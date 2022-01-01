Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Item pic

 

SriThai - Duluth

4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Teriyaki$15.00
Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce served with white rice and miso soup.
More about SriThai - Duluth
Sweet Octopus image

 

Sweet Octopus

3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Panko Chicken Teriyaki Chili Peanut$15.00
Crispy chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, edamame, beets, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce, pickled ginger, sesame seeds
More about Sweet Octopus
Duluth Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich$11.95
More about Duluth Diner
Sub of Subs image

 

Sub of Subs

2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken Gyro.$6.00
unique homemade teriyaki grilled chicken topped with fresh lettuce tomatoes and cucumbers. with a side of our famous white sauce (z-sauce) made from scratch in house.
More about Sub of Subs

