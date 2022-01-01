Flowery Branch restaurants you'll love
Must-try Flowery Branch restaurants
More about Vinny's Little Italy
PIZZA
Vinny's Little Italy
3616 Atlanta HWY Suite 900, Flowery Branch
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.50
5 hand breaded mozzarella sticks served with Vinny's Marinara sauce.
|Classic Wedge Salad
|$8.95
Fresh Iceberg Wedge topped with our house made blue cheese dressing, applewood smoked bacon, vine ripe grape tomatoes, and red onions.
|Italian Garden Salad
|$7.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes,cucumbers,red onions, kalamata olives, mozzarella, homemade croutons.
More about Moonie's Texas Barbecue
Moonie's Texas Barbecue
5545 Atlanta Hwy, Flowery Branch