El Carreton Taqueria - 2 400, Pearl Nix Parkway

400 Pearl Nix Parkway

Gainesville, GA 30504

Main Menu

Tortas sencillas

Tortas Sencillas

Tortas Sencillas

Spacy,seared,smotherred and stacked mexican sanwich est! all piled with any of an end less array of flavorful meats and cheeses, refried beans, avocado,queso,tomatoes and piked peppers. all served up on a warm toatsted mexican telera breaad

2 tacos

2 tacos

Double layered corn tortillas topped with fresh onion and cilantro, one choice of meat,lime wedge on the side

1 taco

1 Taco

Double layered corn tortillas topped with fresh onion and cilantro, one choice of meat,lime wedge on the side

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

A warm folded flour tortilla with the meat of your choice and cheese, served with a side of lettuce and tomatoe

Burritos

Burritos

Bowls

Bowl

$9.95

Fresy grilled meat in a delicious bowl with rice,beans, or fajitas veggies and topped with guacamole,salsa, sour cream or cheese

Salad bowl

Salad bowl

$9.95

Your choice on meat served with fresh lettuce bleand, with beans,cheese, salsa, sour cream, guacamole, top it of whith chipotle ranch dressing

Nachos

Nachos

Cripy corn tortillas topped with pinto beans, sour cream,picked peppers,melted queso, and your choice of meat

Side

Side

Dessert

3 Leches

$4.57

Ultra Ligth Sponge cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture

Kids Menu

Quesadilla

$5.40

1 Taco

$4.95

Drink

Tortas Internacionales

Torta Cubana

$11.25

Cooked Ham Marinated Pork, Fried American Cheese and creamy soft cheese

Torta Española

$11.25

Cooked Ham Marinated Pork, Fried Steak, American cheese an creamysoft cheese steak

Torta Norteña

$11.25

Double Breaded thin Round steak pan fried, creamy softcheese and mozzarella cheese.

Torta Hawaiiana

$11.25

Marinated pork,cooked ham, grilled pinapple, creamy cheese and mozzarella cheese

Torta Caribeña

$11.25

Grilled chicken,cooked ham, grilled ese. pinapple, creamy cheeseand mozzarella cheese

Torta mexicana

$11.25

Roasted Jalapeño peppers, homemade mexican sausage,creamy cheese and mozzarella cheese

Torta Michoacana

$11.25

Carnitas Double avocado, creamy cheese and mozzarella cheese

Birria

Birria Ramen

$11.99

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Home of the Best Tacos and Tortas in the Universe!

400 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville, GA 30504

