  • Brunch at Peony - 3592 Old Atlanta Road Ste 200
Brunch at Peony 3592 Old Atlanta Road Ste 200

No reviews yet

3592 Old Atlanta Road

Suwanee, GA 30024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Rustic wheat bread toast, avocado Mousse, micro green, grilled Mushrooms, Poached egg*

Smoke Salmon Toast

$14.00

Rustic wheat bread toast, Smoked salmon, spicy mayo sauce drizzle, Homemade onion pickle & capers

Egg Toast

$13.00

Bacon, Scramble eggs, grilled cherry tomatoes, mushroom & chives

Burgers

All burgers are well-done and served with French fries.

Peony Burger

$16.00

8 oz Angus meat, cheddar, crunch onion, sliced tomato, arugula, bacon, sunny side egg* & BBQ sauce

Bulgogi Burger

$16.00

8 oz Angus meat, Swiss cheese, Bulgogi sauce, caramelized onion, bacon & Arugula.

Chicken sandwich

$16.00

Pancakes

Served with Maple syrup

Blueberry Pancakes

$13.00

3 pancakes, Blueberry sauce, powdered sugar, berries & cream

Peony Dutch Baby

$14.00

Strawberry, banana, blueberry sauce & powdered sugar

Peony Dutch Baby Bacon

$15.00

Bacon, poached eggs*, tomato cherry, Mushroom, chives, jack cheddar & powdered sugar

Peony's Specials

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$17.00

2 poached eggs*, avocado mousse, smoked salmon, capers, sesame, chives, Hollandaise sauce served with green salad

Ham Benedict

$15.00

2 poached eggs*, avocado mousse, ham, sesame, chives, Hollandaise sauce served with green salad

Special Breakfast

$16.00

(choice of sliced bread or pancake; 2 eggs sunny side* or scramble) Bacon, hash brown, roast vegetables (tomato, mushroom, zucchini) served with Butter syrup.

Croque Madame

$14.00

Sandwich with ham and Swiss cheese, béchamel sauce and sunny side egg* on top. Served with fries.

Classic Omelet

$15.00

Ham and cheese with gravy sauce served with fries and green salad.

Vegetarian Omelet

$16.00

Cheese, mushroom, cherry tomatoes, Bechamel sauce. Served with fries and green salad.

Peony's French Toast

$15.00

walnuts, blueberry, banana, powdered sugar, blueberry sauce & Cream.

American croque Madame

$16.00

Waffles

Chicken Waffles

$15.00

Chicken tender, powdered sugar, butter syrup, gravy & strawberry

Classic Waffles

$14.00

Strawberry, blueberry sauce, walnuts, berries & cream

Salads

Spring Salad

$15.00

Strawberry, green mix, mandarin, beets, mango, radish, poached eggs, goat cheese Walnuts, cucumber served with garlic toasts and Peony balsamic sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken & Waffle

$12.00

Waffle, chicken tenders, powdered sugar & butter syrup.

Breakfast Jr

$12.00

Pancakes, scramble egg, hash brown, bacon, strawberries & butter syrup

Peony's Dessert

Brownie, powered sugar, ice cream, cream, walnuts*, Oreo, meringue Strawberries, banana, Bariloche sauce

Volcano

$16.00

Brownie, powered sugar, ice cream, cream, walnuts*, Oreo, meringue Strawberries, banana, Bariloche sauce

Sides

Bacon 2 slide

$3.00

Burger patty

$10.00

Chicken tenders 4 unit

$9.00

Crossaint

$3.00

1 unit Cheese sliced (american or Swiss)

$1.50

Extra Egg

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$1.50

Fries

$3.00

Fruit mix

$7.00

Banana, Mandarin. Strawberry, Blueberry, cream.

Hash Brown 2 unit

$3.00

OTHER ADDITIONAL

$3.00

Pancake 1 unit

$3.00

Smoke salmon

$6.00

Toast 2 slide

$3.00

Grated jack cheese

$1.50

Hot Drinks

Americano

$3.00

Latte

$4.50

Capuchino

$5.00

Latte flavored

$5.00

Flat White

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cold Drinks

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coca-Cola

$3.00

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Latte

$5.00

Iced Vanilla latte

$5.50

Iced Coffee Mocha

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Dalgona Coffee

Iced tea

$3.00

Ice sweet tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3592 Old Atlanta Road, Suwanee, GA 30024

Directions

Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
