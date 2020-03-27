SriThai - Duluth
4500 Satellite Blvd #1360
Duluth, GA 30096
Popular Items
THAI APP
BASIL ROLL
Rice paper stuffed with shrimp, crab stick, carrot, basil and lettuce served with plum sauce.
BEEF JERKY
Thai marinated beef
CHICKEN SATAY
Thai style marinated chicken breast grilled on skewer served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
CRAB RANGOON
Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
FRIED CALAMARI
Fried light and crispy served with Thai sweet and sauce
SRI THAI WING
Fries chicken wing breaded comes with sweet chili sauce
HOT WINGS
Fried wings tossed in sweet and tangy Sri Thai sauce with a hint of spice.
SPRING ROLL
Deep fried handmade vegetable roll served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
THAI DUMPLING
Handmade steamed dumpling with shrimp, chicken, and pork served with sweet chili soy sauce mix.
THAI EGG ROLL
Deep fried handmade chicken and vegetable egg roll served with Thai sweet & sour sauce
THAI SAMPLER
Combination of fried calamari,spring roll, chicken satay and gyoza dumpling.
THAI SHRIMP ROLL
Marinated shrimp and baby corn deep fried in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
JAPANESE APP
AGED TOFU
Deep fried tofu in special tempura sauce & scallion
JELLY FISH SALAD
CRISPY CRAB MEAT
Tempura fried crispy crab sticks with eel sauce
DYNAMITE APP
Baked mixed seafood, mushroom and onion with seasoned mayo
EDAMAME
Deep fried tofu in special tempura sauce & scallion
FRIED OYSTER
Breaded deep fried oysters in spicy mayo, eel sauce and sriracha
GYOZA
Deep fried or steamed pork dumpling served with ponzu sauce.
HAMACHI KAMA
Grilled collar of yellowtail fish served with ponzu sauce
KANISU
Crab, avocado and masago rolled in thin cucumber
MUSSEL DYNAMITE
Baked mussel topped with dynamite seafood mix
SALMON BASKET
Spicy salmon, avocado, snow crab mix and masago in crispy wonton
SHRIMP SHUMAI
Streamed shrimp dumpling served with mayo sauce
SHRIMP TEMPURA APP
Deep fried shrimp and vegetables.
SOFT SHELL CRAB APP
Deep fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce.
SPICY CONCH OR OCTOPUS
Slices of conch or octopus, cucumber in special sauce
SUNOMONO
Slices of conch, octopus, crab with cucumber in rice vinegar
TUNA TARTAR
Mixed spicy tuna and sliced avocado. **Raw/undercooked**
TUNA TATAKI
Thin slices of seared tuna with ponzu sauce. **Raw/undercooked**
YELLOWTAIL SERRANO
Fresh Yellowtail, Serrano pepper, scallions, tobiko and spicy yuzu. **Raw/undercooked**
VEGETABLE TEMPURA
Deep fried vegetables tempura.
GOLDEN CRAB
Tempura flake, snow crab meat, soft shell crab on top served with eel & mayo sauce
IKASUGALUYAKI
Grilled squid served with sauce
SASHIMI NORI
Tuna, salmon, white fish, kani, avocado, masago wrapped in seaweed with ponzu sauce
SOUP
MISO SOUP
White soy bean paste soup, tofu, seaweed and scallion
TOM KA GAI
Chicken and mushroom coconut soup topped with cilantro
TOM YUM GOONG
Shrimp, crab claw, mushroom, tomato in hot and sour soup.
KING OF THE SEA
Shrimp, crab claw, squid, mussel, mushroom and tomato in tom yum soup.
WONTON SOUP
Chicken dumpling and bokchoy soup topped with fried garlic
TOM KA SHRIMP
Shrimp and mushroom coconut soup topped with cilantro
SALAD
BEEF SALAD
Sliced grilled flank steak, chili, green onion, cilantro, lime juice, tomatoes, cucumber
NUM TUK
Sliced grilled flank steak, chili, green onion, cilantro, toasted rice powder, lime juice and fish sauce
NAM SOD
Ground pork with chili, ginger, green onion and lime juice topped with peanuts
CHICKEN LARB
Ground chicken with mint, cilantro, chili, green onions toasted rice powder in lime juice & fish sauce
LARB BEEF
Ground beef with mint, cilantro, chili, green onions toasted rice powder in lime juice & fish sauce
PAPAYA SALAD
Fresh green papaya, lime juice, fish sauce, tomato, green bean and peanuts.
CUCUMBER SALAD
Chopped cucumber, orange, tomato and crab meat(kana) with homemade rice vinegar
GREEN SALAD
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot in our famous homemade ginger dressing
HIYASHI WAKAME ( Seaweed Salad)
Green seaweed salad with homemade rice vinegar
SASHIMI SALAD
Tuna, salmon, cucumber, tomato, carrot and wake in special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**
YUM WOON SEN
Glass noodle, shrimp, ground chicken, squid , carrot, celery, tomato , cucumber mixed with Sri Thai hot & Sour sauce
MAKIMONO
Kappa
Cucumber roll
Tekka
Tuna roll. Raw/undercooked.
Eel Roll
Grilled eel with scallion.
Avocado Roll
Avocado roll
California Roll
Kani, avocado and cucumber roll.
Bagel Roll
Whole fried roll with salmon, cream cheese and scallion.
California Eel Roll
California roll topped with eel.
Dragon Roll
Eel, cream cheese and topped with avocado. **Raw/undercooked**
Dynamite Roll
Mixed seafood, masago and mushroom baked in mayo sauce.
Futomaki
Kani, asparagus, tamago, kanpyo, seaweed, cucumber, and masago. **Raw/undercooked**
J.B. Roll
Salmon, cream cheese and scallion. Raw/undercooked.
Kamikaze Roll
Spicy tuna, scallion, masago, tempura flake and avocado. Raw/undercooked.
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with tuna, white fish and avocado. Raw/undercooked.
Salmon Roll
**Raw/undercooked. Salmon with scallion
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado and masago. Raw/undercooked.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna with scallion. Raw/undercooked.
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado and masago. Raw/undercooked.
Salmon Skin Roll
Grilled salmon skin with scallions
Vegetable Roll
Assorted vegetable roll. Carrot, seaweed, asparagus, cucumber, avocado and kampyo.
Volcano Roll
California roll topped with dynamite. **Raw/undercooked**
Hamachi Roll
Yellowtail with Scallion **Raw/undercooked**
Tiger Maki
Snow crab meat mixed with mayo sauce and cucumber topped with tuna,salmon, shrimp and avocado. **Raw/undercooked**
Daimyo Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, asparagus and masago. **Raw/undercooked**
Rainbow Supreme
Eel, cream cheese, cucumber, masago topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp and avocado. **Raw/undercooked.
Salmon Tempura roll
Deep fried salmon, asparagus, avocado and masago
Vegetables Tempura Roll
Fried vegetables tempura roll
CHEF'S SPECIAL ROLL
Black Tiger Roll
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, avocado, cucumber, flake topped with eel and chef special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**
Candy Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus and tempura flake topped with cream cheese roll with eel sauce.
Caribbean Roll
Grilled scallop, kampyo, tempura flake, scallion, masago topped with avocado. Raw/undercooked.
Crunchy Roll
Whole fried roll with tuna, salmon, white tuna, avocado and cream chese
Double Shrimp Roll
Shrimp katsu, avocado and cucumber topped with shrimp.
Hawaii Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado and tempura flake topped with eel. Raw/undercooked.
Hurricane Roll
Deep fried roll of smoked salmon, eel, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado, masago served with eel sauce. Raw/undercooked.
Lobster Roll
Lobster tempura, avocado, asparagus and tempura flake served with eel sauce.
Miami Roll
Fried white fish, avocado, cucumber and tempura flake topped with fried crispy crab meat.
New York Roll
Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, avocado,tempura flake topped with fried snapper in eel and spicy mayo sauce.
Ocean Roll
Shrimp tempura, fish tempura, snow crab meat, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy raw scallop. Raw/undercooked.
Orange Roll
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat and avocado with spicy salmon mix. Raw/undercooked.
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat and avocado topped with spicy tuna mix served with ell and spicy mayo sauce on top. Raw/undercooked.
Salmon's Bird Nest
Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, avocado,tempura flake topped with fried snapper in eel and spicy mayo sauce.
Sashimi Roll
Salmon, tuna, escolar, kani, avocado, scallion , asparagus , carrot , masago wrapped in cucumber served with ponzu sauce **Raw Undercooked**
Snow White Roll
Whole fried roll with mixed snow crab meat, avocado, cream cheese and masago.