Roll
|$16.00
California roll topped with dynamite. **Raw/undercooked**
|THAI FRIED RICE
|$14.00
Fried rice in brown sauce with onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.
Greatea
10475 Medlock Bridge Rd 101A, Johns Creek
|Popular items
|Cheese Milk Tea
Milk tea mixed with cream cheese, combination of black tea and rich, creamy taste
|Traditional Milk Tea
Taiwanese style milk tea with sensible taste of tea
|Taro Milk Tea
made with freshly mashed taro roots, able to taste the real taro's natural fiber
Alebrije Mexican Cuisine
1611 Satellite Blvd Ste 1A Duluth,, Duluth
Yummy Place- Edgewood
3230 Steve Reynolds Blvd Suite 108, Duluth
Unbelibubble - Duluth
3865 Venture Dr Suite - A, DULUTH
Yummy Place- Duluth
Steve Reynolds Boulevard, Duluth
Sauce Wings Co
3580 Breckinridge Boulevard, Duluth
