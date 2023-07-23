Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$3.29

Taco Papas

$8.89

French fries mounted with bell pepper, grilled onions, and bistek covered with melted cheese and topped with jalapeño and cilantro

Papas Con Queso

$7.89

French fries covered with melted cheese and topped with jalapeño

Queso Dip with Chips and Salsa

$7.99

Guacamole

$8.19

Made to order served with chips and salsa

Breakfast

Huevo Con Chorizo

$10.99

Egg with pork sausage scrambled

Huevo Con Jamón

$10.99

Egg and ham scrambled

Huevo Con Tocino

$10.99

Egg and bacon scrambled

Huevo Con Win

$10.99

Egg and Nathan's scrambled

Seasonal Machacado Con Huevo

$11.99

Egg and dried beet scrambled

Huevo a La Mexicana

$10.99

Egg scrambled with tomato, peppers, and onion

Papas Con Chorizo

$10.99

Potatoes mixed with chorizo and any style eggs

Papas a La Mexicana

$10.99

Potatoes cooked with jalapeño, onion, and tomato. Any style eggs

Chicharron Con Salsa

$10.99

Pork skin cooked in sauce

Papas Con Huevo

$10.99

Potatoes and eggs scrambled

Enchorizadas

$10.99

3 rolled tortillas filled with egg topped off with salsa de chorizo no tortillas on side

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Any-style eggs covered with ranchero sauce

Huevos Al Gusto

$10.99

Any-style eggs

Migas Con Huevo

$10.99

Fried tortilla chips mixed with egg (no tortillas)

Nopales Con Huevo

$10.99

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Taco

$4.99

Not mixed. 2 bacon strips

Steak, Egg, and Cheese Taco

$4.99

Chicken, Egg, and Cheese Taco

$4.99

Frijol Con Queso Fresco Taco

$3.79

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Two over hard eggs, ham, American cheese, and mayo on a toasted Bolio

Molletes

$8.99

Open-faced sandwich with re-fried beans, jalapeño, and Jack cheese topped off with chorizo or steak

Huevos Divorciados

$10.99

Two any-style eggs covered with red and green sauce. Served with potatoes and beans

Chilaquiles Rojos

$10.69

Any-style eggs with refried beans

Chilaquiles Verdes

$10.69

Any-style eggs with refried beans

Chilaquiles Only Verdes

$6.99

Chilaquiles Only Rojos

$6.99

Huevo Con Frijol

$3.89

Breakfast Gorditas

$3.59

Breakfast Tacos

Omelettes

Ham and Cheese

$10.99

Ham and cheese in an egg omelette served with breakfast potatoes and toast

Guayin

$11.49

Refried beans and cheese omelette covered with ranchero sauce, grilled Nathan's, and breakfast potatoes. Served with handmade corn or flour tortillas

Steak Omelette

$11.49

Bell pepper, grilled onions, and steak omelette covered with Jack cheese, diced tomato, avocado, breakfast potato, and toast

3 Meat Omelette

$11.49

Grilled steak, Nathan's, and chorizo stuffed in a 4 egg omelette covered with cheese and served with breakfast potatoes and toast

Veggie Omelette

$10.99

Stuffed with refried beans, stuffed with mushrooms, bell peppers, and grilled onions covered with diced tomatoes

Platos Mexicanos

Tampiqueña

$18.99

Fajita steak topped with bell peppers and onions, 1 green chicken enchilada, and two chicken flautas. Served with charro beans and rice

Costillas De Res

$18.49

Grilled short ribs with grilled onions

Grilled Pork Belly

$16.99

Pancita de puerco con cebolla asada

Bistek a La Plancha

$16.99

2 grilled steaks topped with grilled onion

Asado De Puerco

$12.99

Pork cooked in peppers and spices

Puerco en Salsa Verde

$12.99

Pork in green sauce and herbs

Bistek Ranchero

$12.99

Steak cooked with peppers, onions, and tomato

Pollo en Mole

$12.99

Slow-cooked chicken breast in mole sauce

1 Piece Tamales De Pollo

$2.59

5 Pieces Tamales De Pollo

$12.99

Dozen Tamales De Pollo

$18.99

Nopales Con Res O Puerco

$13.49

Cooked cactus with either beef or pork cooked in spices

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.29

3 chicken enchiladas smothered with green sauce and covered with fresco cheese

Enchiladas Rojas

$12.29

3 fresco cheese enchiladas covered with red sauce

Pollo en Salsa

$12.59

Chicken cooked in sauce and spices

Flautas De Pollo

$12.29

5 chicken taquitos rolled and fried covered with lettuce, tomato, and avocado with sour cream

Steak and Chorizo Burrito

$12.19

A grilled burrito stuffed with pepper, onion, and steak covered with melted cheese, mole sauce, chorizo, cilantro, and avocado

Chicken Smothered Burrito

$12.19

A grilled burrito stuffed with chicken, bell pepper, and onion. Covered with green sauce, melted cheese, tomato, cilantro, and avocado

Chimichanga De Pollo

$12.19

Fried burrito stuffed with bell pepper, onion, and protein covered with melted cheese

Chimichanga De Puerco

$12.19

Fried burrito stuffed with bell pepper, onion, and protein, covered with melted cheese

Chimichanga De Bistek

$12.19

Fried burrito stuffed with bell pepper, onion, and protein, covered with melted cheese

Veggie Chimichanga

$12.19

Sautéed mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers, wrapped up on a flour tortilla then fried smothered with melted cheese, and served with rice and beans

Nachos Panchos De Bistek

$13.99

Piled high tortilla chips with lots of toppings, beans, onion, bell pepper, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, avocado, and melted cheese

1 Tostada

$3.89

Refried beans, lettuce, fresco cheese, tomato, and avocado

3 Tostadas

$9.99

Refried beans, lettuce, fresco cheese, tomato, and avocado

Quesadilla Plate

$9.99

Loaded with cheese, and grilled onions (add protein)

1 Sopes

$3.89

3 Sopes

$9.99

Tacos Y Tortas

1 Tacos De Bistek

$2.49

Fresco, cilantro, onion, avocado, and grilled onions

4 Tacos De Bistek

$9.29

Fresco, cilantro, onion, avocado, and grilled onions

1 Taco Al Pastor

$2.49

Cilantro, onion, and grilled onions

4 Tacos Al Pastor

$9.29

Cilantro, onion, and grilled onions

1 Taco De Camaron

$2.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, and cilantro

4 Tacos De Camaron

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, and cilantro

1 Taco De Pollo

$2.49

Lettuce and tomato

4 Taco De Pollo

$9.29

Lettuce and tomato

1 Taco De Chorizo

$2.49

Cilantro, onion, and grilled onions

4 Tacos De Chorizo

$9.29

Cilantro, onion, and grilled onions

Torta De Bistek

$4.99

Torta De Pastor

$4.99

Torta De Camaron

$6.79

Torta De Pollo

$4.99

Torta De Chorizo

$4.99

Special Charro Beans

$5.79

Charro beans topped with steak, onions, cilantro, fresco, and avocado

Hamburguesa Beto

$9.99

Double patty, American and provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato avocado, ham, grilled onions, and tortilla strips, served with French fries

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Double patty, mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Choice of American or provolone cheese

Philly Cheese

$8.79

Steak, grilled onions, and peppers covered with provolone cheese served with French fries

Taco de Harina Bistek

$4.79

Taco de Harina Pastor

$4.79

Taco de Harina Pollo

$4.79

Taco de Harina Chorizo

$4.79

Taco de Harina Camaron

$6.99

Taco de Harina Asado de puerco

$6.99

Taco De Harina Bistek Ranchero

$6.99

Taco de Harina nopales con puerco

$6.99

Taco de Harina Nopales con res

$6.99

Taco de Harina de avocado

$3.79

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Kid Burger with Cheese

$4.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Side Orders

Refried Beans

$2.19

Rice

$2.19

Frijoles Charros

$2.19

French Fries

$2.19

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.19

Sautéed Mushrooms and Onions

$2.19

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.19

Special Charro Beans

$4.99

Vegan

1 Piece Tostadas

$3.89

No cheese

3 Pieces Tostadas

$9.99

No cheese

1 Piece Sopes

$3.89

No cheese

3 Pieces Sopes

$9.99

No cheese

Vegan Papas a La Mexican

$10.99

No egg substitute for rice. No cheese on beans

Veggie Chimichanga*

$12.19

No cheese. Mushrooms, onions, and peppers

Veggie Burrito

$12.19

No cheese. Mushrooms, onions, and peppers

Desserts

Slice Choco Flan

$4.99

Whole Choco Flan

$30.09

Oreo Churro with Ice Cream

$5.99

Ice Cream

$2.49

Menudo

Menudo

$13.99

Menudo ToGo

$15.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Horchata

$3.19

Orange Juice

$2.89

Coffee

$2.89

Tea/ Sweet Tea

$3.09

Apple Juice

$2.89

Jumex

$1.99

Can Coke

$1.69

Medio Litro coke

$3.69

Joya

$3.89

Jarritos

$3.19

Mexican coke small

$3.19

Chocolate Abuelita

$3.49

Cafe Lechero

$3.49

20 oz Plastic

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Dasani

$2.69

Monster

$3.39

Chocolate/Milk

$2.89

Peace Tea

$2.79

Peak Tea

$2.79

Smart Water

$2.99

Alcoholic Bev

Miller Lite 16oz

$4.79

Tecate Light oz

$4.00

Tecate 12oz

$4.00

Terrapin Los Bravos 12oz

$5.59

XX Lager

$4.00

XX Amber

$4.59

XX 24oz

$6.29

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$4.79

Budweiser 16oz

$4.79

Budweiser 12oz

$4.00

Bud Light 16oz

$4.79

Bud Light 12

$4.00

Corona 12oz

$5.00

Corona Light 12oz

$5.00

Modelo 12oz

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico 12oz

$5.00

Victoria 12oz

$5.00

Michelada

$4.00

Corona 32oz

$8.99

Modelo 24oz

$6.99

Wine

Dark Horse (Chardonnay) Glass

$6.00

Dark Horse (Chardonnay)

$20.00

Cabernet Glass

$6.00

Cabernet Bottle

$20.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Add on

Small Guacamole

$2.49

Chile Toreado

$1.09

Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Salad

$2.19

Slice Avocado

$1.79

Barrita

$1.49

Tortilla De Harina

$1.29

Tortilla de Maiz (4)

$1.29

Pico De gallo

$0.89

Grilled Onion

$0.89

Guisar

$0.99

Bell Pepper

$0.79

Nopales

$1.59

Docena De Harina

$12.99

Salsa Ranchera

$0.99

Tortilla Milagro (4)

$0.79

Whole Win

$1.99

16 oz (pint) Charro beans

$7.99

32oz (Quart) Charro Beans

$12.99

32oz Special Charro Beans

$15.99

16 oz special Charro beans

$9.99

Sub Egg whites For taco

$0.99

Sub Egg whites for plates

$1.79

16oz Salsa

$4.99

32 oz Salsa

$7.99

Extra 2oz salsa

$0.35

Egg (1)

$1.59

Extra Meat

$1.39

Bacon (2)

$2.79

Slice Meat

$5.99

American Cheese slice

$0.89

Provolone

$0.99

Fresco

$0.99

Jack

$0.99

Melted Cheese (2oz)

$1.99

Tortilla Con Mantequilla

$1.99

Add Bean

$0.99

add Rice

$0.99

Lunch Gorditas

Gordita de Bistek

$4.39

Gordita de pastor

$4.39

Gordita de Chorizo

$4.39

Gordita de Pollo

$4.39

Gordita de puerco en salsa verde

$4.99

Gordita de asado de puerco

$4.99

Gordita de bistek ranchero

$4.99

Gordita de nopales con puerco

$4.99

Gordita de nopales con res

$4.99

Breakfast Gorditas

Gordita Huevo con Chorizo

$3.59

Gordita Huevo Con Jamon

$3.59

Gordita Huevo Con Tocino

$3.59

Gordita Huevo Con Win

$3.59

Gordita Huevo A la Mexicana

$3.59

Gordita Huevo Con Machacado

$4.59

Gordita Papas Con Chorizo

$3.59

Gordita Papas a la Mexicana

$3.59

Gordita Chicharron En Salsa

$3.59

Gordita Papas Con Huevo

$3.59

Gordita Nopales con Huevo

$3.59

Gordita Nopales en salsa

$3.59

Gordita Frijol y Fresco

$3.59

Breakfast Tacos

Huevo con Chorizo Taco

$3.89

Huevo con Jamon Taco

$3.89

Huevo con Tocino Taco

$3.89

Huevo con Win Taco

$3.89

Machacado con Huevo Taco

$4.89

Papas con Chorizo Taco

$3.89

Papas a la Mexicana Taco

$3.89

Chicharron Taco

$3.89

Papas con Huevo Taco

$3.89

Nopales con Huevo Taco

$3.89

Bacon Egg and cheese

$4.99

Steak Egg and cheese

$4.99

Chicken Egg and cheese

$4.99

Egg Taco

$3.49

Egg and cheese taco

$3.89

Frijoles con fresco Taco

$3.79

Huevo Con Frijol Taco

$3.79

Taco de aguacate

$3.79

Huevo a la Mexicana Taco

$3.79

Breakfast Torta

Torta Huevo con Chorizo

$4.99

Torta Huevo Con Jamon

$4.99

Torta Huevo Con Tocino

$4.99

Torta Huevo con Win

$4.99

Torta Huevo a la Mexicana

$4.99

Torta Machacado con Huevo

$5.99

Torta Papas Con Chorizo

$4.99

Torta Papas a la Mexicana

$4.99

Torta Chicharron

$4.99

Torta Papas con Huevo

$4.99

Torta Nopales Con Huevo

$4.99

Candies and Merchandise

Ring Pop

$0.99

Paleta Payaso

$1.99

Blow Pop

$0.35

Gum

$1.00

Shirts

$11.99