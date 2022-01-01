Lawrenceville restaurants you'll love
Lawrenceville's top cuisines
Must-try Lawrenceville restaurants
GRILL
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
179 W CROGAN ST, LAWRENCEVILLE
|Popular items
|Nachos Superiores
|$10.00
|Cheese dip
|$5.00
|Mex Chicken Grilled Taco
|$3.25
Oaxaca
1766 Old Norcross rd Lawrenceville ga 30044, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|Fajita Taco
|$3.25
|Elote
|$4.00
|GRILLED CHICKEN TACO
|$2.50
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cosmo's Pizza + Social
144 E Crogan Street, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|18in 1/2 & 1/2
|$18.00
|SM GARLIC KNOTS
|$4.00
|18in Meat
|$21.00
PIZZA
Fini's Pizzeria
1032 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|Homemade Cheesecake
Our famous homemade cheesecake! A secret Fini family recipe, this creamy version of your favorite dessert is unlike any other cheesecake you've ever had! Flavors change daily, as well as seasonally.
|Calzone
|$10.95
Pizza dough folded over and stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, then baked. Brushed with our special garlic oil and parmesan cheese, and served with a side of homemade marinara.
|House Salad
|$6.95
Spring mix lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, onions, and pepperoncini peppers. Tossed with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette and topped with shredded parmesan.
TACOS
STRANGE TACO BAR
225 W Crogan St, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|Steak + Queso
|$4.25
Ribeye, Onions, Poblano & Queso
|San Antonio
|$4.00
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Crispy Onions, Goat Cheese & BBQ
|Cajun Shrimp
|$4.50
Tomato, Jalapeno Cream Sauce & Tortilla Strips
Dogwood Pizza
850 Dogwood Rd, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|Small Salad
|$7.49
|16" XL Pizza
|$16.99
|12" MED Specialty
|$15.99
The Mansions at Gwinnett Park
2400 Buford Drive NE, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|Seafood Chowder
|House Salad (Large)
|$8.00
|Butter Beans
Ribbys Wings & Ribs
1956 Duluth Hwy A-104, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|5 Piece Crispy Wings
|$6.99
1 Flavor, 1 Dip
|10 Piece Crispy Wings
|$13.99
1 Flavors, 1 Dip
|5pc Rib Tips
|$5.99
1 Flavor, 1 Dip
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
LOCAL REPUBLIC
139 N Perry St, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|The Southpaw
|$11.00
Cajun Spiced, Blue Cheese, Bacon + Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.
|Mr. Jones
|$11.50
Pimento Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Bacon + Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.
|Fried Chicken
|$9.50
Breaded Chicken Breast, Dill Cream, Pickle, LTO + Organic Wheat Bun.
HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
The Peachtree Cafe
30 S Clayton St, LAWRENCEVILLE
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$8.75
|Western Omelet
|$11.50
|Corned Beef Hash Egg Plate
|$11.99
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Ranch
1154 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|Box French Fries
|$5.50
|6 Wings w/ Celery
|$7.95
|Sm French Fries
|$1.89
The 5 Spot Cafe
555 Progress Center Avenue, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|Pasta with Alfredo
|$11.00
|Steak Salad
|$13.00
|PANCAKES
|$11.25
Saigon Cafe
1030 Old Peachtree Rd. NW #203, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|B1 - Bun Tom Thit Nuong Cha Gio
|$13.95
Pork slices are charred to a caramelized thin crust to bring out the sweet marinade and scent of lemon grass, fresh garlic and shallot onion.
|P1 - Pho Dac Biet
With various slim cuts of beef bathing in a clear mahogany beef broth, this pho bowl is packed with rare eye round steak, well-done skirt flank, well-done lean meat, fatty brisket, soft tendon, omassum tripe and beef balls. It’s a different texture in every bite.
|SS2 - Tom Kha
|$6.50
Chunks of chicken breasts with white mushrooms and cilantro in a richly flavored coconut milk and chicken broth seasoned with Thai spices, galangal, lemon grass and kaffir lime leaves.
Bocados
1380 Lawrenceville Suwanee, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|Picada personal
|$18.99
with sausage, chicken bbq, ribs, pork belly,arepa,casava, yellow potato, green plantain, salad, empanada, burger, sweet plantain, tomato and celery
|Traditional Hot dog
|$10.50
traditional Colombian hot dog
|Cebolluda Burger
|$13.50
traditional Colombian burger with onion fried in mustard and bbq
TERIYAKI BOX
1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|S8. Chicken Teriyaki Roll
|$5.00
Grilled chicken glazed with teriyaki sauce, avocado and topped with unagi sauce
|G6 Mix 2 Meats
|$10.50
Choice of 2 Grilled Proteins glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.
|Fried Rice
|$7.00
Stir-fried rice with eggs, green onion, peas and carrots with a choice of protein.
Moe's Soul Food Kitchen
198 Scenic hwy, LAWRENCEVILLE
|Popular items
|One Meat 2 Sides
|$13.99
Your choice of a meat, and 2 sides with complimentary bread, if bread choice is unavailable a substitute will be provided.
|Delicious Banana Pudding
|$4.50
Trigos Colombian Restaurant
860 Duluth Hwy Suite 190,, Lawrenceville
Grandma's NY Pizza
911 Duluth Hwy E3, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|Small 12" Neopolitan Pizza
|$9.99
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
|Large 16" Meat Lovers Pizza
|$23.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham
|Medium 14" Neopolitan Pizza
|$13.49
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Tribos Peri Peri
3645 Club Dr, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
'Flame Grilled' (not breaded) Chicken Tenderloins with your choice of peri peri flavor.
|Chicken & Rice Bowl
|$10.99
Flame Grilled' Chicken tenderloins with your choice of peri peri flavor. Served over Tribos rice and house salad
|Peri Peri Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Spinach' or 'Plain' tortilla. 'Flame grilled' Chicken tenderloins with lettuce, tomatoes, corn & perimayo sauce.
Duchess Cafe and Grill
3153 Sugarloaf Pkwy Suite 114,, Lawrenceville
Oriental Sports Bar and Lounge
1848 Old Norcross Road suite 1000, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|EFO RIRO
|$20.00
A rich, savory vegetable soup
|BEANS & PLANTAIN
|$20.00
Delicious Oriental African Red Beans and Plantain, Served with Choice of Meat, Chicken or Fish
|PEPPERED SNAILS
|$22.00
Black snails sautéed with onions and hot peppers
The Aftertaste
706 Grayson Hwy Suite 212, Lawrenceville
Hondos Shrimp and Fish
1956 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville
The Boujee Southerner
706 Grayson Highway, LAWRENCEVILLE