Thai Basil Kitchen 1475 Peachtree Parkway

No reviews yet

1475 Peachtree Parkway

Suite C5

Cumming, GA 30041

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Roasted Duck Curry..
Crab Roll..

Appetizer, Soup and Salad

Spring Roll..

Spring Roll..

$8.00

(3) Freshly made. Fried vegetable spring roll filled with glass noodle, celery, carrot, cabbage. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Basil Roll..

Basil Roll..

$8.00

(6) hand roll rice paper filled with carrot, lettuce, thai basil leaves, bean sprout, rice vermicelli noodle serve with sweet plum sauce topped with chili paste and peanut.

Crab Roll..

Crab Roll..

$9.75

(4) Crispy rolls filled with Imitation crab, cream cheese, celery, onion, carrot served with sweet chili sauce.

Shrimp Dumpling..

Shrimp Dumpling..

$9.50

(5) Homemade shrimp dumpling topped with green onion and garlic-ginger soy sauce.

Chicken Satay..

Chicken Satay..

$10.50

(5) Sticks of grilled marinated chicken breast served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.

Moo Ping..

Moo Ping..

$11.00

(4) Seasoned grilled pork skewer served with white sticky rice and Thai chili sauce.

Shrimp Cake..

Shrimp Cake..

$12.00

(4) Fried minced shrimp coated with bread crumb. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Nam Sod..

$11.00

Ground pork tossed with red and green onion, chili powder, peanut, cilantro, ginger, lime juice, palm sugar, fish sauce.

Larb..

Larb..

$11.00

Ground chicken tossed with rice powder, red and green onion, chili powder, cilantro, lime juice. palm sugar and fish sauce

Som Tum..

Som Tum..

$11.00

Fresh green papaya tossed with grape tomato, green bean, Thai chili, garlic, peanut, lime juice, palm sugar, fish sauce.

Yum Nua..

$12.00

Grilled marinated beef tossed with red and green onion, grape tomato, cucumber, cilantro, lime juice, Thai chili, palm sugar and fish sauce.

Cucumber Salad..

$4.00

Vegetable Delight..

$8.00
Tom Yum Soup..

Tom Yum Soup..

$5.00+

Vegetable broth infused with lemon grass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves. Topped with fresh thai chili, cilantro, grape tomato, green onion and straw mushroom.

Tom Ka Soup..

Tom Ka Soup..

$5.00+

Coconut milk based soup infused with lemon grass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, Topped with Fresh Thai chili. grape tomato, green onion, cilantro and straw mushroom.

Kang Juet Soup..

Kang Juet Soup..

Vegetable broth with glass noodle, napa cabbage, carrot, green onion, cilantro. Topped with fried garlic

Entree

Red Curry..

Red Curry..

$16.00

Creamy Red curry with kaffir lime leaves, tri-color bell peppers, green bean, Thai egg plant, Thai chili and Thai basil leave.

Green Curry..

Green Curry..

$16.00

Creamy green curry with bamboo shoots, Thai eggplant, green bean, tri-color bell peppers, Thai chili and Thai basil leaves.

Panang Curry..

$16.00

Creamy Panang Curry with tri-color bell peppers, green bean, Thai Chili and Thai basil leaves.

Massamun Curry..

Massamun Curry..

$16.00

Creamy Massamun curry with potato, carrot, onion, topped with peanut, and avocado.

Pad Kra Pow..

Pad Kra Pow..

$15.75

Thailand popular street food ; choice of proteins with onion, tri-color bell peppers, green bean, garlic, Thai chili and Thai basil leaves.

Pad Ginger..

Pad Ginger..

$15.75

stir fried fresh ginger, garlic, black mushroom, onion, celery, carrot, sesame oil.

Pad Cashew..

$15.75

stir fried cashew nut, onion, tri-color bell peppers, carrot.

Pad Prik King..

$15.75

stir fried Prik King chili paste, green bean, Tri-color bell peppers, and Thai basil leaves.

Pad Pak..

Pad Pak..

$15.75

stir fried broccoli, carrot, baby corn, onion, tri- color bell peppers, mushroom, bean sprout, cabbage, zucchini, garlic and sesame oil.

Sweet and Sour Chicken..

Sweet and Sour Chicken..

$16.00

breaded fried chicken stir fried in our homemade sweet and sour sauce with bell peppers, onion, carrot, pineapple.

Pad Garlic and Pepper..

Pad Garlic and Pepper..

$16.00

stir fried chopped garlic, black pepper topped with fried garlic and green onion, Served on top on a bed of lettuce.

Pad Kee Mao..

Pad Kee Mao..

$15.95

Also known as Drunken noodle. Flat rice noodle stir fried with fresh Thai chili, garlic, baby corn, broccoli, onion, carrot, cabbage, bell pepper, young peppercorn, and fresh Thai basil leaves.

Pad See Ew..

Pad See Ew..

$15.95

Flat rice noodle stir fried with egg, broccoli, carrot in black soy sauce.

Pad Thai..

Pad Thai..

$15.95

Famous Thai dish; rice noodle stir fried in our signature sauce, egg, tofu, sweet radish, bean sprout, red and green onion. Served with side of ground peanut, and lime.

Thai Basil Fried Rice..

Thai Basil Fried Rice..

$15.95

Our signature fried rice with choice of your protein, fresh Thai chili, onion, carrot, bell peppers, and fresh Thai basil leaves.

Thai Fried Rice..

$15.50

Jasmine rice stir fried with choice of your protein, egg, onion, broccoli, carrot.

Pineapple Fried Rice..

Pineapple Fried Rice..

$18.75

Jasmine rice stir fried with your choice of protein curry powder, egg, raisin, cashew nut, bell peppers, onion, carrot, and fresh pineapple. *Pineapple shell is not available on take out order.

Chef's Special

Spicy Catfish..

Spicy Catfish..

$20.00

Crispy catfish fillet stir fried in chili paste, Thai basil leaves, Thai eggplant, tri-color bell peppers, young peppercorn, onion, lesser galangal topped with crispy Thai basil leaves.

Beef Short Rib Panang..

Beef Short Rib Panang..

$24.00

Tender braised short ribs in Panang curry with green bean, tri-color bell peppers, and Thai basil leaves.

Salmon Green Curry..

$21.00

Grilled Atlantic salmon fillet topped with green curry sauce with diced tri-color bell pepper, green bean and Thai basil leaves. Served with with steamed broccoli

Roasted Duck Curry..

Roasted Duck Curry..

$22.00

Roasted duck breast in chef's special Red curry sauce with fresh pineapple, bell pepper, grape tomato, green bean and Thai basil leaves.

Kra Pow Steak..

Kra Pow Steak..

$25.00

Sirloin steak pair with Thailand all time favorite street food "Pad kra Pow" ; tri-color bell pepper, onion, green bean and Thai Basil leaves.

Pla Sam Rod..

$29.00

Fried whole red snapper topped with spicy sweet and sour sauce with pineapple, tri-color bell pepper, onion and fried shallot. Served with steamed broccoli, carrot

Lamb and Mussamun..

$26.00

Marinate (3) australian rack of lambs in creamy massamun curry sauce with potato, carrot and topped with cashew nut.

Thai Basil Rib..

Thai Basil Rib..

$28.00

Slow braised beef short rib pair with our all time favorite kra pow sauce. severed with green bean and mushroom.

Thai Basil Lamb..

Thai Basil Lamb..

$25.00

Marinated (3) Australian rack of lambs in our signature basil stir fried sauce with onion, tri-color bell pepper and fried Thai basil leaves.

Side

Curry Sauce 12oz

$6.00

Chili Paste (Glass Jar 4oz)

$3.00

Chili Powder (Glass Jar 4oz)

$3.00

Jasmine rice

$2.00

Organic Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Fried Rice

$4.00

Steamed Rice Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Mixed Veggie

$3.00

Dessert

Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$9.00

Home made from scratch with 100% coconut milk. Served with whipped cream , cherry and chocolate syrup.

Mango and sticky rice

Mango and sticky rice

$9.00

Fresh mango with sweet black sticky rice topped with coconut milk and toasted mung bean.

Cream Brulee Cheesecake

Cream Brulee Cheesecake

$8.00

Crème brulée layered and a-mingle with the lightest of cheesecakes. Hand-fired and mirrored with burnt caramel.

Passion Mango Cheesecake

Passion Mango Cheesecake

$7.00

Layer of creamy smooth passion fruit and mango infuse buttermilk cheesecake topped with tart passion fruit curd. finish with a shimmering glaze of passion fruit and mango.

Molten Chocolate Cake

Molten Chocolate Cake

$9.00

our moist dark chocolate cake enrobed with dark chocolate filled with a dark chocolate truffle that melts out. Served with vanilla ice cream.

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Deep fried breaded vanilla ice cream serve with whipping cream, chocolate syrup and cherry.

Drinks

Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Popular iced drink in Thailand made from special blend tea mix with sugar and topped with evaporate milk.

Thai Ice Coffee

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00

Popular iced drink in Thailand made from special blend coffee mix with sugar and topped with evaporate milk.

Sparkling water bottle

$4.00

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Coke Zero Bottle

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Ginger Ale Bottle

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Lunch Special

Red Curry Lunch

Red Curry Lunch

$11.75

Creamy Red curry with choice of protein, kaffir lime leaves, tri-color bell peppers, green bean, Thai egg plant, Thai chili and Thai basil leave.

Green Curry Lunch

Green Curry Lunch

$11.75

Creamy green curry with choice of protein with bamboo shoots, Thai eggplant, green bean, tri-color bell peppers, Thai chili and Thai basil leaves.

Massamun Curry Lunch

Massamun Curry Lunch

$11.75

Creamy Massamun curry with choice of protein, potato, carrot, onion, topped with peanut and avocado.

Panang Curry Lunch

Panang Curry Lunch

$11.75

Creamy Panang Curry with choice of protein, tri-color bell peppers, green bean, Thai Chili and Thai basil leaves.

Pad Kra Pow

Pad Kra Pow

$11.50

Thailand popular street food ;stir fried ground chicken with onion, tri-color bell peppers, green bean, garlic, Thai chili and Thai basil leaves.

Pad Ginger

$11.50

stir fried fresh ginger, garlic, black mushroom, onion, celery, carrot, sesame oil.

Pad Prik King

$11.50

Stir Fried Prik King paste, green bean, bell pepper, and Thai Basil leaves.

Pad Cashew

$11.50

Stir Fried Cashew Nut, Onion, Tri color Bell Pepper, Carrot.

Pad Pak

Pad Pak

$11.50

stir fried broccoli, carrot, baby corn, onion, tri- color bell peppers, mushroom, bean sprout, cabbage, zucchini, garlic and sesame oil.

Pad Garlic and Pepper

Pad Garlic and Pepper

$11.75

stir fried chopped garlic ,black pepper topped with fried garlic and green onion, Served on top bed of lettuce

Pad Kee Mao

$11.75

Also known as Drunken noodle. Flat rice noodle stir fried with fresh Thai chili, garlic, baby corn, broccoli, onion, carrot, cabbage, bell pepper, young peppercorn, and fresh Thai basil leaves.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$11.50

Flat rice noodle stir fried with,egg, broccoli, carrot in black soy sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$11.50

Famous Thai dish; rice noodle stir fried in our signature sauce, egg, tofu, sweet radish, bean sprout, red and green onion. Served with side of ground peanut, and lime.

Thai Fried Rice

$11.50

Jasmine rice stir fried with, egg, onion, broccoli, carrot.

Thai Basil Fried Rice

Thai Basil Fried Rice

$11.75

Our signature fried rice with fresh Thai chili, onion, carrot, bell peppers, and fresh Thai basil leaves.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.75

Jasmine rice stir fried with your choice of protein curry powder, egg, raisin, cashew nut, bell peppers, onion, carrot, and fresh pineapple. *Pineapple Shell is not available for take out order

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fresh Ingredients Fresh Food Authentic Taste

Location

1475 Peachtree Parkway, Suite C5, Cumming, GA 30041

