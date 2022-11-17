4 Elephants catering
STARTERS
veggie eggrolls
(5) fried springrolls filled with cabbage,carrots,onion, and potatoes .
shrimp spring rolls
(4) springrolls filled with shrimp,lettuce,carrots,green onions, cucumber
Kalapao ( chicken steam buns )
(3) fluffy steam bun filled with diced chicken,onion,carrots,snow peas
Kalapao ( pork steam buns )
(3) fluffy steam bun filled with pork,boiled egg, veggies and sausage
Shrimp jalapeño poppers
Spicy crab rolls
3) Eggroll filled with Imitation crab meat spicy cream cheese and green onions
entrees
lao ribs
(3)ribs served with 2 sides and a choice of one eggroll or kalapao
lao fried chicken
(3) fried chicken served with 2 sides and a choice of one eggroll or kalapao
lao style ribeye
(1) marniated ribeye sliced and served medium rare with spicy dipping sauce . 2 sides and choice of one eggroll or kalapao
lao sausage
(3) mild/spicy sausage with 2 sides and choice of one eggroll or kalapao
lao street sticks
(8) sticks mix and match however you would like. served with 2 sides & an eggroll or kalapao
lao tenders
(5) chicken tenders served with 2 sides and choice of eggroll/kalapao.
Lao Box
1 pork rib, 1 sausage, 2 fried chicken served with 2 sides and a choice of a eggroll/kalapao
$15 weekly specials
$20 weekly specials
Ribeye special
kid menu
sides/a la carte
Kalapao ( pork/chicken)
(3) pork/chicken steam buns
veggie eggrolls
(5) fried veggie springrolls
shrimp spring rolls
(4)shrimp springrolls
Lao ribs
(3)Lao style grilled ribs
Lao fried chicken
(3)Lao style fried chicken
sausage
(2) mild/spicy lao style sausage links
lao street sticks
(5)street sticks choice of chicken/pork/meatball
lao street sticks (steak)
(5) steak street sticks
Lao beef jerky
1 oz of beef jerky
Lao garden salad
small garden salad with iceburg lettuce ,hard boil egg ,cucumber ,bell pepper with our lao vinaigrette
Laab ( spicy steak salad)
small box full of Laab served with cucumbers
Pad Thai
box full of chicken and shrimp pad thai
Mrs. Vira Stirfry noodles
box full of chicken and shrimp of stirfry
Pho bowl
small bowl of pho with beef meatballs
khao Piek Sen
small bowl of our laotian style chicken noodle soup
NAM (spicy fried rice )
laotian style crispy fried rice with a little kick serve with a piece of romaine lettuce
sticky rice
Steamed sweet rice
chicken and shrimp fried rice
chicken and shrimp fried rice
Tum Mak Hoong ( spicy papaya salad )
spicy papaya salad with fresh peppers
jasmine white rice
white rice
fruit cupcakes
roasted coconut balls
mango sticky rice
sautee veggies
1 ribeye
dessert
Make it a combo $5
noodles & rice
oxtail pho
small bowl of oxtail pho served with meatballs and steak & small lao salad
Khao Piek sen
Laotian style chicken noodle soup served with lao salad
Kapoon
red curry chicken soup served over noodles. with a side lao garden salad
Ghang Phet
red curry chicken soup over bed of jasmine rice served with a lao salad
Pad Thai
Chicken and shrimp pad Thai served with a veggie eggroll
StirFry
chicken and shrimp stirfry noodles served with a veggie eggroll
Nam Khao
Laotian style spicy fried rice mixed with nam sausage served with a veggie eggroll.
Fried Rice
chicken and shrimp fried rice served with a veggie eggroll
15.99 Lao plates
NA BEVERAGES
thai tea
our thai tea with grass jelly
bubble gum milk drink
sweet bubblebum flavor
green cream soda milk drink
sweet green cream soda
roasted coconut cans
FOCO roasted coconut water
bottled water
bottled water
lychee drink
lychee flavored soda water
bottled coke
diet coke
sprite
dr pepper
tea/coffee
S.PELLEGRINO
Lemonade
Lao coffee
CATERING
kalapao ( pork/chicken)
(20) pork/chicken steam buns
veggie eggrolls
(100) fried veggie springrolls
shrimp spring rolls
(30) shrimp springrolls
Lao ribs
(35) Lao style grilled ribs
Lao fried chicken
(30)Lao style fried chicken
Lao sausage
(65) mild/Spicy Lao style sausage links
lao street sticks
(30) street sticks choice of chicken/pork/meatball
Lao street sticks (steak)
(30) steak street sticks
Lao beef jerky
15 oz of beef jerky
Lao garden salad
large tray of our lao garden salad
NaM (spicy fried rice ) med tray
Medium tray of our spicy fried rice
sticky rice ( 5 baskets )
large rice basket full of sweet rice
tum Mak Hoong ( spicy papaya salad )
small tray of our papaya salad with your choice on how many peppers you dare to have.
chicken and shrimp fried rice ( med tray )
tray of chicken and shrimp fried rice
Laab ( spicy steak salad)
tray full of Laab served with cucumbers
Pad Thai ( med tray )
tray full of chicken and shrimp pad thai
Mrs.Vira Stirfry noodles (med tray)
tray full of chicken and shrimp stirfry
Mrs.Vira's fruit cake
large sponge cake with homemade light and airy whipped cream and fresh fruit inside and out
pho bowl
pho for a party of 10 served with steak and meatballs
khao Piek Sen
khao piek sen for a party of 10 made our homemade noodles and broth
mango rice
tray full of mango rice
coconut balls
(60) tapioca balls filled and tossed in fresh roasted coconut and sprinkled with sesame seeds
fruit cupcakes
(24) fruit sponge cupcakes
jasmine white rice (med tray)
white rice
Traditional Lao Dinner Boxes
dinner box 1
(10)veggie eggrolls (8)fried chicken (6)ribs (3)sausage with Nam, sticky rice,garden salad,mango rice and small fruit cake
dinner box 2
(8) shrimp springrolls (8) Patonga ( soup bread) ,Pho,Khao piek sen with garden salad,(8) fruit cupcakes, coconut milk dessert, (10) coconut balls
dinner box 3
(2)ribeyes sliced (med rare) , 5oz beef jerky , (10) veggie eggrolls, stirfry, tum mak hoong with sticky rice, mango rice and (8) fruit cupcakes
dinner box 4
(6) kalapao (6)chicken sticks (6)pork sticks (5)meatball sticks with Pad thai, garden salad and (10) coconut balls
dinner box 5
create your own dinner (2)appertizers (1)rice (1)salad (3)entrees (1)dessert
Authentic Laotian Cusine
4403 helen hwy, Cleveland, GA 30528