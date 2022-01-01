Roswell restaurants you'll love

Roswell restaurants
Toast
  • Roswell

Roswell's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Chicken
Bagels
Must-try Roswell restaurants

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee House image

BAGELS

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee House

352 South Atlanta Street, Roswell

Avg 4.1 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino$4.50
5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$3.50
Moist vanilla cake on the bottom, then a layer of cinnamon and sugar, another layer of vanilla cake, topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel.
Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture.
Made with no artificial flavors or colors.
Latte$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee House
Spice of Thai image

 

Spice of Thai

580 E Crossville Road, Rosewell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garden Rolls$7.95
2 pieces. Fresh rice paper wrap stuffed with shrimp, organic greens, mint leaves, carrots, bean sprouts, and cucumber served with house-made plum sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
Pa-Nang Curry
Thai Fried Rice
More about Spice of Thai
Canton St. Social image

 

Canton St. Social

14 ELIZABETH WAY, ROSWELL

Avg 4.2 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Canton Burger$16.00
11oz certified angus beef burger, double gouda cheese, bacon jam, pickled green tomatoes, lettuce,onions, crispy onions
Bread Pudding$10.00
Homeade bread pudding, caramel drizzle, brandied cream anglaise sauce
Truffle Fries$8.00
Hand-cut french fries tossed with garlic, parmesan and truffle oil
More about Canton St. Social
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell

640 W Crossville Road, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
18" X-Large Cheese$18.50
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.25
Deep fried mozzarella cheese served with our marinara sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana$15.50
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar image

SALADS • GRILL

HOLA! Taqueria & Bar

688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell

Avg 4.2 (655 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chimichanga$12.50
Flash Fried Bell Peppers and Onions. Topped with Queso Dip. Salsa Verde. Queso Fresco. Lettuce. Sour Cream. Over Refried Beans and Rice.
Fajitas
Served with Rice and Charro beans. Cilantro Butter. Lettuce. Pico de Gallo. Sour Cream. Choice of tortillas.
Cheese Dip$7.00
Traditional Cheese Dip.
More about HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
Standard at Roswell image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Standard at Roswell

994 Alpharetta Road, Roswell

Avg 4.3 (446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic "Nots"$8.00
Additional Dressing$0.50
Large Build your Own$20.00
More about Standard at Roswell
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1055 Mansell Rd, Roswell

Avg 4.3 (1404 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California$5.95
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(125 cal)
Crispy Potstickers$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
Classic Alpine SM$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
More about The Melting Pot
Gregorys Atlanta Vegan Breakfast image

ACAI BOWL

Gregorys Atlanta Vegan Breakfast

114 Bulloch Ave, Roswell

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BISCUITS & GRAVY PLATTER$22.00
2 MADE FROM SCRATCH BUTTERED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS SERVED UP WITH OUR AMAZING BISCUIT GRAVY MADE FROM OUR SEITIN SAUSAGE AND SPECIAL HERBS AND SPICES, INCLUDES EGG SVRAMBLE AND YOUR CHOICE OF SAUSAGE OR BACON
MILD Slap Ya Mama Chik'n Biscuit$22.00
CREATED BY MAMA LOVED BY EVERYONE. OUR AMAZINGLY DELICIOUS FRIED JACKFRUIT, GRILLED WITH PEPPERS AND ONIONS SEASONED BACN AND OUR CARAMALIZED ONION JAM TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEEZ... IF YOURE ANYTHING LIKE OUR MAMA YOU MAKE IT SPICY!
HOMEFRIES$6.50
HAND CUT DICED POTATOES, SAUTEED IN GRAPESEED OIL AND SEASONED TO PERFECTION WITH OUR HOUSE BLEND SEASONING
More about Gregorys Atlanta Vegan Breakfast
American Pasta Factory image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

American Pasta Factory

1123 Alpharetta Street, Roswell

Avg 4.5 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spaghetti and Meatballs$9.50
A true classic, featuring our beef & pork meatballs, zesty pomodoro sauce over our house made spaghetti.
Four Cheese Ravioli$10.50
Ravioli stuffed with pecorino, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, parsley, and red pepper flakes together with a creamy alfredo sauce.
BYO Spaghetti$8.90
Make your own Spaghetti with choice of sauce & protein.
More about American Pasta Factory
Pop's Coffee Co image

 

Pop's Coffee Co

11442 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chorizo, Egg + Cheese Empanada$4.25
Butternut Squash Empanada$4.25
Cheesy Chicken Empanada$4.25
More about Pop's Coffee Co
Fresco Cantina Grille image

SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Fresco Cantina Grille

10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160, Roswell

Avg 4.6 (1150 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos Supremos
Refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeno
Traditional Fajitas
Sizzling grilled onions, bell peppers and your choice of meat.
All fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of flour or homemade tortilla.
Mexicanas Enchiladas$11.99
3 enchiladas Covered with salsa ranchera, salsa verde, cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. cheese, ground beed or shredded chicken
More about Fresco Cantina Grille
Brookwood Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookwood Grill

880A Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell

Avg 4.3 (1283 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
^Chicken Club Salad$18.00
Toasted Almonds, Warm Bacon, Twin Cheeses, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumbers, Golden Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Honey Mustard Dressing
^Southwest Salmon Salad$19.00
Hickory Grilled Corn, Twin Cheeses, Tomatoes, Golden Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Tortilla Crisps, South Western Ranch
^Hickory Grilled Salmon$31.00
Asparagus, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Orange Chili Glaze
More about Brookwood Grill
Mom's Table image

SALADS

Mom's Table

1207 Canton St, Roswell

Avg 4.6 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Qt Brunswick Stew$14.00
tasty mix of beef, pork, chicken and veggies: "Southern in a bowl".
Sm Spaghetti Pie$12.00
our best seller: lasagna-type ingredients in a spaghetti crust.
Peanut Butter Bars$1.00
A customer favorite : crispy bottom layer with a caramel top.
More about Mom's Table
Sweet Charlies image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Charlies

580 E Crossville Rd, Roswell

Avg 4.9 (447 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sweet Charlies
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Monterrey Mexican Restaurant

2300 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA 30076, Roswell

Avg 3.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ENCHILADAS VERDES$12.75
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo green sauce. Served with rice and beans.
EMPANADAS$7.75
flaky homemade pastries stuffed | seasoned ground beef and raisins | chipotle dressing on the side.
ONLY ENCHILADA
More about Monterrey Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Thumbs Up - Roswell

1140 alpharetta st, Roswell

Avg 4.5 (1340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Thumbs Up - Roswell
Wegman’s Louisiana Bayou Kitchen image

 

Wegman’s Louisiana Bayou Kitchen

1169 Canton St, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jambalaya Bowl$10.95
Rice based dish with chicken and sausage.
Seafood Gumbo Cup$8.95
With shrimp, sausage, crab and scoop of rice
Shrimp & Grits$21.95
Sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, Tasso, tomatoes, and garlic in a rich cream sauce. Served over stone ground grits.
More about Wegman’s Louisiana Bayou Kitchen
Southern Classic Foods image

 

Southern Classic Foods

1570 holcomb bridge road unit #355, roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dressing$3.99
Sunday’s only
LARGE TURKEY WINGS$16.99
PEACH COBBLER$5.99
More about Southern Classic Foods
Main pic

 

Spiced Right Ribhouse

635 Atlanta St, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Spiced Right Ribhouse
Main pic

 

Thai Emerald

540 West Crossville Road, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Thai Emerald
VG Bistro + Bar image

 

VG Bistro + Bar

70 W. Crossville Rd., Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about VG Bistro + Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Saucy

964 alpharetta st, roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Saucy
Restaurant banner

 

Cubanos ATL

TBD, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cubanos ATL

