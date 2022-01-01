Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve enchiladas

Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina - Johns Creek

9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, JOHNS CREEK

Enchiladas Verdes$12.00
Three chicken enchiladas topped with house made salsa verde, lettuce, sour cream and queso.
Mole Enchiladas$12.50
Three chicken enchiladas topped with house made mole sauce. Served with rice.
Enchiladas Bandera$12.00
Three chicken or beef enchiladas topped with guacamole, salsa verde, salsa roja, and cheese dip. Served with rice.
Beto's Tacos - Johns Creek - 6385 McGinnis Ferry Road Suite 200

6385 Mcginnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek

Chicken Enchiladas$10.25
Four chicken enchiladas, served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of rice and beans.
Vegetarian Enchiladas$10.25
Four vegetarian green enchiladas served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of rice and beans.
