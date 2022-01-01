Gainesville restaurants you'll love
Must-try Gainesville restaurants
More about El Carreton taqueria
El Carreton taqueria
-608 Atlanta Hwy, Gainesville
|Popular items
|Nachos Asada/Steak
|$7.99
Crispy corn tortillas topped with grilled steak, beans,
sour cream, pickled peppers, melted land o lakes queso.
|2 Tacos Barbacoa/Shredded Beef
|$5.19
2 Double-layered corn tortillas topped with
fresh onion and cilantro, your choice of meat,
lime wedge and fresh radish on the side.
|2 Tacos Asada/Steak
|$5.99
2 Double-layered corn tortillas topped with
fresh onion and cilantro, your choice of meat,
lime wedge and fresh radish on the side.
More about Chattahoochee Grill
Chattahoochee Grill
301 Tommy Aaron Drive, Gainesville
|Popular items
|Mac'n Cheese Balls (6)
|$13.00
Five Cheese Mac'n Cheese, Panko, Parmesan, & Creamy Arrabbiata
|Sonny Sykes Burger w/ Fries
|$12.00
Smash Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, & Hooch Sauce on Kings Hawaiian Bun
|The Spencer Ralston w/ Fries
|$13.00
Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Creamy Arrabbiata Sauce on Toasted Ciabatta Bread
More about Senor Fiesta Gainesville
Senor Fiesta Gainesville
1943 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE #900, Gainesville
|Popular items
|Dips
|Lunch Fajitas
More about ZUAREPA
ZUAREPA
975 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville