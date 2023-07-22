- Home
- Gainesville
- El Sombrero G'ville (Browns's Bridge)
El Sombrero G'ville (Browns's Bridge)
1705 Browns Bridge Rd
Gainesville, GA 30501
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Queso Dip
Guacamole
Bean & Queso Dip
Queso Con Carne
Beef and cheese dip
Chori-Queso
Mexican chorizo and queso with flour tortillas
Guacamole Mexicano
Made to order fresh avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and lime juice
Tres Amigos Dip
Our famous queso dip topped with grilled steak chicken and shrimp served with side of pico and flour tortillas
Ceviche
Chus marinated fish and shrimp with cilantro, tomato, and red onions topped with avocado served with house made tostadas
Carne Asada Fries
Golden fries topped with came asada, queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico, and jalapenos
Esquite
Of the cob grilled corn, mayonnaise, chile powder, and parmesan cheese
Queso Fundido
Grilled Chihuahua cheese with roasted poblano and mushrooms. Served with tortillas. Add chorizo 2
Quesadilla Mexicana
Cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken served with lettuce, sour cream guacamole, and salsa
Flautas
Sopes Mexicanos
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce topped with grilled chicken, tomato, queso fresco, avocado, and pickled red onion
Neto's Sombrero Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, tomato, black olives, red onions, avocado, and queso
Taco Salad
Tortilla boiled with bears and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Faja Taco Salad
Tortilla Bowl filled with beans, Grilled chicken steak, shrimp, grilled onions, and bell pepper. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, queso, and pico
Sunset Salad
Fresh spinach topped with your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp, caramelized onions, tomato and avocado. Served with avocado lime
Cantina Bowl
A bed of Mexican rice with choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, and queso fresco
Cuban Bowl
A bed of cilantro lime rice, pulled pork carnitas, black beans, pickled red onion, avocado, fried plantain and chimichurri sauce
Caldo De Pollo
Our signature home-made chicken soup made with pulled chicken, tomato, cilantro, onion, avocado, and rice. Served tortillas upon request
Guaca Salad
Nachos
1/2 Nachos Queso
Nachos Queso
1/2 Nachos frijol
Nachos Frijol
1/2 Nachos Carne
Nachos Carne
1/2 Nachos Pollo
Nachos Pollo
1/2 Fajita Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with grilled onion, bell pepper, and choice of meat
Fajita Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with grilled onion, bell pepper, and choice of meat
Nachos Barbacoa
Slow-cooked BBQ pulled pork, roasted corn, and black beans. Topped with shredded melted cheese and jalapenos
Baja Chicken Nachos
Grilled chicken, black beans, pico, roasted corn, queso, sour cream, and jalapeños
Quesadillas
1 Cheese Quesadilla
o/ Cheese Quesadillas
1 Bean Quesadilla
o/ Bean Quesadillas
1 Beef Quesadilla
o/ Beef Quesadillas
1 Chicken Quesadilla
o/ Chicken Quesadillas
1 Spinach Quesadilla
o/ Q Espinaca/Spinach
1 Q Hongos/mushroom
o/ Mushroom Quesadillas
1 Steak Quesadilla
o/ Steak Quesadillas
1 Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
o/ Grilled Chicken Quesadillas
1 Pork Quesadilla
o/ Pork Quesadillas
1 Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
o/ Grilled Shrimp Quesadillas
Faja Quesadilla Dinner
A fried flour tortilla filled with grilled bell pepper, onion, cheese, and your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
Quesadilla Dinner
A fried flour tortilla filled with cheese and choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
Quesadilla Veg Dinner
Especialidades
Steak a La Mexicana
Grilled sliced steak cooked in salsa ranchera, onion, tomato, jalapenos, and cilantro served with Mexican rice and beans
Chicken a La Mexicana
Shrimp a La Mexicana
Steak Ranchera
Grilled 8 oz rib-eye steak with tomato, bell peppers, and onions. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Steak & Pollo Loco
8 oz rib-eye steak and chicken breast, topped with salsa ranchera and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Chicken & Shrimp
Grilled chicken breast and shrimp with bell peppers, onions, and tomato. Served with Mexican rice
Fish & Shrimp
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced flank steak on a bed of sauteed onions served with grilled cactus, chile toreado, Mexican rice, and beans
Pollo a La Ranchera
Grilled chicken breasts, topped with sautéed mushrooms delos, queso and a side of beans
Sal's Special
Strips of grilled chicken cooked with onions, mushrooms, and our own jalapeno crema sauce. Served with Mexican rice
Carnitas Dinner
Slow-cooked pork simmered in dark beer on a bed of sautéed onions. Served with chille toreado, Mexican rice and beans
Camarones a La Diabla
Grilled shrimp cooked in a spicy diabla sauce. Served with cilantro Lime rice
Chile Colorado
Tender sliced steak or slow-cooked pork in a salsa ranchera. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Chile Verde
Tender sliced steak or slow-cooked pork in a salsa verde. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Pollo Con Rajas
Grilled chicken breasts, topped with roasted poblano peppers and roasted corn. Sauced in our queso crema sauce and a side Mexican rice
Choripollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and queso. Served with Mexican rice
Chicken Tequila Pasta
Penne pasta tossed in our jalapeno crema sauce with grilled chicken, onion, mushrooms, queso fresco, and fresh cilantro
Molcajete
Mexico's traditional lava rock filled with salsa ranchera, sizzling steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, Grilled cactus, chile toreado, and queso fresco. Served with charro beans and corn or Flour tortilla
Desserts
Kids Menu
Create Your Own Combo
Fajitas
Fajita
Steak or grilled chicken
Fajitas For 2
Steak or grilled chicken
Faja Mixed
Faja Mixed For 2
Faja Texana
Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp
Faja Texana For 2
Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp
Faja Grilled Shrimp
Faja Shrimp For 2
Hawaiian Fajita
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grilled onion, pineapple, and shredded cheese
Hawaiian Faja For 2
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grilled onion, pineapple, and shredded cheese
Special Parrilla For 2
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, pork carnitas, and chorizo
El Som Favorites
La Classica Chimi
One large flour tortilla deep fried with your choice filling. Topped with queso served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and side of Mexican rice
Papa Rellena
Baked potato spud stuffed with Grilled chicken and Chorizo topped with queso, jalapenos, and sour cream
Chimichanga
Two flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken Deep fried. Topped with burrito sauce, queso, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and side of beans
Sincronizada
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with shrimp, cheese, and pico. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, sliced jalapenos, tomato, and a side of Mexican rice
Mexican Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips tossed in salsa ranchera or salsa Verde. Topped with shredded chicken or shredded beef, crema, and pickled red onion. Served with beans, guacamole, salad, and Mexican rice
Chile Poblano Dinner
One large roasted poblano pepper lightly battered and fried stuffed with mozzarella cheese and choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with salsa de tomato, queso fresco, and pickled red onion. Served with guacamole salad Mexican rice
1 Acapulco Cheese Stk
2 Acapulco Cheese Stk
Agave Special
Regular Shrimp Cocktail
Steamed shrimp mixed with pico, avocado, and sour cream, and tomato juice. Served with salted crackers
Large Shrimp Cocktail
Steamed shrimp mixed with pico, avocado, and sour cream, and tomato juice. Served with salted crackers
Arroz Con Pollo
Tamales Verdes
1 Sombrero Cheese Stk
2 Sombrero Cheese Stk
Agave Camaron
Enchiladas
1 Enchilada
o/ Enchiladas
Enchiladas Trio
Three enchiladas: one chicken with mole sauce, spinach with queso, one shredded beef with salsa verde. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & Mexican rice
Enchiladas Verdes
Three enchiladas: two chicken & one cheese, topped with cheese, salsa verde, crema and cilantro served with a guacamole salad and Mexican rice
Enchiladas Rancheras
Four enchiladas: one cheese, one chicken, one bean, one shredded beef. Topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole. Choice of Mexican rice or beans
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Two cheese enchiladas served with pulled pork carnitas, grilled onions and pepper. Choice of Mexican rice or beans
Enchiladas Del Mar
Three enchiladas filled with grilled tilapia, shrimp, pico and roasted corn. Topped with queso, drizzled chipotle sauce, and a side of Mexican rice
Tacos
1 Taco
o/ Tacos
1 Taco Suave
o/ Taco Suave
1 Grilled Taco
o/ Grilled Tacos
1 Taco Azado
Street Tacos
Three soft core tacos Filled with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, or pork carnitas. Accompanied with cilantro, onions, and salsa Verde. Add rice & beans 2
1 Taco Al Pastor
o/ Tacos Al Pastor
Three soft corn tacos filled with sliced adobo pork and grilled pineapple. Accompanied with cilantro, onion, and salsa Verde
1 Shrimp Taco
o/ Shrimp Tacos
Chicken Tender Tacos
2 chicken tender Tacos on flour tortilla topped with pico, lettuce, shredded chicken, and chipotle aioli. Served with a side of Mexican rice
Fish Tacos
Two grilled Tilapia taco on a flour or corn tortilla topped with cilantro Lime slaw, avocado, and a side of cilantro Lime rice
Shrimp Tempura Tacos
Two shrimp tempura tacos on flour tortilla topped with pico, lettuce, avocado, chipotle aioli, and a side of cilantro lime rice
2 Fried Taquitos
o/ Fried Taquitos
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four fried chicken corn taquitos with chicken and two shredded beef topped lettuce, guacamole, tomato, queso fresco, and crema
Burritos
1 Burrito
o/ Burritos
1 Burrito Deluxe
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of shredded chicken or ground beef topped with burrito sauce, cheese, sour cream, and tomato
|o Burrito Deluxe
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of shredded chicken or ground beef topped with burrito sauce, cheese, sour cream, and tomato
1 Burrito Tapatio
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked in salsa ranchera topped with sour cream, pico, and guacamole
|o Burrito Tapatio
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked in salsa ranchera topped with sour cream, pico, and guacamole
1 Burrito De La Roqueta
Flour torta filled with stove-cooked pork or grilled chicken topped with queso, salsa ranchera, pico, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
|o Burrito De La Roqueta
Flour torta filled with stove-cooked pork or grilled chicken topped with queso, salsa ranchera, pico, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
1 Burrito Mexicano
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with queso, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole
|o Burrito Mexicanos
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with queso, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole
1 Grilled Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Topped with queso and a side of Mexican rice
|o Grilled Burritos
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Topped with queso and a side of Mexican rice
Burrito Del Mar
10" flour tortilla filled with grilled tilapia, shrimp, and pico. Topped with queso, salsa ranchera, avocado, and a side of Mexican rice
Baja Chicken Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, black beans, roasted corn, and pico. Topped with queso sour cream, and a side of Mexican rice
El Bandido
10" flour tortilla Filled with Mexican rice, black beans, and choice of steak, grilled chicken or pork carnitas. Topped with queso, salsa Verde, avocado, and drizzled with crema
Burrito Loco
10" flour tortilla filled with steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Sauced with burrito sauce and salsa Verde. Served with guacamole salad
Side Orders
/o Aguacate
/o Beans
/o Bellpepper
/o Black Beans
/o Camaron
/o Carne M
/o Cebolla
/o Cebolla Azada
/o Cebolla Escabeche
/o Chorizo
/o Cilantro
/o Espinachas
/o Grilled Pollo
/o Grilled Steak
/o Hongos
/o Jalap Asado
/o Jalap Fresco
/o Jalepenos
/o Lechuga
/o Limon Verde
/o Papas Fries
/o Planto Maduro
/o Pollo
/o Queso Fresco
/o Rice
/o Rice & Beans
/o Salsa Tomatillo
/o Salsa Verde
/o Sautéed Veggies
/o Shredded Cheese
/o Sour Cream
/o Tocino/Bacon
/o Tomate Asado
/o Tomatoes
/o Tortillas
6x Camaron
Charro Beans
Chiles Toreados
Extra 1000 Island
Extra Balsamic
Extra Blue Cheese
Extra Honey Mustard
Extra Italian Dressing
Extra Ranch
Grilled Nopal
Olivos
Pico De Gallo
Queso Adado
Ala Carte
Lunch
El Som Lunch
Speedy Gonzalez
One taco, one enchilada, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
Special No.1
One chile relleno, one taco, beans, and guacamole salad
Special No.2
One beef burrito, Mexican rice, and beans
Special No.3
One enchilada, Mexican rice and beans
Special No.4
One chile relleno, one taco and Mexican rice
Special No.5
One burrito, one Taco, and Mexican rice
Special No.6
One chalupa, one enchilada, Mexican rice, and beans
Special No.7
One chalupa, one chile relleno, and Mexican rice
Special No.8
One burrito, one lamale, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
Special No.9
One burrito, one enchilada, and choice of Mexican or beans
Special No.10
One enchilada, one chalupa, and one cheese quesadilla
Special No.11
Two grilled chicken soft tacos and a guacamole salad
Pollo a La Plancha
Grilled chicken breast with sauteed onions served with Mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
Enchiladas Lindas
Two enchiladas (1 beef, chicken) topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and a side of Mexican rice
Huevos Rancheros
Two sunny side-up or scrambled eggs topped with salsa ranchera and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Lunch Burrito Deluxe
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with burrito sauce, queso, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
Caldo De Pello
Our signature home-made chicken soup made with pulled chicken, tomato, cilantro, onion, avocado, and rice served with tortillas upon request
Mexican Chilaquiles*
Corn tortilla chips tossed in salsa ranchera or salsa Verde. Topped with shredded chicken or shredded beef, queso fresco, crema, and pickled red onion served with a guacamole salad and Mexican rice
Sp Chimichanga*
A flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken deep-fried topped with burrito sauce, queso, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and side of beans
Burrito De La Roqueta
Flour tortilla filled with slow-cooked pork or grilled chicken. Topped with queso, salsa ranchera, pico, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
Acapulco Cheese Steak
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak and grilled onions. Topped with queso and side of lettuce, sour cream, pico, and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice or beans. Also available with grilled chicken or pork