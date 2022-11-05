Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brookwood Grill

1,283 Reviews

$$

880A Holcomb Bridge Rd.

Roswell, GA 30076

Order Again

Popular Items

^Chicken Club Salad
^Chicken Tender Salad
^Southwest Salmon Salad

^STARTERS

^Seared Tuna Steak

$19.00

Almond Rosemary Crusted Tuna Steak, Seared Vegetable Noodle Cake, Asian Slaw, Ginger Soy Cream

^Crispy Calamari

$20.00

Hand Breaded Calamari, Sliced Lemon Frites, Apricot Ginger Vinaigrette

^Chicken Skewers

$14.00

Crushed Almonds, Rosemary, Panko, Sesame Peanut Sauce, Orange Chili Glaze

^Spinach Artichoke Dip

$18.00

Fresh Tortilla Chips, Roasted Jalapeno Sour Cream, House Made Salsa

^BBQ Shrimp

$17.00

Hickory Grilled, Garlic Cheddar Jack Grit Cake, Vodka Cream Sauce

^Salmon Hushpuppies

$15.00

Fresh Salmon, Roasted Corn, Ginger Soy Cream, Spicy Bistro Sauce, Sriracha

^Spicy Crab Dip

$16.00

Grilled Flat Bread, Fresh Tortilla Chips

^Pic and Chips

$7.00

Fresh Tortilla Chips and Salsa

^Basket of Bread

$4.00

^THE SANDWICHES

^Crispy Fish

$17.00

Bass Ale Tartar Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Corn Mashed Potatoes

^Brookwood Club

$16.00

A Classic - House Roasted Turkey, Cured Smoked Ham, Cheddar, Jack Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, French Fried Potatoes

^Hickory Grilled Cheeseburger

$18.00

Aged Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Onion, Pickle, Mayonnaise, Mustard, French Fried Potatoes

^Hickory Grilled Double Cheeseburger

$21.00

Aged Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Onion, Pickle, Mayonnaise, Mustard, French Fried Potatoes

^Hickory Grilled Triple Cheeseburger

$24.00

Aged Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Onion, Pickle, Mayonnaise, Mustard, French Fried Potatoes

^Bourbon Salmon BLT

$18.00

Hickory Grilled, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Alfalfa Sprouts, Mayonnaise, French Fried Potatoes

^Half Brookwood Club

$18.00

French Fried Potatoes and Choice of Chef Prepared Soup or Salad

^Black Bean Burger

$15.00

House Made, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Roasted Corn Relish, House Pickled Jalapenos, French Fried Potatoes

^Half French Dip

$23.00Out of stock

^Smokey Avocado Chicken

$17.00

Blackened Hickory Grilled, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, South West

^SALADS AND SOUPS

Daily: Creamy Tomato Basil Monday-Tuesday: Louisiana Style Shrimp Corn Chowder. Wednesday: Creamy Wild Mushroom Soup Thursday: Chicken Minestrone Friday: Creamy Chicken Vegetable Saturday: Lobster Bisque Sunday: Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

^French Onion Soup

$12.00

Caramelized Onions, Rustic Croutons, Imported Swiss, Provolone, Aged Parmesan

^Southwest Salmon Salad

$20.00

Hickory Grilled Corn, Twin Cheeses, Tomatoes, Golden Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Tortilla Crisps, South Western Ranch

^Peppercorn Seared Tuna Steak Salad

$21.00

Candied Walnuts, Avocado, Tomato, Ginger, Crispy Noodles, Mandarin Oranges, Dijon Vinaigrette

^Brookwood Caesar

$11.00

Shaved Aged Parmesan, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Housemade Dressing, Herb Croutons

^Soup and Salad

$17.00

Fresh Mixed Greens or Brookwood Caesar and Soup Du Jour or French Onion

^Chicken Citrus Salad

$18.00

Blackened Chicken, Toasted Almonds, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Seasonal Fruit, Ginger, Citrus Vinaigrette

^Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Shrimp Chowder (Mon-Tues) Wild Mushroom (Wed) Chicken Minestrone (Thur) Creamy Chicken Vegetable (Fri) Lobster Bisque (Sat) Gumbo (Sunday) French Onion (Every Day) Tomato Basil (Every Day)

^Chicken Club Salad

$19.00

Toasted Almonds, Warm Bacon, Twin Cheeses, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumbers, Golden Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Honey Mustard Dressing

^Fresh Mixed Greens Salad

$11.00

Tomatoes, Warm Bacon, Cucumber, Twin Cheeses

^Chicken Tender Salad

$18.00

Ale-Laced Chicken, Warm Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Twin Cheeses, Honey Mustard Dressing

^Blackened Shrimp Salad

$19.00

Fresh Strawberries, Golden Raisins, Seasonal Fruit, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Raspberry Vinaigrette

^Filet Of Beef Salad

$20.00

Seared Filet, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Olive Tapenade, Hickory Grilled Onions, Toasted Almonds, Fresh Herbs, Seedless Red Grapes, Apricot Ginger Vinaigrette

^PASTAS AND ENTRÉES

^Cajun Shrimp and Chicken Pasta

$25.00

Smoked Cajun Cream Sauce, Orecchiette Pasta, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Corn, Carrots

^Chicken Tenders Platter

$23.00

Hand Dipped - Ale Batter, Seasonal Vegetable, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Honey Mustard, Chef Prepared BBQ Sauce

^Veggie Plate

$18.00

Seared Tofu, Assorted Heirloom Baby Tomatoes, Roasted Mushroom Mix, Seasonal Vegetable, Seasonal Risotto

^Lobster and Smoked Gouda Ravioli

$21.00

Seared Shrimp, Roasted Corn, Sherry Cream Sauce

^Pork Tenderloin

$21.00

Hickory Grilled, Shitake Mushroom Cream, Apricot Chutney,

^Seared Chicken Pasta

$20.00

Vodka Cream Sauce, Angel Hair Pasta, Roasted Red And Yellow Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli

^Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Sautéed Artichokes, Garlic, Spinach, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Capers, Angel Hair Pasta

^Seared Twin Chicken

$23.00

Local Twin Chicken Breasts, Jasmine Rice, Seasonal Vegetable, Wild Mushroom Sauce

^FROM THE SEA

^Hickory Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Asparagus, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Orange Chili Glaze

^Sugar Cane Seared Scallops

$48.00

Lobster Cream Sauce, Seasonal Risotto

^Catch of the Day

$35.00

Flown in Daily to Our Chef’s Exacting Specifications, Seasonal Risotto

^Trout

$27.00

Parmesan Encrusted, Blackened, or Almond Encrusted, Roasted Corn Shrimp Sauce, Mashed Sweet Potatoes

^Shrimp Dinner

$27.00

Ten jumbo shrimp flour dusted, and grilled with lemon and butter. Served with a choice of side and garnished with fried lemon slices.

^BY LAND

^Seared Filet

$44.00

10oz Center Cut, Balsamic Cabernet Jus Lie

^Ribeye

$44.00

16 oz Large Cut, Hickory Grilled, Balsamic Cabernet Jus Lie

^Prime Rib

$42.00

14 oz Large Cut, Slow Roasted, Balsamic Cabernet Jus Lie

^Baby Back BBQ Ribs

$36.00

Best in Atlanta! Danish Ribs, Fork Tender, Chef Prepared BBQ Sauce

^Twin Filets

$38.00

Wild Mushroom Sauce, Caramelized Onions Mashed Potatoes

^Prime Rib Platter

$33.00

Slow Roasted Prime Rib, Aus Jus, Baked Sweet Potato

^SIDES AND EXTRAS

^Baked Potato

$7.00

Fresh baked potato served with choice of toppings B: Butter, S: Sour Cream , H: Cheese, A: Bacon, C: Chives

^Baked Sweet Potato

$7.00

A large baked sweet potato, served hot and topped off with a honey butter and cinnamon.

^Blue Cheese Creamed Spinach

$7.00

Fresh steamed spinach mixed with a creamy cheese sauce, topped with melted bleu cheese.

^Broccoli

$7.00

Steamed for tenderness. Brushed with melted butter and lightly seasoned.

^Fruit Cup

$7.00

^Garlic Jack Grit Cake

$7.00

Grits flavored with garlic and Monterey Jack cheese and formed into a round cake and grilled.

^Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Home Made mashed Potatoes Flavored with Garlic.

^Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Fresh tender stalks of asparagus hickory grilled for flavor and steamed for tenderness. Brushed with melted butter and lightly seasoned.

^Jasmine Rice

$7.00

Sticky white rice lightly seasoned and steamed.

^Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$7.00

Fresh sweet potatoes, baked and scooped from the skin and mixed with a little honey butter. Garnished with cinnamon and chopped candied walnuts.

^Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Fresh spinach sautéed in butter and oil with lemon chips and garlic.

^Seasonal Risotto

$7.00

^Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

^Smoked Gouda Macaroni and Cheese

$7.00

Orecchiette pasta with a creamy smoked gouda cheese sauce and topped with melted cheese

^Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Julienne cut sweet potato fries, fried crispy, and dusted with cinnamon and sugar

^Traditional French Fried Potatoes

$7.00

Skin On Fries Lightly Seasoned

^DESSERTS

^Brownie

$9.00

Chewy fudge brownie served with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, and chopped mixed nuts.

^Cheesecake

$9.00

Creamy Philadelphia style cheesecake with a graham cracker crust. Topped with a Strawberry Sauce

^Peach Cobbler

$9.00

Homemade Peach Cobbler baked with a walnut praline topping. Served with ice cream and dusted with cinnamon

^Shortcake

$9.00

Four slices of lightly grilled fresh pound cake drizzled with strawberry fosters sauce, Garnished with homemade cinnamon, vanilla whipped cream

^Waffle Dessert

$9.00Out of stock

A freshly made Belgian waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, homemade vanilla whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and chocolate shavings

^Seasonal Dessert

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie

^KID MEALS

^K/ Cheeseburger

$8.00

all-beef burger, cheddar cheese, on an oval rustic bun served plain (no condiments or toppings) with fries.

^K/ Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Three chicken tenders with fries, BBQ and honey mustard.

^K/ Chk Tender Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon and cheese, three chicken tenders and honey mustard dressing.

^K/ Grill Cheese

$5.00

Cheddar cheese sandwich on white bread with fries.

^K/ Pasta Noodles

$7.00

Orechiette pasta served with choice of marinara sauce, butter and/or Parmesan cheese.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Upon entering Brookwood Grill, one will see calming warm tones and unique stacked stonework, come dine with us in an elegant low-lit atmosphere amongst friends. We proudly serve premium Grain Fed Beef, fresh seafood flown-in daily and the highest quality freshest chicken available. All our sauces and soups are prepared from scratch daily in our kitchen. Rest assured that we use only the freshest ingredients and painstakingly prepare your meal to exceed your every expectation. Our two private dining rooms unmatched by any other restaurant or event venue in Roswell, can accommodate up to 80 people. Whether you are entertaining family, friends or business associates, our dedicated team is fueled by a passion for perfection. Relax knowing we also work with recommended local vendors to bring your vision to life for your perfect special event.

Location

880A Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell, GA 30076

Directions

