Duluth restaurants you'll love

Duluth restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Duluth

Duluth's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Korean
Soul Food
Must-try Duluth restaurants

The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

3610 Satellite Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Course Fondue Night In for 2$39.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Wisconsin Cheddar SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
Fondue Night in for 2$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek

6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Slice$3.35
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
Garlic Knots (6)$4.95
House baked rolls lightly topped with garlic oil, parmesan cheese and served with our marinara sauce.
12" Medium Cheese$13.50
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.

Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies

2200 Duluth Hwy, Duluth

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#8 The Veggie$6.49
Provolone Smashed Avocado, Cucumber, Banana, Peppers, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Knuckies O&V
#10 Original Italian$8.49
OVENGOLD® Ham, VOLPI® Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cherry Pepper Relish, Oregano, Knuckies O&V
#35 The Knuckie!$8.99
Boar’s Head Signature® Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Garlic Dill Pickle Aioli

Banner pic

 

Falling Rabbit

3580 W. Lawrenceville St., Duluth

Avg 4.6 (248 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Oysters$16.00
Bacon Jam, Beech Mushrooms, Garlic Butter
(4 per order)
Duck Lyonnaise$17.00
Coconut Cheesecake$9.00

Itala Pizza image

 

Itala Pizza

11720 Medlock bridge Rd, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MARGHERITA$17.99
Fresh buffalo mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh garlic.
BIANCA$18.99
4 Cheese: Fresh buffalo mozzarella, traditional mozzarella, artisan ricotta, Romano, fresh basil, fresh garlic (no sauce)
CAPRI VERDURE$18.99
Cremini mushroom, artichoke, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella

Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina image

 

Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina

9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, JOHNS CREEK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taco Camaron$4.00
Hand breaded shrimp, coleslaw and red onions.
T. Mole$3.00
Grilled chicken in mole sauce topped with sesame seeds
Fresh Guacamole$9.00
Fresh avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeño and citrus juices.

Sweet Octopus image

 

Sweet Octopus

3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Thai Fried Rice$6.00
Eggs, onions, broccoli, and your choice of protein
Spicy Basil Thai Fried Rice$7.00
Eggs, onions, bell peppers, fresh basil and your choice of protein mixed in rice.
Salmon Donut$8.50
Donut shaped nigiri topped with slices of Salmon, drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo, and topped with sesame seeds.

Fresh to Order image

 

Fresh to Order

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Almond Chicken Skewer Entree$13.50
Almond-Rosemary Crust, Asian Slaw, Twin Sauces
Asian Salad$8.90
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
Southwest Salad$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch

Duluth Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
American Cheese Burger$10.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions & pickled
Duluth Diner Breakfast special$11.95
Two Eggs any style, Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Sausage, Bacon, Home Fries. Choice of Toast, or Pita Bread, or Biscuit
Burger$10.45
Lettuce, tomato, onions & pickled

My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf image

 

My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf

6601 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SIDE - PASTA SALAD$2.00
POTATO CHIPS$2.00
TRAY - ASST WRAP TRAY$9.75

Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

Avg 4.5 (967 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Eggceptional Skillet Combo$11.00
A smaller skillet of Harbor potatoes with your choice of three ingredients, topped with one cage free egg, any style. Served with a slice of Texas French toast and fruit.
Chocolate Chips Pancakes
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).

Ari Korean Steakhouse image

 

Ari Korean Steakhouse

9700 Medlock Bridge Rd. Ste 112, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Bulgogi$26.00
BEEF BULGOGI (SOY MARINATED) ALONG WITH HOUSE SALAD, KIMCHI FRIED RICE, SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES, AND HOMEMADE PICKLES
Beef Bibimbap$15.00
BEEF BULGOGI (SOY MARINATED) AND RICE TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, FRESH ARUGULA, CARROTS, MUSHROOMS, AND SPICY RED PEPPER PASTE
Beef Bulgogi Over Rice$14.00
BEEF BULGOGI (SOY MARINATED), SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES, AND FRIED EGG OVER RICE

2 NYers Pizza image

PIZZA

2 NYers Pizza

2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16" MARGHERITA PIZZA$21.99
Fresh And Shredded Mozzarella, Garlic, Crushed Tomatoes, And Fresh Basil
LARGE GREEK SALAD$8.99
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers And A Greek Vinaigrett
LARGE CAESAR SALAD$7.99
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons Served With A Creamy Caesar Dressing

Tofu Kitchen Johns Creek image

 

Tofu Kitchen Johns Creek

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd., Johns Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
D2.SPICY PORK_BIBIMBAP$17.99
spinach, zucchini, carrot, mushroom, bean sprouts, radish
A3.SCALLION SEAFOOD PANCAKE$9.99
SMALL $10.99 , LARGE $14.99
S2.BULGOGI JAPCHAE$16.99
Korean vermicelli noodles, rib eye, vegetable

Empanada House image

SMOOTHIES • EMPANADAS

Empanada House

3559 W LAWRENCEVILLE ST, duluth

Avg 4.9 (79 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Beef Empanada$3.70
Bulgogi BBQ Empanda$3.70
Impossible Empanada$5.99

Sub of Subs image

 

Sub of Subs

2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
U Boat
Our favorite is back, hickory hardwood smoked cajun style sausages, grilled with onions, mushrooms, and green peppers smothered with provolone cheese and BBQ sauce topped with or without sauerkraut your choice.
Torpedo (Voted the Best Cheesesteak in Duluth)$8.80
This is a local favorite perfected over 10 years of Philly cooking experience. Premium steak with onions, green peppers, red peppers, and mushroom grilled over a hot grill. Topped with melted provolone cheese.
Rueben
A must-try Reuben on a sub roll. Grilled pastrami, sauerkraut, Thousand Islands, and melted provolone cheese.

Maya’s Mexican Kitchen and Cantina image

 

Maya’s Mexican Kitchen and Cantina

9775-A Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery

Poker Bar image

 

Poker Bar

2275 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay

The Island Grill Duluth image

 

The Island Grill Duluth

3665 Club Dr Ste. 102, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay

Restaurant banner

 

Tiger Sugar- Duluth

2570 Pleasant Hill Rd #101, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
**SGNTR BLK SGR w/ CREAM MOUSSE$5.25
Vanilla Blk TEA$4.00
MILO Blk Sgr Milk w/CREAM MOUSSE$5.50

Abbott's Bar and Grill image

 

Abbott's Bar and Grill

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 104, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings (8)$10.99
Jumbo Chicken Wings with Your Choice of Sauce, Celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese
Mushroom Swiss$12.99
Mushrooms, sautéed onions, swiss cheese & mayo
Gorgonzola Pecan Salad$9.99
Caramelized pecans, mesclun greens, dice tomatoes, & gorgonzola cheese with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Junoon Atlanta image

 

Junoon Atlanta

2863 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Zinger Burger + Fries$12.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwitch served in a toasted bun with letuce and choice of sauce
Malai Boti$11.99
Boneless Chicken Breast marinated in our special mildly spiced white sauce and grilled fresh on skewers.
Tandoori Butter Naan$1.75
Freshly baked in our tandoor (Clay Oven) topped with melted butter.

The Juicy Crab image

 

The Juicy Crab

2205 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth

No reviews yet
Takeout

Banner pic

 

SriThai - Duluth

4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SPICY BASIL FRIED RICE$16.00
Fried rice in spicy basil sauce with crushed chili, basil, onion, bell pepper and egg.
Volcano Roll$16.00
California roll topped with dynamite. **Raw/undercooked**
THAI FRIED RICE$14.00
Fried rice in brown sauce with onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.

Greatea image

 

Greatea

10475 Medlock Bridge Rd 101A, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Milk Tea
Milk tea mixed with cream cheese, combination of black tea and rich, creamy taste
Traditional Milk Tea
Taiwanese style milk tea with sensible taste of tea
Taro Milk Tea
made with freshly mashed taro roots, able to taste the real taro's natural fiber

Main pic

 

Alebrije Mexican Cuisine

1611 Satellite Blvd Ste 1A Duluth,, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay

Restaurant banner

 

Yummy Place- Edgewood

3230 Steve Reynolds Blvd Suite 108, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay

Restaurant banner

 

Unbelibubble - Duluth

3865 Venture Dr Suite - A, DULUTH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay

Restaurant banner

 

Yummy Place- Duluth

Steve Reynolds Boulevard, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay

Restaurant banner

 

Sauce Wings Co

3580 Breckinridge Boulevard, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay


Map

Map

