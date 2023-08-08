Main Menu

TIRADITOS

Tiradito Peruano

$17.00

Tiradito Salmon

$18.50

PERUVIAN CAUSA

Causa Limena

$7.00

Causa Georgia

$8.00

Causa Atlanta

$9.00

TOASTADA MX

Tostada de Callo Cebichero 1 pcs

$8.00

Tostada Misterio 1 pcs

$14.00

Plateaux Cure All / OYSTER.

Black berry Oyster 1 pcs

$4.00

Ostiones oyster 6 pcs

$19.00

ostiones oyster 12 pcs

$38.00

Tower1-Los Bravos

$98.00

Tower 2-Para los del Barrio

$110.00

Blue Point Oyster 1 pcs

$3.40

Lousiana Oyster 1 pcs

$3.40

PACIFIC OYSTER

$10.50

Rock Hole

$3.45

peachtree 1 pcs

$4.00

DE LA BARRA CALIENTE PARA PICAR

Tequenos 2 pcs

$8.00

Chicharron Marino

$17.00

Taco de pulpo 2 pcs

$12.00

taco Chicharron de calamar 2 pcs

$8.00

Yuka Frita

$8.00

Scallops a la parmesana 4 pcs

$24.00

Whole Catch of the day

$38.00

fish Anticuchero 3 pcs

$20.00

Beef Anticuchos 1 pc

$16.00

CHIKEN ANTICUCHO 2 PCS

$9.50

LOS DE SEIMPRE-OUR CLASSIC

Fried Shrimp-Camarones empanizados

$16.00

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Soco Sandwich

$12.00

EL SABOR DE WOK

Chaufa Clasico

$25.00

Lomito saltado

$29.00

Arroz Norteno

$24.00

Fish filllet in Shrimp Sauce

$28.00

OUR FIRE GRILL

12 oz choice Rib Eye Steak

$29.50

Grilled House Chiken half

$18.00

Grilled House whole Chiken

$29.00

Fish filllet in Shrimp Sauce

$28.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$23.00

Grill Salmon

$23.00

Plancha Anticuchera

$27.00

SIDE

Steam bock choy

$12.00

salad SOCO

$9.00

pick of vegetables

$10.00

Arroz Blanco-White Rice

$4.00

Fries Potatoes

$8.00

DESSERT-POSTRE

Suspiro Limeno

$13.00

Picarones

$12.00

SIDE SIN COSTO

BIENVENIDA/WELLCOME

LIMONES EN GAJOS

SHOT DE LIMON

ORDEN DE TOSTADAS

MAYONESA

CATSUP

SALSA MARISQUERA

SAUCE HORSERADISH

SALSA TARTARA

DRINKS

SIN ALCOHOL

Agua de Maracuya

$7.00

Limonada

$7.00

Agua de Frutas de Temporada

$10.00

Jamaica Power

$9.00

LOS CLASICOS PERUANOS

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Maracuya Sour

$15.00

chilcano

$12.00

LOS COCKTAILS DE LA CASA

El achorado

$16.00

Soco Margarita

$13.50

El Forastero

$15.00

Capo andino

$14.00

SODAS

Coke

$2.70

Coke Zero

$2.70

Diet Coke

$2.70

Sprite

$2.70

Inca Kola

$5.00

SODAS BOTELLAS

Topo chico

$3.70

Mexican-Coke

$3.99

Mexican-Sprite

Jarritos

$3.00

CERVEZA

miller lite

$6.00

Corona

$6.50

victoria

$7.00

pacifico

$6.50

CRAFT BEER-CERVEZA ARTESANAL

Tropical Creature Comfort

$6.00

Cosmy Howdy / pale ale

$7.50

Sweetwater 420

$6.00

Pog Basement

$7.00

CERVEZA DE BARRIL-DRAFT BEER

Stella Artois

$7.00

XX AMBAR

$7.00

Terrapin IPA

$7.00

XX LAGER

$7.00

COFFE

Expreso

$2.99

expreso doble

$4.50

Coffe Americano

$3.50

Capuchino

$4.50

VINO BLANCO

La Rime

$30.00

Sea Sun

$31.00

Overstone

$26.00

Monte velho Branco (Vino Verde)

$33.00

Schist (vino verde)

$29.00Out of stock

Sauvion-Vouvray

$38.00Out of stock

Hugel

$40.00

Stoneleigh

$42.00

Gotas del mar

$46.00

Black Stallion

$49.00

Marzal

$52.00

NutHouse

$56.00

Botani Mocatel

$38.00

Hugel Weine

$34.00

VINO TINTO

Arrels Aristan

$48.00

Marques de Casa Concha

$49.00

Trivento

$50.00

Old Soul

$54.00

Smith & Elliott

$62.00

Torbreck

$68.00Out of stock

Leviathan

$80.00

Care

$34.00

Coppola

$39.00

Elouan

$38.00

Piattelli Malbec

$31.00

VINO ROSADO

Solidarity Rose (rosado)

$28.00

Acentuado (rosado)

$29.00

VINO ESPUMOSO

Coppola Prosseco

$28.00

Gran castillo

$31.00

Bach

$45.00Out of stock

faire la Fete

$58.00

TRADICIONAL COCKTAIL

Old Fashion

$13.00

Negroni

$14.00

Carajillo

$12.00

WHISKEY

woodford

$10.00

jack daniels

$8.00

jim bean

$7.50

Fray Ranch

$15.00

TEQUILA & MEZCAL

TRADICIONAL REP

$10.50

DON JULIO 70 CRISTALINO

$14.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$12.00

PATRON SILVER

$12.00

HERRADURA SILVER

$11.00

ALTOS BLANCO

$10.00

ALTOS REPOSADO

$12.00

ALTOS ANEJO

$14.00

7 MISTERIOS ESPADIN TOBALA

$17.50

CASTA TRIBAL ESPADIN

$12.00

RUM

Bacardi Blanco

$6.00

Zacapa 23 anos

$8.50

VODKA & GIN

TITOS

$9.50

HENDRICKS

$14.00

ABSOLUT

$14.00

DRUM SHANBO

$16.00

ROKU GIN

$12.00

Red & Rose Wine Glass

Piattelli Malbec copa

$9.00

Trivento copa

$15.00

Coppola copa

$9.00

Arrels Aristan copa

$14.00

marquez casa concha copa

$15.00

Acentuado (rosado) Copa

$9.00

White & Sparkling Wine Glass

La Rime Copa

$9.00

Sea Sun Copa

$9.00

Monte Velho (Vino Verde ) Copa

$10.00

Gotas del mar copa

$12.00

Botani Moscatel Copa

$9.50

Schist (vino verde) copa

$8.00

Gran castillo copa

$11.00

faire la Fete copa

$17.00

Hugel Weine

$9.00

Black Stallion

$14.00

PISCO

Barsol Quebranta

$9.00