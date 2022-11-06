Seaside Oyster Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Seaside is a Restaurant designed for fun times, amazing food, friends and family, whether it is to get a beach feeling or Fresh Cocktails. We combine traditional preparations with local ingredients for dishes that are authentic.
Location
3890 lawrenceville Suwanee road, suite 1, Suwanee, GA 30024
