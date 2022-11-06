Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seaside Oyster Bar

review star

No reviews yet

3890 lawrenceville Suwanee road

suite 1

Suwanee, GA 30024

Popular Items

Grouper Fingers
Seafood platter (2)
PO-BOY

N/A Beverages

Sodas

$3.50

Iced tea

$3.50

Hot drinks

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Water

Lemonade

$6.00

Appetizers

OLD-BAY P&E SHRIMP

$14.00

1⁄2 poundhotorcold-charredlemon-housecocktail

NOLA BBQ SHRIMP

NOLA BBQ SHRIMP

$14.00

thyme-butter-housespiceblend grilledgarlicfrenchbread-caramelizedonion

SMOKED FISH DIP

SMOKED FISH DIP

$17.00

smokedfishoftheday-candiedjalapeñojam chive-friedwontonchips-sweetydroppeppers

SOB MUSSELS

SOB MUSSELS

$16.00

butter-whitewine–garlic housecroutons–butter–charredlemon charredcherrytomato–garlicfrenchbread

TUNA TARTARE*

$19.00

marinatedahituna*-avocado-citrusponzu watermelonradish-gingerdressing-sriracha

CALAMARI

$15.00

smokedtartarsauce-bananapepper–jalapeño

SOB WINGS(8)

$14.00

mild-medium-hot-lemonpepper-SOBhotsauce servedw/celeryandherbedranchorbleucheese addfries+4.5

Handhelds

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$17.00

lump cake-tomato-old bay-Dijon-smoked tartar-arugula-buttered brioche

RED FISH TACOS(3)

$17.00

fried or blackened red fish- viet slaw-ginger dressing-sriracha aoli-cucumber-pickled onions-corn/flour tortilla, served w black beans.

PO-BOY

$15.00

Your choice of 1 fried: shrimp-soft shell crab-oyster. tomato-arugula-smoked tartar-french bread.

LOBSTER ROLL

LOBSTER ROLL

$26.00

cold: tarragon-cucumberdressing hot: butter-oldbay-lemon-chive

SOB BURGER*

$18.00

craft blend beef-arugula-bacon jam-brioche SOB smokey burger sauce-provolone-garlic

FREE WILLY

$17.00

blackened redfish-arugula-sweet ginger soy-tomato honey mustard–brioche-grilled pineapple–provolone

YARDBIRD

YARDBIRD

$15.00

blackened chicken breast-arugula-honey mustard-grilled pineapple–brioche-tomato-provolone-sweet ginger soy

Desserts

Key Lime Pie Jar

$7.00Out of stock

Warm Brownie & Ice Cream

$6.00

Ice Cream

$2.00+

Seaside Pudding

$7.00

Fried Oreos

$5.00

BDAY OREOS

Specialities

Blackened Redfish

$28.00

pan fried grit cake-arugula salad -cajun cream-rosemary red potatoes-charred lemon.

Poke Bowl

$17.00

Marinated salmon or ahi tuna* sesame seed-spring mix-green onion-avocado-cucumber salad-viet slaw-garlic chilli crisp-rice

Seafood Platter (1)

$23.00

grouper-shrimp-oysters-calamari choose one-three hushpuppers, viet slaw, & fries or side salad.your choice blackened fried (calamari & oyster fried only)

Seafood platter (2)

$26.00

Seafood platter (3)

$29.00

Hogtown Bayou Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

smoked gouda grits-shallot-tasso ham-charred lemon-tomato chutney

Ultimate Low Country Boil

$26.00

shrimp-crawfish-potato-corn-mushroom-boiled egg-smoked sausage-mussels-lemon. choose flavor (garlic butter-old bay-nola bbq style- Sob mix)

Hawt Chicken & Waffle

$18.00

juicy brined fried chicken-Mike's hot honey-bacon jam-buttermilk waffle-green onion-spiced honey butter-smoked gouda grits.

Snow Crab (By the pound)

$55.00+

your choice: nola style bbq-garlic butter-steamed. served with corn and rosemary potatoes.

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Smoked Gouda Grits

$5.00

Viet Slaw

$5.00

Grilled Corn

$5.00

Rosemary Red Potatos

$5.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Hush puppers Side

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

House Chips

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

White Rice

$5.00

Chicken Breast Grilled

$10.00

Shrimp (8)

$10.00

Grouper (1)

$10.00

Fried Oyster (8)

$10.00

Salmon Tartare

$10.00

Tuna Tartare

$10.00

Bread (3pcs)

$1.00

Fresh fruit

$2.00

Small Plates

Hush Puppers (6)

Hush Puppers (6)

$7.00

jalapeno-onion-spiced honey butter

Chitty-Chitty Shrimp

Chitty-Chitty Shrimp

$10.00

viet slaw-sesame-siracha aioli

Shrimp On the Rocks (5)

Shrimp On the Rocks (5)

$9.00

Cocktail & Charred lemon

The Kraken

The Kraken

$23.00

olive-caper vinaigrette marinated octopus-garlic-spanish chorizo-black bean mash

Blistered Shishito

$9.00
Blackened Crab Claws

Blackened Crab Claws

$18.00

white wine-butter-shatllot-cream

Soft-Shell Crab BLT

$19.00

Fried soft-shell crab-arugula-green tomato-applewood bacon-smokey mayo-french bread-balsamic reduction-cracked pepper

Hush puppies Coop (6)

Out of stock

Suwanee Fest Hush pupper (6)

Kids Menu

Grouper Fingers

$7.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Soup & Greens

Seafood Chowder

$7.00+

bacon-potato-cream-clam-carrons-thyme-white wine-seasoned crackers-shimp

Cobb Salad

$17.00

avocado-red onion-bleu cheese-boiled egg-cucumber-tomato-bacon-spring mix-croutons.

Titanic Iceberg Wedge

Titanic Iceberg Wedge

$21.00

Shallot-applewood bacon-grape tomato-bleu cheese dressing-green onion-bleu crumble-balsamic reduction

Sauce

Ranch

Blue cheese

Balsamic

Honey Mustard

Balsamic Glaze

Chitty chitty sauce

Cocktail Sauce

Horse radish

Tartar

Ketchup

Mayonaisse

Honey Ginger

Yellow Mustard

Bbq Sauce

Olive oil

Sweet Butter

Starters

1/2 pound hot or cold

Fried Green tomatoes

$10.00

Queso fresco-chipotle cream-candied jalapeno jam

Mini croissants

$11.00

Candied pecan-spiced honey butter- Mike’s hot honey

Old bay P & E shrimp

$14.00

Hush Puppers (6)

$7.00

jalapeno-onion-spiced honey butter

Smoked Fish Dip

$17.00

smoked fish of the day- chives- sweety drop peppers-candied jalapeno jam

Larger

Low country Hash*

$17.00

shrimp-smoked sausage-red pepper-onion-red potato-poached egg*-house butter-sriracha lime hollandaise-chive

Hawt Chicken & Waffe

$18.00

juicy fried chicken breast-Mike's hot honey-green onion-buttermilk waffle-spiced honey butter-bacon jam-gouda grits.

Hogtown Bayou Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

smoked gouda grits-tasso ham-butter-shallot-tomato chutney-smoked sausage-butter-charred lemon

Avocado Toast*

$12.00

grain toast-sesame avocado mash-chive-arugula-parsley-sunny side up egg*-za'atar-everything seasoning. add pastrami smoked salmon $ +5

Sob Big Plate*

$13.00

2 eggs your way*-challah toast-rosemary home fries-smoked gouda grits-applewood bacon or cran-fennel sausage.

Everthing but the pie french toast

$16.00

challah bread-bourbon maple syrup-spiced honey butter-granny smith filling-sweet cream cheese-candied pecans. Served w choice of applewood bacon or cran-fennel sausage.

Loxed & Loaded

$14.00

everything bagel-pastrami smoked salmon*-scallion cream cheese-white balsamic capers-dill-chive-shallot-cucumber salad-cracked pepper-arugula.

Soup & Salad

Seafood Chowder

$7.00+

bacon-potato-cream-clam-carrons-thyme-white wine-seasoned crackers-shimp

Cobb Salad

$17.00

avocado-red onion-bleu cheese-boiled egg-cucumber-tomato-bacon-spring mix-croutons.

Benedicts

The basic Sob*

$13.00

the usual suspects: english muff-poached eggs*-canadian bacon, eh-sriracha lime hollandaise

Green, Eggs, & Ham Bennie

$15.00

brined fried green tomato-tasso ham-poached eggs*-chipotle cream-english muff

Smoked salmon Benedict

$18.00

rich smoked salmon-poached eggs-capers-dill-everything seasoning-sriracha lime hollandaise-english muff

N/a Brunch Beverages

Coffee reg

$2.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hot tea

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate milk

$3.00

Soy milk

$3.00

House lemonade

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Sweet tea (refill)

$3.00

Unsweetened tea (refill)

$3.00

Brunch Sides

Half orange

$2.00

Half grapefruit

$2.00

Sliced tomato

$2.00

Fresh fruit

$2.00

Half an avocado

$3.00

Applewood bacon

$3.00

Canadian bacon

$2.00

Smoked sausage

$2.00

Tasso ham

$2.00

Crab-fennel sausage

$4.50

2 eggs*

$2.00

Everything bagel

$2.50

Buttermilk waffle

$2.00

Rosemary home fries

$5.00

Toast

$2.00

Sob Sauce

Sob old bay sauce

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Seaside is a Restaurant designed for fun times, amazing food, friends and family, whether it is to get a beach feeling or Fresh Cocktails. We combine traditional preparations with local ingredients for dishes that are authentic.

Website

Location

3890 lawrenceville Suwanee road, suite 1, Suwanee, GA 30024

Directions

