Suwanee restaurants you'll love

Suwanee restaurants
Toast
  • Suwanee

Suwanee's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Latin American
Must-try Suwanee restaurants

Flavor Rich Restaurant image

 

Flavor Rich Restaurant

1175 Buford Highway, Suwanee

Avg 5 (147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SHRIMP AND GRITS$18.00
4 BLACKENED COLLOSAL SHRIMP WITH GRITS ANDOULLIE SAUSAGE SHITAKI MUSHROOMS CHIPOLLINI ONIONS TOMATOS TOPPED WITH LOBSTER SAUCE
SHRIMP AND WAFFLES$18.00
5 COLLOSAL FRIED SHRIMP ON TOP OF THE VANILLA BEAN WAFFLE
LOBSTER ROLL$25.00
FRESH LOBSTER MEAT POACHED IN WARM BUTTER SERVER ON A TOASTED ROLL WITH LEMON AOILI AND FRIES
Grandmas NY Pizza image

 

Grandmas NY Pizza

2780 West Village Dr Suite A, Suwanee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Medium 14" Neopolitan Pizza$13.49
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Large 16" Margherita Pizza$20.99
Fresh Mozzarells, Garlic & Marinara on top with fresh basil &extra virgin olive oil
Large 16" Meat Lovers Pizza$23.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham
Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee image

 

Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee

1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd, Suwanee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fork and Knife Burritos$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with refried beans, queso, and your choice of filling. Topped with your choice of red cherry tomato or green tomatillo cream sauce. Served with rice.
Fish Taco$4.00
Lightly fried tilapia, poblano slaw, chipotle cream. Salsa cruda
queso$9.00
Melted white cheese with our without jalapeno puree
Hot-To-Molly image

 

Hot-To-Molly

1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd, Suwanee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
30 Wings$30.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Grandma's NY Pizza

2855 LAWRENCEVILLE SUWANEE RD, SUWANEE

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large 16" Meat Lovers Pizza$23.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham
Large 16" Neopolitan Pizza$15.49
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Medium 14" Neopolitan Pizza$13.49
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
PITA Mediterranean Street Food image

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

3630 PEACHTREE PKWY, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shawarma Platter$14.45
Lettuce, Tomato & Tahini
Gyro Salad$10.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
Signature Gyro$11.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
Restaurant banner

 

La Mixteca Tamale House

1185 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Suwanee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Peri Peri Chicken - Marietta

1482 Roswell RD, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
