Lolitas Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

472 Buford Drive

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Street Taco Plate
Burrito Deluxe LUNCH
Asada cheese fries

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Minute Maid Lem

$2.75

Pibb

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

UnSweet Tea

$2.75

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Bottle Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Water

$3.50

Fanta Pineapple

$3.50

Powerade Blue

$3.50

Aguas Frescas Strawberry

$3.50

Aguas Frescas Mango

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Kids Yummies

$1.75

Sparking Water

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Agua Fresca

Pineapple

$3.00

Fresca Jamaica

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Kids

$2.00

Appetizers

Asada cheese fries

Fries topped with skirt steak, cheese dip, and scallions served with a side of sour cream

Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$5.00+

Add chorizo, beef or 3 way

Chicken Flautas

$10.00

4 Flautas with Lettuce, Cheese, Cream and Pico De Gallo

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.00

10 wings served with ranch or blue cheese

Fresh Guacamole

$9.00

Avocados, Onion, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Jalapeno Pepper with Lime Served with Chips

Fried Yuca

$10.00

Yuca With Fried Pork And A Side Of Red Salsa

Garnachas En Guatemala

$9.00Out of stock

4- Mini-Tortillas with Shredded Meat, Cabbage Salad Tomato Salsa Topped with Cheese

Jalapano poppers

Jalapano poppers

$6.00

Stuffed jalappanos with cream cheese wrapped in bacon

Pupusas

Pupusas

$3.25

Your choice of beans and cheese, cheese and spinach, or pork and cheese

Pupusas Bombs

$8.00

Desserts

Churros With Ice Cram

Churros With Ice Cram

$7.75

Flan

$5.00

A baked dish consisting of caramel flan

Ice Cream

$5.00

Kids Churros

$5.00

Kids Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Kids Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Mango Pie

$5.50

A mango pie topped with seasonal fruit

Platanos Fritos

$5.00

Kids menu

Kids 2 Tacos topped Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheese Nachos

$5.00

Kids Cheese quesadilla

$5.00

Served with rice or beans

Kids Chicken tenders

$5.50

Served with fries

Kids Grilled cheese

$5.00

Served with fries

Kids Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Kids Lolita's Pizza

$6.50

Kids Macaronni and cheese

$5.00

Served with fruit

Lolita's Plates

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Bacon cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions

Burrito Alcarbon

$15.00

Steak or Chicken or Mix of Both and Cheese Dip or green salsa

Churrasco

$28.00

Steak With Chimichurri, Black Beans, White Rice and Sauteed Broccoli & Carrots

Fajitas

Grilled with onions and bell pepperserved with rice and beans. Lettuce,pice de gallo and sour cream

Fajitas Nachos

$9.00

Grande Burrito

$16.00

Choice of steak or chicken filled with rice, black beans, red peppers, green peppers, onions, mushrooms topped with cheese dip and salsa verde.

Mar Y Tierra

$32.00

Mixed plate consisting of steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo served with rice or beans and Salad

Lunch specials

Burrito Deluxe LUNCH

$9.00

Burrito with choice of beef, chicken or steak topped with cheese dip, lettuce and salad

Burritos On The Run LUNCH

$10.00

Cheese Burger LUNCH

$10.00

Original cheese burger topped with lettuce,tomato, pickles, and onion (add bacon)

Chicken Sandwich LUNCH

Grilled or fried chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion

Chilaquiles LUNCH

$8.00
Enchiladas LUNCH

Enchiladas LUNCH

$10.00

Fajitas LUNCH

$10.00

Grilled Chicken LUNCH

$12.00

Grilled Tilapia LUNCH

$12.00

Loco Salad LUNCH

$9.00

Lolitas Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with onions and mushrooms served with rice and salad

Nachos LUNCH

$10.00

Quesadilla LUNCH

$8.00

Salvadorian Pupusas Plate LUNCH

$6.50

Taco Burrito Mix LUNCH

$10.00

Taco Plate LUNCH

$8.00

Ground beef, chicken, steak or shrimp with choice of lettuce, tomatoes and cheese or cilantro and onions.

Mains

Burrito loco

$15.00

Burrito filled with chicken, steak, and beans topped with cheese dip served with a side of guacamole salad

Carne asada

$18.00

Skirt steak served with rice or beans, salad and tortillas

Chipotle Alfredo Pasta

$21.00

Lime Burrito

$10.00

Molcajete

$34.00
Panela Steak

Panela Steak

$22.00

Steak, Panela Cheese, Squash, Zucchini And Rice

Poblano Pasta

$21.00

Creamy Poblano Pasta and Grilled or Fried Chicken

Pollo fundido

$14.00

Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip and salad on the side.

Quesadilla

$8.00

Choice of meat with mixed vegetables

Sirloin

$17.00

6 oz sirloin cooked to order served with frijoles charros and broccoli

Seafood

Ceviche De Fish

$12.50

Tilapia Fish Cured in Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice Mixed With Pico De Gallo, Cilantro

Ceviche De Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp Cured In Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice Mixed With Pico De Gallo, Cilantro

Mojarra

Mojarra

$17.75

Fried tilapia with rice and salad

Salmon

$18.75

7 oz grilled salmon served with rice and broccoli

Shrimp A La Diabla

$17.50

Shrimp Sauteed on Chipotle Sauce With Salad and Rice

Shrimp Al Ajillo

Shrimp Al Ajillo

$17.50

Shrimp Sauteed with Butter & Garlic Sauce with Salad and Rice

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Fresh Shrimp Cooked Peeled with Chilled Mixed With Our Special Sauce Topped With Avocado and Pico De Gallo

Tostada De Ceviche Fish

Tostada De Ceviche Fish

$4.00

Tostada De Ceviche Shrimp

$5.00
Under the Sea Seafood Plate

Under the Sea Seafood Plate

$32.00

Scallops, shrimp, squid, and fish mixed with green and red bell peppers, onions, and tomato with a side of rice and salad

Sides

Chiles & Onions Toreado

$3.75

Jalapeno

$0.75

Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Beans

$2.50

Side Fried Plantains

$4.50

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Guac SIDE

$2.50

Side of Cheese Dip

$1.50

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Tortillas

$1.50

Side Tostones

$5.00

Soups & Salads

Ceaser Salad

Ceaser Salad

Chicken Avocado Soup

$5.50+

Chicken soup topped of with Avocado

Lolita's Salad

$12.00+

Chicken or Steak with Spring Mix Lettuce, Jicama, Mango, Avocado Topped with Raspberry Dressing

Tortilla Soup

$4.50+

Chicken Soup with Vegetables & Rice , Topped with Cheese & Tortilla Strips

Taco

Fried Chicken Taco

$4.00

Fried chicken with Coleslaw with Chipotle Sauce

Fried Shrimp Taco

Fried Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Fried Shrimp with Coleslaw with chipotle sauce

Street Taco Plate

$9.00

Taco Bowls

$7.00

onions,pepper,beans,rice,cream,pico,lettuce:

Special of the Day

Chile En Nogada

$19.95

Football Nachos

$6.75

*chicken Cheese Fries

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

472 Buford Drive, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046

Directions

