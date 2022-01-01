Suwanee restaurants you'll love
More about Flavor Rich Restaurant
Flavor Rich Restaurant
1175 Buford Highway, Suwanee
|Popular items
|SHRIMP AND GRITS
|$18.00
4 BLACKENED COLLOSAL SHRIMP WITH GRITS ANDOULLIE SAUSAGE SHITAKI MUSHROOMS CHIPOLLINI ONIONS TOMATOS TOPPED WITH LOBSTER SAUCE
|SHRIMP AND WAFFLES
|$18.00
5 COLLOSAL FRIED SHRIMP ON TOP OF THE VANILLA BEAN WAFFLE
|LOBSTER ROLL
|$25.00
FRESH LOBSTER MEAT POACHED IN WARM BUTTER SERVER ON A TOASTED ROLL WITH LEMON AOILI AND FRIES
More about Grandmas NY Pizza
Grandmas NY Pizza
2780 West Village Dr Suite A, Suwanee
|Popular items
|Medium 14" Neopolitan Pizza
|$13.49
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
|Large 16" Margherita Pizza
|$20.99
Fresh Mozzarells, Garlic & Marinara on top with fresh basil &extra virgin olive oil
|Large 16" Meat Lovers Pizza
|$23.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham
More about Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee
Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee
1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd, Suwanee
|Popular items
|Fork and Knife Burritos
|$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with refried beans, queso, and your choice of filling. Topped with your choice of red cherry tomato or green tomatillo cream sauce. Served with rice.
|Fish Taco
|$4.00
Lightly fried tilapia, poblano slaw, chipotle cream. Salsa cruda
|queso
|$9.00
Melted white cheese with our without jalapeno puree
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
3630 PEACHTREE PKWY, Johns Creek
|Popular items
|Shawarma Platter
|$14.45
Lettuce, Tomato & Tahini
|Gyro Salad
|$10.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
|Signature Gyro
|$11.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
More about La Mixteca Tamale House
La Mixteca Tamale House
1185 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Suwanee
More about Peri Peri Chicken - Marietta
Peri Peri Chicken - Marietta
1482 Roswell RD, Marietta