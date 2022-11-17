4 Elephants catering

Restaurant header imageView gallery
STARTERS

veggie eggrolls

veggie eggrolls

$8.00

(5) fried springrolls filled with cabbage,carrots,onion, and potatoes .

shrimp spring rolls

shrimp spring rolls

$10.00

(4) springrolls filled with shrimp,lettuce,carrots,green onions, cucumber

Kalapao ( chicken steam buns )

Kalapao ( chicken steam buns )

$8.00

(3) fluffy steam bun filled with diced chicken,onion,carrots,snow peas

Kalapao ( pork steam buns )

Kalapao ( pork steam buns )

$8.00

(3) fluffy steam bun filled with pork,boiled egg, veggies and sausage

Shrimp jalapeño poppers

Shrimp jalapeño poppers

$6.00
Spicy crab rolls

Spicy crab rolls

$8.00

3) Eggroll filled with Imitation crab meat spicy cream cheese and green onions

entrees

lao ribs

lao ribs

$20.00

(3)ribs served with 2 sides and a choice of one eggroll or kalapao

lao fried chicken

lao fried chicken

$20.00

(3) fried chicken served with 2 sides and a choice of one eggroll or kalapao

lao style ribeye

lao style ribeye

$25.00

(1) marniated ribeye sliced and served medium rare with spicy dipping sauce . 2 sides and choice of one eggroll or kalapao

lao sausage

lao sausage

$20.00

(3) mild/spicy sausage with 2 sides and choice of one eggroll or kalapao

lao street sticks

lao street sticks

$20.00

(8) sticks mix and match however you would like. served with 2 sides & an eggroll or kalapao

lao tenders

lao tenders

$12.00

(5) chicken tenders served with 2 sides and choice of eggroll/kalapao.

Lao Box

Lao Box

$25.00

1 pork rib, 1 sausage, 2 fried chicken served with 2 sides and a choice of a eggroll/kalapao

$15 weekly specials

$15 weekly specials

$15.00
$20 weekly specials

$20 weekly specials

$20.00
Ribeye special

Ribeye special

$25.00

kid menu

chicken lollipops

chicken lollipops

$10.00

(1)chicken lollipops served with stickyrice , fruit cupcake and drink

ribs

ribs

$10.00

(1)rib served with sticky rice , fruit cupcake and a drink

kids street sticks

kids street sticks

$10.00

(2)street stick of choice with sticky rice , fruit cupcake and a drink

3 veggies

3 veggies

$10.00

sides/a la carte

Kalapao ( pork/chicken)

Kalapao ( pork/chicken)

$8.00

(3) pork/chicken steam buns

veggie eggrolls

veggie eggrolls

$8.00

(5) fried veggie springrolls

shrimp spring rolls

shrimp spring rolls

$10.00

(4)shrimp springrolls

Lao ribs

Lao ribs

$10.00

(3)Lao style grilled ribs

Lao fried chicken

Lao fried chicken

$8.00

(3)Lao style fried chicken

sausage

sausage

$6.00

(2) mild/spicy lao style sausage links

lao street sticks

lao street sticks

$10.00

(5)street sticks choice of chicken/pork/meatball

lao street sticks (steak)

lao street sticks (steak)

$15.00

(5) steak street sticks

Lao beef jerky

Lao beef jerky

$10.00

1 oz of beef jerky

Lao garden salad

Lao garden salad

$5.00

small garden salad with iceburg lettuce ,hard boil egg ,cucumber ,bell pepper with our lao vinaigrette

Laab ( spicy steak salad)

Laab ( spicy steak salad)

$15.00

small box full of Laab served with cucumbers

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$10.00

box full of chicken and shrimp pad thai

Mrs. Vira Stirfry noodles

Mrs. Vira Stirfry noodles

$10.00

box full of chicken and shrimp of stirfry

Pho bowl

Pho bowl

$10.00

small bowl of pho with beef meatballs

khao Piek Sen

khao Piek Sen

$10.00

small bowl of our laotian style chicken noodle soup

NAM (spicy fried rice )

NAM (spicy fried rice )

$10.00

laotian style crispy fried rice with a little kick serve with a piece of romaine lettuce

sticky rice

sticky rice

$5.00

Steamed sweet rice

chicken and shrimp fried rice

chicken and shrimp fried rice

$8.00

chicken and shrimp fried rice

Tum Mak Hoong ( spicy papaya salad )

Tum Mak Hoong ( spicy papaya salad )

$8.00

spicy papaya salad with fresh peppers

jasmine white rice

jasmine white rice

$5.00

white rice

fruit cupcakes

fruit cupcakes

$5.00
roasted coconut balls

roasted coconut balls

$8.00
mango sticky rice

mango sticky rice

$10.00
sautee veggies

sautee veggies

$5.00
1 ribeye

1 ribeye

$15.00

dessert

mango rice

mango rice

$10.00

sweet coconut rice served with fresh mango and sesame seed

coconut balls

coconut balls

$8.00

(6) tapioca balls filled and tossed in fresh roasted coconut and sprinkled with sesame seeds

fruit cupcakes

fruit cupcakes

$5.00

(2) fruit sponge cupcakes

“Nam Vahn “ coconut milk dessert

“Nam Vahn “ coconut milk dessert

$8.00
Mango ice cream

Mango ice cream

$5.00

Make it a combo $5

lao salad & 2 coco balls

lao salad & 2 coco balls

$5.00

lao salad & 1/2 mango rice

$5.00
lao salad & cupcake

lao salad & cupcake

$5.00

lao salad & nam vane

$5.00

extras

add-ons

$10 pho bowl

$10.00

$20 pho bowl

$20.00

noodles & rice

oxtail pho

oxtail pho

$15.00

small bowl of oxtail pho served with meatballs and steak & small lao salad

Khao Piek sen

Khao Piek sen

$15.00

Laotian style chicken noodle soup served with lao salad

Kapoon

Kapoon

$15.00

red curry chicken soup served over noodles. with a side lao garden salad

Ghang Phet

Ghang Phet

$15.00

red curry chicken soup over bed of jasmine rice served with a lao salad

Pad Thai

$15.00

Chicken and shrimp pad Thai served with a veggie eggroll

StirFry

StirFry

$12.00

chicken and shrimp stirfry noodles served with a veggie eggroll

Nam Khao

Nam Khao

$15.00

Laotian style spicy fried rice mixed with nam sausage served with a veggie eggroll.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$12.00

chicken and shrimp fried rice served with a veggie eggroll

taste of Laos

Starter plate

$30.00

Lao dinner

$100.00

Dessert plate

$30.00

15.99 Lao plates

Lao Fried chicken

$15.99

Lao ribs

$15.99

Lao sausage

$15.99

Lao street sticks

$15.99

5 Lao sticks served with 2 sides and a choice of eggroll/ kalapao

Lao beef jerky

$15.99

NA BEVERAGES

thai tea

thai tea

$5.00

our thai tea with grass jelly

bubble gum milk drink

bubble gum milk drink

$5.00

sweet bubblebum flavor

green cream soda milk drink

green cream soda milk drink

$5.00

sweet green cream soda

roasted coconut cans

roasted coconut cans

$5.00

FOCO roasted coconut water

bottled water

bottled water

$2.00

bottled water

lychee drink

lychee drink

$5.00

lychee flavored soda water

bottled coke

bottled coke

$3.00
diet coke

diet coke

$3.00
sprite

sprite

$3.00
dr pepper

dr pepper

$3.00

tea/coffee

$3.00

S.PELLEGRINO

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lao coffee

$5.00

CATERING

kalapao ( pork/chicken)

kalapao ( pork/chicken)

$60.00

(20) pork/chicken steam buns

veggie eggrolls

veggie eggrolls

$120.00

(100) fried veggie springrolls

shrimp spring rolls

shrimp spring rolls

$100.00

(30) shrimp springrolls

Lao ribs

Lao ribs

$150.00

(35) Lao style grilled ribs

Lao fried chicken

Lao fried chicken

$100.00

(30)Lao style fried chicken

Lao sausage

Lao sausage

$150.00

(65) mild/Spicy Lao style sausage links

lao street sticks

lao street sticks

$100.00

(30) street sticks choice of chicken/pork/meatball

Lao street sticks (steak)

Lao street sticks (steak)

$150.00

(30) steak street sticks

Lao beef jerky

Lao beef jerky

$150.00

15 oz of beef jerky

Lao garden salad

Lao garden salad

$60.00

large tray of our lao garden salad

NaM (spicy fried rice ) med tray

NaM (spicy fried rice ) med tray

$65.00

Medium tray of our spicy fried rice

sticky rice ( 5 baskets )

sticky rice ( 5 baskets )

$50.00

large rice basket full of sweet rice

tum Mak Hoong ( spicy papaya salad )

tum Mak Hoong ( spicy papaya salad )

$50.00

small tray of our papaya salad with your choice on how many peppers you dare to have.

chicken and shrimp fried rice ( med tray )

chicken and shrimp fried rice ( med tray )

$35.00

tray of chicken and shrimp fried rice

Laab ( spicy steak salad)

Laab ( spicy steak salad)

$100.00

tray full of Laab served with cucumbers

Pad Thai ( med tray )

Pad Thai ( med tray )

$65.00

tray full of chicken and shrimp pad thai

Mrs.Vira Stirfry noodles (med tray)

Mrs.Vira Stirfry noodles (med tray)

$35.00

tray full of chicken and shrimp stirfry

Mrs.Vira's fruit cake

Mrs.Vira's fruit cake

$100.00

large sponge cake with homemade light and airy whipped cream and fresh fruit inside and out

pho bowl

pho bowl

$100.00

pho for a party of 10 served with steak and meatballs

khao Piek Sen

khao Piek Sen

$100.00

khao piek sen for a party of 10 made our homemade noodles and broth

mango rice

mango rice

$150.00

tray full of mango rice

coconut balls

coconut balls

$50.00

(60) tapioca balls filled and tossed in fresh roasted coconut and sprinkled with sesame seeds

fruit cupcakes

fruit cupcakes

$60.00

(24) fruit sponge cupcakes

jasmine white rice (med tray)

jasmine white rice (med tray)

$25.00

white rice

Traditional Lao Dinner Boxes

dinner box 1

dinner box 1

$150.00

(10)veggie eggrolls (8)fried chicken (6)ribs (3)sausage with Nam, sticky rice,garden salad,mango rice and small fruit cake

dinner box 2

dinner box 2

$150.00

(8) shrimp springrolls (8) Patonga ( soup bread) ,Pho,Khao piek sen with garden salad,(8) fruit cupcakes, coconut milk dessert, (10) coconut balls

dinner box 3

dinner box 3

$150.00

(2)ribeyes sliced (med rare) , 5oz beef jerky , (10) veggie eggrolls, stirfry, tum mak hoong with sticky rice, mango rice and (8) fruit cupcakes

dinner box 4

dinner box 4

$150.00

(6) kalapao (6)chicken sticks (6)pork sticks (5)meatball sticks with Pad thai, garden salad and (10) coconut balls

dinner box 5

dinner box 5

$150.00

create your own dinner (2)appertizers (1)rice (1)salad (3)entrees (1)dessert

$5 JEOW

JEOW

$5.00

Eggsrolls sauce

$5.00

Peanut sauce

$5.00

Pho chili peanut oil

$10.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Authentic Laotian Cusine

Website

Location

4403 helen hwy, Cleveland, GA 30528

Directions

Gallery
4 Elephants catering image
4 Elephants catering image
4 Elephants catering image
Map
