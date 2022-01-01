Chicken teriyaki in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
SriThai - Duluth
4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce served with white rice and miso soup.
Sweet Octopus
3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth
|Panko Chicken Teriyaki Chili Peanut
|$15.00
Crispy chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, edamame, beets, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce, pickled ginger, sesame seeds
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich
|$11.95