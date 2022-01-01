Philly cheesesteaks in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Sauce Wing Company
Sauce Wing Company
3580 Breckinridge Boulevard, Duluth
|Philly Cheesesteak Fries
|$9.99
Hot bed of fries, beef, peppers and onions, cheese, secret sauce, garlic aioli.
More about Sub of Subs
Sub of Subs
2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103, Duluth
|Philly Cheesesteak Torpedo.
|$8.80
This is a local favorite perfected over 10 years of Philly cooking experience. Premium steak with onions, green peppers, red peppers, and mushroom grilled over a hot grill. Topped with melted provolone cheese.