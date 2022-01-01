Lawrenceville restaurants you'll love

Must-try Lawrenceville restaurants

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant

179 W CROGAN ST, LAWRENCEVILLE

Avg 4.3 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nachos Superiores$10.00
Cheese dip$5.00
Mex Chicken Grilled Taco$3.25
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
Oaxaca image

 

Oaxaca

1766 Old Norcross rd Lawrenceville ga 30044, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fajita Taco$3.25
Elote$4.00
GRILLED CHICKEN TACO$2.50
More about Oaxaca
Cosmo's Pizza + Social image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cosmo's Pizza + Social

144 E Crogan Street, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (2131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
18in 1/2 & 1/2$18.00
SM GARLIC KNOTS$4.00
18in Meat$21.00
More about Cosmo's Pizza + Social
Fini's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Fini's Pizzeria

1032 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Homemade Cheesecake
Our famous homemade cheesecake! A secret Fini family recipe, this creamy version of your favorite dessert is unlike any other cheesecake you've ever had! Flavors change daily, as well as seasonally.
Calzone$10.95
Pizza dough folded over and stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, then baked. Brushed with our special garlic oil and parmesan cheese, and served with a side of homemade marinara.
House Salad$6.95
Spring mix lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, onions, and pepperoncini peppers. Tossed with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette and topped with shredded parmesan.
More about Fini's Pizzeria
STRANGE TACO BAR image

TACOS

STRANGE TACO BAR

225 W Crogan St, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.4 (646 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak + Queso$4.25
Ribeye, Onions, Poblano & Queso
San Antonio$4.00
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Crispy Onions, Goat Cheese & BBQ
Cajun Shrimp$4.50
Tomato, Jalapeno Cream Sauce & Tortilla Strips
More about STRANGE TACO BAR
Dogwood Pizza image

 

Dogwood Pizza

850 Dogwood Rd, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Small Salad$7.49
16" XL Pizza$16.99
12" MED Specialty$15.99
More about Dogwood Pizza
The Mansions at Gwinnett Park image

 

The Mansions at Gwinnett Park

2400 Buford Drive NE, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Chowder
House Salad (Large)$8.00
Butter Beans
More about The Mansions at Gwinnett Park
Ribbys Wings & Ribs image

 

Ribbys Wings & Ribs

1956 Duluth Hwy A-104, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
5 Piece Crispy Wings$6.99
1 Flavor, 1 Dip
10 Piece Crispy Wings$13.99
1 Flavors, 1 Dip
5pc Rib Tips$5.99
1 Flavor, 1 Dip
More about Ribbys Wings & Ribs
LOCAL REPUBLIC image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

LOCAL REPUBLIC

139 N Perry St, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.2 (1359 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Southpaw$11.00
Cajun Spiced, Blue Cheese, Bacon + Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.
Mr. Jones$11.50
Pimento Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Bacon + Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.
Fried Chicken$9.50
Breaded Chicken Breast, Dill Cream, Pickle, LTO + Organic Wheat Bun.
More about LOCAL REPUBLIC
The Peachtree Cafe image

HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

The Peachtree Cafe

30 S Clayton St, LAWRENCEVILLE

Avg 4.6 (1239 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast$8.75
Western Omelet$11.50
Corned Beef Hash Egg Plate$11.99
More about The Peachtree Cafe
Wing Ranch image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Ranch

1154 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.2 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Box French Fries$5.50
6 Wings w/ Celery$7.95
Sm French Fries$1.89
More about Wing Ranch
The 5 Spot Cafe image

 

The 5 Spot Cafe

555 Progress Center Avenue, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pasta with Alfredo$11.00
Steak Salad$13.00
PANCAKES$11.25
More about The 5 Spot Cafe
Saigon Cafe image

 

Saigon Cafe

1030 Old Peachtree Rd. NW #203, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
B1 - Bun Tom Thit Nuong Cha Gio$13.95
Pork slices are charred to a caramelized thin crust to bring out the sweet marinade and scent of lemon grass, fresh garlic and shallot onion.
P1 - Pho Dac Biet
With various slim cuts of beef bathing in a clear mahogany beef broth, this pho bowl is packed with rare eye round steak, well-done skirt flank, well-done lean meat, fatty brisket, soft tendon, omassum tripe and beef balls. It’s a different texture in every bite.
SS2 - Tom Kha$6.50
Chunks of chicken breasts with white mushrooms and cilantro in a richly flavored coconut milk and chicken broth seasoned with Thai spices, galangal, lemon grass and kaffir lime leaves.
More about Saigon Cafe
Bocados image

 

Bocados

1380 Lawrenceville Suwanee, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Picada personal$18.99
with sausage, chicken bbq, ribs, pork belly,arepa,casava, yellow potato, green plantain, salad, empanada, burger, sweet plantain, tomato and celery
Traditional Hot dog$10.50
traditional Colombian hot dog
Cebolluda Burger$13.50
traditional Colombian burger with onion fried in mustard and bbq
More about Bocados
TERIYAKI BOX image

 

TERIYAKI BOX

1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
S8. Chicken Teriyaki Roll$5.00
Grilled chicken glazed with teriyaki sauce, avocado and topped with unagi sauce
G6 Mix 2 Meats$10.50
Choice of 2 Grilled Proteins glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.
Fried Rice$7.00
Stir-fried rice with eggs, green onion, peas and carrots with a choice of protein.
More about TERIYAKI BOX
Moe's Soul Food Kitchen image

 

Moe's Soul Food Kitchen

198 Scenic hwy, LAWRENCEVILLE

Avg 4.2 (596 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
One Meat 2 Sides$13.99
Your choice of a meat, and 2 sides with complimentary bread, if bread choice is unavailable a substitute will be provided.
Delicious Banana Pudding$4.50
More about Moe's Soul Food Kitchen
Trigos Colombian Restaurant image

 

Trigos Colombian Restaurant

860 Duluth Hwy Suite 190,, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Trigos Colombian Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Grandma's NY Pizza

911 Duluth Hwy E3, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small 12" Neopolitan Pizza$9.99
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Large 16" Meat Lovers Pizza$23.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham
Medium 14" Neopolitan Pizza$13.49
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
More about Grandma's NY Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Tribos Peri Peri

3645 Club Dr, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders
'Flame Grilled' (not breaded) Chicken Tenderloins with your choice of peri peri flavor.
Chicken & Rice Bowl$10.99
Flame Grilled' Chicken tenderloins with your choice of peri peri flavor. Served over Tribos rice and house salad
Peri Peri Chicken Wrap$9.99
Spinach' or 'Plain' tortilla. 'Flame grilled' Chicken tenderloins with lettuce, tomatoes, corn & perimayo sauce.
More about Tribos Peri Peri
Restaurant banner

 

Duchess Cafe and Grill

3153 Sugarloaf Pkwy Suite 114,, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Duchess Cafe and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

King Kong Milktea 11

4835 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about King Kong Milktea 11
Oriental Sports Bar and Lounge image

 

Oriental Sports Bar and Lounge

1848 Old Norcross Road suite 1000, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
EFO RIRO$20.00
A rich, savory vegetable soup
BEANS & PLANTAIN$20.00
Delicious Oriental African Red Beans and Plantain, Served with Choice of Meat, Chicken or Fish
PEPPERED SNAILS$22.00
Black snails sautéed with onions and hot peppers
More about Oriental Sports Bar and Lounge
The Aftertaste image

 

The Aftertaste

706 Grayson Hwy Suite 212, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Aftertaste
Banner pic

 

Hondos Shrimp and Fish

1956 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hondos Shrimp and Fish
Restaurant banner

 

The Boujee Southerner

706 Grayson Highway, LAWRENCEVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Boujee Southerner

