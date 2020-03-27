Restaurant header imageView gallery

SriThai - Duluth

4500 Satellite Blvd #1360

Duluth, GA 30096

THAI APP

BASIL ROLL

$8.00

Rice paper stuffed with shrimp, crab stick, carrot, basil and lettuce served with plum sauce.

BEEF JERKY

$13.00

Thai marinated beef

CHICKEN SATAY

$12.00

Thai style marinated chicken breast grilled on skewer served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

CRAB RANGOON

$9.00

Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.

FRIED CALAMARI

$10.00

Fried light and crispy served with Thai sweet and sauce

SRI THAI WING

$12.00

Fries chicken wing breaded comes with sweet chili sauce

HOT WINGS

$12.00

Fried wings tossed in sweet and tangy Sri Thai sauce with a hint of spice.

SPRING ROLL

$7.00

Deep fried handmade vegetable roll served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.

THAI DUMPLING

$8.00

Handmade steamed dumpling with shrimp, chicken, and pork served with sweet chili soy sauce mix.

THAI EGG ROLL

$10.00

Deep fried handmade chicken and vegetable egg roll served with Thai sweet & sour sauce

THAI SAMPLER

$15.00

Combination of fried calamari,spring roll, chicken satay and gyoza dumpling.

THAI SHRIMP ROLL

$10.00

Marinated shrimp and baby corn deep fried in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.

JAPANESE APP

AGED TOFU

$6.00

Deep fried tofu in special tempura sauce & scallion

JELLY FISH SALAD

$9.00
CRISPY CRAB MEAT

$9.00

Tempura fried crispy crab sticks with eel sauce

DYNAMITE APP

$9.00

Baked mixed seafood, mushroom and onion with seasoned mayo

EDAMAME

$5.00

Deep fried tofu in special tempura sauce & scallion

FRIED OYSTER

$10.00

Breaded deep fried oysters in spicy mayo, eel sauce and sriracha

GYOZA

$7.00

Deep fried or steamed pork dumpling served with ponzu sauce.

HAMACHI KAMA

$13.00

Grilled collar of yellowtail fish served with ponzu sauce

KANISU

$12.00

Crab, avocado and masago rolled in thin cucumber

MUSSEL DYNAMITE

$14.00

Baked mussel topped with dynamite seafood mix

SALMON BASKET

$16.00

Spicy salmon, avocado, snow crab mix and masago in crispy wonton

SHRIMP SHUMAI

$7.00

Streamed shrimp dumpling served with mayo sauce

SHRIMP TEMPURA APP

$10.00

Deep fried shrimp and vegetables.

SOFT SHELL CRAB APP

$10.00

Deep fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce.

SPICY CONCH OR OCTOPUS

$12.00

Slices of conch or octopus, cucumber in special sauce

SUNOMONO

$12.00

Slices of conch, octopus, crab with cucumber in rice vinegar

TUNA TARTAR

$18.00

Mixed spicy tuna and sliced avocado. **Raw/undercooked**

TUNA TATAKI

$18.00

Thin slices of seared tuna with ponzu sauce. **Raw/undercooked**

YELLOWTAIL SERRANO

$25.00

Fresh Yellowtail, Serrano pepper, scallions, tobiko and spicy yuzu. **Raw/undercooked**

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$8.00

Deep fried vegetables tempura.

GOLDEN CRAB

$15.00

Tempura flake, snow crab meat, soft shell crab on top served with eel & mayo sauce

IKASUGALUYAKI

$14.00

Grilled squid served with sauce

SASHIMI NORI

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, white fish, kani, avocado, masago wrapped in seaweed with ponzu sauce

SOUP

MISO SOUP

$3.00

White soy bean paste soup, tofu, seaweed and scallion

TOM KA GAI

$7.00+

Chicken and mushroom coconut soup topped with cilantro

TOM YUM GOONG

$8.00+

Shrimp, crab claw, mushroom, tomato in hot and sour soup.

KING OF THE SEA

$10.00+

Shrimp, crab claw, squid, mussel, mushroom and tomato in tom yum soup.

WONTON SOUP

$7.00+

Chicken dumpling and bokchoy soup topped with fried garlic

TOM KA SHRIMP

$8.00+

Shrimp and mushroom coconut soup topped with cilantro

SALAD

BEEF SALAD

$14.00

Sliced grilled flank steak, chili, green onion, cilantro, lime juice, tomatoes, cucumber

NUM TUK

$14.00

Sliced grilled flank steak, chili, green onion, cilantro, toasted rice powder, lime juice and fish sauce

NAM SOD

$12.00

Ground pork with chili, ginger, green onion and lime juice topped with peanuts

CHICKEN LARB

$12.00

Ground chicken with mint, cilantro, chili, green onions toasted rice powder in lime juice & fish sauce

LARB BEEF

$14.00

Ground beef with mint, cilantro, chili, green onions toasted rice powder in lime juice & fish sauce

PAPAYA SALAD

$12.00

Fresh green papaya, lime juice, fish sauce, tomato, green bean and peanuts.

CUCUMBER SALAD

$7.00

Chopped cucumber, orange, tomato and crab meat(kana) with homemade rice vinegar

GREEN SALAD

$4.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot in our famous homemade ginger dressing

HIYASHI WAKAME ( Seaweed Salad)

$7.00

Green seaweed salad with homemade rice vinegar

SASHIMI SALAD

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, cucumber, tomato, carrot and wake in special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**

YUM WOON SEN

$18.00

Glass noodle, shrimp, ground chicken, squid , carrot, celery, tomato , cucumber mixed with Sri Thai hot & Sour sauce

MAKIMONO

Kappa

$7.00

Cucumber roll

Tekka

$7.00

Tuna roll. Raw/undercooked.

Eel Roll

$7.00

Grilled eel with scallion.

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Avocado roll

California Roll

$9.00

Kani, avocado and cucumber roll.

Bagel Roll

$12.00

Whole fried roll with salmon, cream cheese and scallion.

California Eel Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with eel.

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Eel, cream cheese and topped with avocado. **Raw/undercooked**

Dynamite Roll

$13.00

Mixed seafood, masago and mushroom baked in mayo sauce.

Futomaki

$13.00

Kani, asparagus, tamago, kanpyo, seaweed, cucumber, and masago. **Raw/undercooked**

J.B. Roll

$10.00

Salmon, cream cheese and scallion. Raw/undercooked.

Kamikaze Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna, scallion, masago, tempura flake and avocado. Raw/undercooked.

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

California roll topped with tuna, white fish and avocado. Raw/undercooked.

Salmon Roll

$9.00

**Raw/undercooked. Salmon with scallion

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado and masago. Raw/undercooked.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Tuna with scallion. Raw/undercooked.

Spider Roll

$16.00

Soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado and masago. Raw/undercooked.

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Grilled salmon skin with scallions

Vegetable Roll

$10.00

Assorted vegetable roll. Carrot, seaweed, asparagus, cucumber, avocado and kampyo.

Volcano Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with dynamite. **Raw/undercooked**

Hamachi Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail with Scallion **Raw/undercooked**

Tiger Maki

$15.00

Snow crab meat mixed with mayo sauce and cucumber topped with tuna,salmon, shrimp and avocado. **Raw/undercooked**

Daimyo Roll

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, asparagus and masago. **Raw/undercooked**

Rainbow Supreme

$15.00

Eel, cream cheese, cucumber, masago topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp and avocado. **Raw/undercooked.

Salmon Tempura roll

$16.00

Deep fried salmon, asparagus, avocado and masago

Vegetables Tempura Roll

$13.00

Fried vegetables tempura roll

CHEF'S SPECIAL ROLL

Black Tiger Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, avocado, cucumber, flake topped with eel and chef special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**

Candy Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus and tempura flake topped with cream cheese roll with eel sauce.

Caribbean Roll

$18.00

Grilled scallop, kampyo, tempura flake, scallion, masago topped with avocado. Raw/undercooked.

Crunchy Roll

$16.00

Whole fried roll with tuna, salmon, white tuna, avocado and cream chese

Double Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Shrimp katsu, avocado and cucumber topped with shrimp.

Hawaii Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, avocado and tempura flake topped with eel. Raw/undercooked.

Hurricane Roll

$16.00

Deep fried roll of smoked salmon, eel, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado, masago served with eel sauce. Raw/undercooked.

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Lobster tempura, avocado, asparagus and tempura flake served with eel sauce.

Miami Roll

$16.00

Fried white fish, avocado, cucumber and tempura flake topped with fried crispy crab meat.

New York Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, avocado,tempura flake topped with fried snapper in eel and spicy mayo sauce.

Ocean Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, fish tempura, snow crab meat, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy raw scallop. Raw/undercooked.

Orange Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat and avocado with spicy salmon mix. Raw/undercooked.

Red Dragon Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat and avocado topped with spicy tuna mix served with ell and spicy mayo sauce on top. Raw/undercooked.

Salmon's Bird Nest

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, avocado,tempura flake topped with fried snapper in eel and spicy mayo sauce.

Sashimi Roll

$18.00

Salmon, tuna, escolar, kani, avocado, scallion , asparagus , carrot , masago wrapped in cucumber served with ponzu sauce **Raw Undercooked**

Snow White Roll

$15.00

Whole fried roll with mixed snow crab meat, avocado, cream cheese and masago.