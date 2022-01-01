Roswell restaurants you'll love
Roswell's top cuisines
Must-try Roswell restaurants
BAGELS
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee House
352 South Atlanta Street, Roswell
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$3.50
Moist vanilla cake on the bottom, then a layer of cinnamon and sugar, another layer of vanilla cake, topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel.
Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture.
Made with no artificial flavors or colors.
|Latte
|$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Spice of Thai
580 E Crossville Road, Rosewell
|Popular items
|Garden Rolls
|$7.95
2 pieces. Fresh rice paper wrap stuffed with shrimp, organic greens, mint leaves, carrots, bean sprouts, and cucumber served with house-made plum sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
|Pa-Nang Curry
|Thai Fried Rice
Canton St. Social
14 ELIZABETH WAY, ROSWELL
|Popular items
|Canton Burger
|$16.00
11oz certified angus beef burger, double gouda cheese, bacon jam, pickled green tomatoes, lettuce,onions, crispy onions
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Homeade bread pudding, caramel drizzle, brandied cream anglaise sauce
|Truffle Fries
|$8.00
Hand-cut french fries tossed with garlic, parmesan and truffle oil
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell
640 W Crossville Road, Roswell
|Popular items
|18" X-Large Cheese
|$18.50
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.25
Deep fried mozzarella cheese served with our marinara sauce.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$15.50
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
SALADS • GRILL
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell
|Popular items
|Chimichanga
|$12.50
Flash Fried Bell Peppers and Onions. Topped with Queso Dip. Salsa Verde. Queso Fresco. Lettuce. Sour Cream. Over Refried Beans and Rice.
|Fajitas
Served with Rice and Charro beans. Cilantro Butter. Lettuce. Pico de Gallo. Sour Cream. Choice of tortillas.
|Cheese Dip
|$7.00
Traditional Cheese Dip.
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Standard at Roswell
994 Alpharetta Road, Roswell
|Popular items
|Garlic "Nots"
|$8.00
|Additional Dressing
|$0.50
|Large Build your Own
|$20.00
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
1055 Mansell Rd, Roswell
|Popular items
|California
|$5.95
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(125 cal)
|Crispy Potstickers
|$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
|Classic Alpine SM
|$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
ACAI BOWL
Gregorys Atlanta Vegan Breakfast
114 Bulloch Ave, Roswell
|Popular items
|BISCUITS & GRAVY PLATTER
|$22.00
2 MADE FROM SCRATCH BUTTERED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS SERVED UP WITH OUR AMAZING BISCUIT GRAVY MADE FROM OUR SEITIN SAUSAGE AND SPECIAL HERBS AND SPICES, INCLUDES EGG SVRAMBLE AND YOUR CHOICE OF SAUSAGE OR BACON
|MILD Slap Ya Mama Chik'n Biscuit
|$22.00
CREATED BY MAMA LOVED BY EVERYONE. OUR AMAZINGLY DELICIOUS FRIED JACKFRUIT, GRILLED WITH PEPPERS AND ONIONS SEASONED BACN AND OUR CARAMALIZED ONION JAM TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEEZ... IF YOURE ANYTHING LIKE OUR MAMA YOU MAKE IT SPICY!
|HOMEFRIES
|$6.50
HAND CUT DICED POTATOES, SAUTEED IN GRAPESEED OIL AND SEASONED TO PERFECTION WITH OUR HOUSE BLEND SEASONING
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
American Pasta Factory
1123 Alpharetta Street, Roswell
|Popular items
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$9.50
A true classic, featuring our beef & pork meatballs, zesty pomodoro sauce over our house made spaghetti.
|Four Cheese Ravioli
|$10.50
Ravioli stuffed with pecorino, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, parsley, and red pepper flakes together with a creamy alfredo sauce.
|BYO Spaghetti
|$8.90
Make your own Spaghetti with choice of sauce & protein.
Pop's Coffee Co
11442 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell
|Popular items
|Chorizo, Egg + Cheese Empanada
|$4.25
|Butternut Squash Empanada
|$4.25
|Cheesy Chicken Empanada
|$4.25
SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Fresco Cantina Grille
10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160, Roswell
|Popular items
|Nachos Supremos
Refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeno
|Traditional Fajitas
Sizzling grilled onions, bell peppers and your choice of meat.
All fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of flour or homemade tortilla.
|Mexicanas Enchiladas
|$11.99
3 enchiladas Covered with salsa ranchera, salsa verde, cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. cheese, ground beed or shredded chicken
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookwood Grill
880A Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell
|Popular items
|^Chicken Club Salad
|$18.00
Toasted Almonds, Warm Bacon, Twin Cheeses, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumbers, Golden Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Honey Mustard Dressing
|^Southwest Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Hickory Grilled Corn, Twin Cheeses, Tomatoes, Golden Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Tortilla Crisps, South Western Ranch
|^Hickory Grilled Salmon
|$31.00
Asparagus, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Orange Chili Glaze
SALADS
Mom's Table
1207 Canton St, Roswell
|Popular items
|Qt Brunswick Stew
|$14.00
tasty mix of beef, pork, chicken and veggies: "Southern in a bowl".
|Sm Spaghetti Pie
|$12.00
our best seller: lasagna-type ingredients in a spaghetti crust.
|Peanut Butter Bars
|$1.00
A customer favorite : crispy bottom layer with a caramel top.
FRENCH FRIES
Monterrey Mexican Restaurant
2300 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA 30076, Roswell
|Popular items
|ENCHILADAS VERDES
|$12.75
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo green sauce. Served with rice and beans.
|EMPANADAS
|$7.75
flaky homemade pastries stuffed | seasoned ground beef and raisins | chipotle dressing on the side.
|ONLY ENCHILADA
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Thumbs Up - Roswell
1140 alpharetta st, Roswell
Wegman’s Louisiana Bayou Kitchen
1169 Canton St, Roswell
|Popular items
|Jambalaya Bowl
|$10.95
Rice based dish with chicken and sausage.
|Seafood Gumbo Cup
|$8.95
With shrimp, sausage, crab and scoop of rice
|Shrimp & Grits
|$21.95
Sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, Tasso, tomatoes, and garlic in a rich cream sauce. Served over stone ground grits.
Southern Classic Foods
1570 holcomb bridge road unit #355, roswell
|Popular items
|Dressing
|$3.99
Sunday’s only
|LARGE TURKEY WINGS
|$16.99
|PEACH COBBLER
|$5.99
Spiced Right Ribhouse
635 Atlanta St, Roswell
Thai Emerald
540 West Crossville Road, Roswell
VG Bistro + Bar
70 W. Crossville Rd., Roswell
Saucy
964 alpharetta st, roswell
Cubanos ATL
TBD, Roswell