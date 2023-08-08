Restaurant info

Soco Southern Seafood Coastal is a unique restaurant located in the heart of the city, managed by a talented Peruvian chef who brings a fresh and unique perspective to southern seafood cuisine. The restaurant is a vibrant and welcoming space, featuring an open kitchen where diners can watch the chefs at work, creating culinary masterpieces that blend the flavors of the southern coast with Peruvian techniques and ingredients. The restaurant's atmosphere is warm and inviting, with a casual yet sophisticated ambiance that is perfect for a romantic dinner or a night out with friends. The interior is designed with a coastal-inspired decor, featuring nautical accents and warm, earthy tones that create a cozy and intimate atmosphere. Overall, Soco Southern Seafood Coastal is a must-visit restaurant for anyone looking for an authentic and imaginative take on southern cuisine. The restaurant offers a truly unique dining experience that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning palates.

Website