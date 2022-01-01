Flowery Branch restaurants you'll love

Flowery Branch restaurants
  • Flowery Branch

Flowery Branch's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Must-try Flowery Branch restaurants

Vinny's Little Italy image

PIZZA

Vinny's Little Italy

3616 Atlanta HWY Suite 900, Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
5 hand breaded mozzarella sticks served with Vinny's Marinara sauce.
Classic Wedge Salad$8.95
Fresh Iceberg Wedge topped with our house made blue cheese dressing, applewood smoked bacon, vine ripe grape tomatoes, and red onions.
Italian Garden Salad$7.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes,cucumbers,red onions, kalamata olives, mozzarella, homemade croutons.
La Casa Del Taco

5533 Atlanta Hwy,, Flowery Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Moonie's Texas Barbecue

5545 Atlanta Hwy, Flowery Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
