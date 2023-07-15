Full Menu

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Small Fresh Guacamole

$4.99

Large Fresh Guacamole

$8.50

Small Cheese Dip

$4.50

Large Cheese Dip

$8.50

Cheese Dip with Chorizo

$4.99

Madre Dip

$11.99

White queso dip filled with chicken, steak, chorizo, and shrimp. Served with chips and flour tortillas

House Specials

Quesa Birria Tacos

$14.99

4 crispy quesa birria tacos on corn tortillas filled with our beef marinated birria and melted shredded cheese. Served with a side of our consome soup

Carne Asada Plate

$14.99

Grilled steak served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions, with a side of rice, refried beans, side salad and choice of flour or corn tortillas

Birria Plate

$13.99

Served with a side of rice, refried beans, side salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Carnitas Plate

$13.99

Served with a side of rice, refried beans, side salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Chicken Fajita

$13.99

Grilled chicken mixed with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, side salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$13.99

Steak mixed with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, side salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Texas Style Fajitas

$14.99

Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp mixed with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, side salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Pollo a La Plancha Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast served on a bed of bell peppers and onions, with a side of rice, refried beans, side salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Flautas Chicken Taquitos

$12.99

4 deep-fried corn tortillas, filled with our delicious shredded marinated chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cotija cheese and avocado slices. Served with a side of rice and refried beans

Madre Chicken Taquitos

$12.99

4 deep-fried corn tortillas, filled with our delicious shredded marinated chicken. Topped with our housemade white queso dip and avocado slices. Served with a side of rice and refried beans

Quesa Birria Pizza

$19.99

(2) 14" flour tortillas and inside our delicious birria meat, shredded melted cheese served with a side of consome

Fish Tacos

$12.99

3 tilapia fish tacos served on flour tortillas topped with our housemade coleslaw, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños and chipotle mayo. Served with a side of chips

Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup

$3.99

Our homemade chicken broth, shredded chicken, topped with Mexican rice, crispy tortilla strips, queso fresco and avocado slices

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.99

Our homemade chicken broth, shredded chicken, topped with Mexican rice, crispy tortilla strips, queso fresco and avocado slices

Libra de Asada

$14.99

Main Dishes

Refried Beans and Cheese Only Madre Burrito

$9.99

Madre Burrito

$11.99

Inside: your choice of protein, rice, and refried beans, topped with our house queso dip, avocado slice, and smothered in our signature red or green salsa

Authentic Street Tacos

$2.79

Choose from corn, flour, or hard-shell tortilla. With your choice of protein and top it off with our many salsa bar choices

Refried Beans and Cheese Only Traditional Burrito

$9.99

Traditional Burrito

$10.49

Inside your choice of protein, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with a side of crispy French fries

Quesadillas

$11.99

One 10" flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein and melted shredded cheese, served with a side of rice, refried beans and side salad

Fajita Style Quesadillas

$12.49

Your choice of chicken or steak with grilled bell peppers and onions with melted shredded cheese, served with a side of rice, refried beans and side salad

Super Nachos

$11.49

Bed of homemade tortilla chips topped off with choice of protein, refried beans, queso dip, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and jalapeños

Fajita Style Super Nachos

$12.49

Your choice of chicken or steak with the grilled bell peppers and onions topped with cheese dip

Nacho Fries

$11.49

Bed of crispy French fries topped with queso dip, your choice of protein, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and jalapeños

Tortas

$10.49

Handmade Telera bread sandwich with a light layer of mayo filled with refried beans, your choice of protein, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese, avocado slices, and jalapeños. Served with a side of crispy French fries

Gringas

$4.79

Your choice of protein layered with melted shredded cheese, served between two 6" flour tortillas and a side salad topped with guacamole

Quesadilla sola

$6.99

catering

$12.99

Street Corn

Elote Entero/Corn on the Cob

$3.00

Medium Ezquite Cup

$4.50

Large Ezquite Cup

$6.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$5.99

kids Cheese Quesadilla with Rice & Refried Beans

$5.99

kids Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Cheese Nachos (Copy)

$5.99

Sides

Refried Beans

$2.50

Rice/Arroz

$3.00

Avocado Slices

$1.50

Fries

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.00

Bag of Chips

$3.00

side crema

$0.25

side Guacamole

$0.50

side shredded cheese

$0.25

side of cheese dip

$1.25

Side de tortillas

$2.00

Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl

$10.49

Desserts

Churros

$2.00

Churros with Ice Cream

$5.99

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$3.99

Cheesecake Chimichanga with Ice Cream

$5.99

Drink Menu

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Mexican Fanta

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.49

20 Oz Fountain Drinks

$2.49

32 Oz Fountain Drinks

$3.29

Medium Aguas Frescas

$2.79

Large Aguas Frescas

$4.79

Bottled Coke

$2.49

Smart Water

$2.99

coffee

$1.00