Breakfast & Brunch

Thumbs Up - Roswell 1140 alpharetta st

1,340 Reviews

$$

1140 alpharetta st

Roswell, GA 30075

Breakfast Originals

1 Breakfast Taco

$7.95

Almost good 4 you

$10.00

Biscuit & Gravy Breakfast

$9.79

Breakfast Burrito

$10.25

2 Breakfast Taco

$9.95

Cream Cheese Special

$9.50

Fish & Grits

$13.25

Fried Chicken Strips & Waffle

$13.75

Fritatta

$10.50

Greek Scramble

$10.25

Hash and eggs

$12.50

Hot Grits

$11.00

Kiss My Grits

$11.00

Low Country Heap

$15.25

Pancake Special Breakfast

$12.75

Pork Chop and Eggs

$12.50

Sassy Scramble

$12.25

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Side Gravy

$4.10

Smoked Chicken Wings & Waffle

$15.25

Southwestern Eggs

$9.99

Steak & Eggs

$16.99

Strawberry Waffle

$9.75

The Skillet Heap

$10.25

Ultimate Breakfast

$17.50

Lous Omelet

$10.75

Build Your Own Most Requested

Black and Bleu ome

$10.75

BYOO

$7.00

Chili omelette

$10.75

Denver Omelette

$10.75

Farmers Omelette

$11.00

Hippy omelette

$10.75

Italian ome

$10.25

Kav's Omelette

$10.50

Sedona omelette

$11.75

Side Grits

$2.55

Spanish eggs

$10.99

Spuds

$4.25

Yukon Omelette

$12.75

Build Your Own Plate

One Egg

$3.00

One Egg w/ Cheese

$3.99

Two Egg

$5.50

Two Egg w/ Cheese

$6.49

Three Egg

$6.00

Three Egg w/ Cheese

$7.10

Small Grits

$2.55

Small Grits w/ Cheese

$3.54

Large Grits

$4.25

Large Grits w/ Cheese

$5.30

Spuds

$4.25

Side Avocado

$2.55

Apple Bacon

$4.99

Chicken Sausage

$4.99

Country Sausage

$4.99

Ham

$4.99

Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Veggie Sausage

$4.99

Add Heap Grilled Veggies

$2.89

Biscuit

$1.89

Cinnamon Bagel

$2.55

Everything bagel

$2.55

Asiago Bagel

$2.55

Plain bagel

$2.55

Rye

$1.75

Sesame Bagel

$2.55

Wheat

$1.75

White

$1.75

1 French Toast

$4.50

2 French Toast

$5.50

1 Banana Nut French Toast

$7.49

2 Banana Nut French Toast

$10.75

1 Double Dip French Toast

$6.99

2 Double Dip French Toast

$10.95

1 Strawberry French Toast

$7.49

2 Strawberry French Toast

$10.75

1 Sp French Toast

$7.99

2 Sp French Toast

$10.95

1 Banana Nut Pancake

$5.39

1 Blueberry Pancake

$5.39

1 Chocolate Chip Cake

$5.39

1 Pancake

$3.75

1 Pecan Pancake

$4.75

1 Pumpkin pancake

$5.39

1 Sp Pancake

$5.39

2 Banana Nut Pancakes

$8.49

2 Blueberry Pancake

$8.49

2 Chocolate Chip Cakes

$8.49

2 Pancake

$5.99

2 Pecan Pancakes

$6.09

2 Pumpkin Pancakes

$8.49

2 Sp Pancake

$8.49

3 Blueberry Pancake

$10.25

3 Banana Nut Pancakes

$10.25

3 Pancakes

$6.99

3 Pecan Pancakes

$7.34

3 Sp Pancake

$10.25

Maple Syrup

$1.99

Waffle

$6.50

SP Waffle

$9.25

SP Wing & Waffle

$15.25

SP Chicken Strip & Waffle

$13.75

Bowl fruit

$8.25

Mixed Fruit

$4.25

Side Bananas

$3.50

Side Blue-Strawberry

$4.25

Side Blueberries

$4.25

Side Strawberries

$4.25

Yogurt

$2.00

Straw bann

$4.25

1 Smoked Wing

$3.50

3 Smoked Wings

$8.99

5 Smoked Wings

$14.25

1 Pork Chop

$6.50

2 Pork Chops

$10.25

Burger Patty

$7.29

Catfish

$9.00

Chicken Breast

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

LOX

$6.25

NY Strip

$11.95

Side Fried Shrimp

$8.99

Side smoke chicken

$6.25

Smoked Turkey Breast

$6.25

Lighter Fare & Hand Held

Alfresco

$11.25

BLT

$8.99

Buckhead Betty

$10.25

Carb buster

$9.89

cereal bowl

$5.50

cereal cup

$3.99

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Egg, Cheese, and Meat Sandwich

$6.25

Fried Chicken Strips Biscuit

$6.99

Fruit parfait

$7.79

Greek Scramble

$10.25

Heartsmart Omelette

$12.75

Meat & Egg Biscuit

$5.55

Meat Sandwich

$5.00

Tofu and Veggies

$9.50

Veggie Bagel

$6.75

Meat cheese biscuit

$5.45

Lunch & Blue Plate

1 Smoked Wing

$2.85

3 Smoked Wings

$8.99

5 Smoked Wings

$14.25

Add jalap

$2.00

Beef taco

$9.25

Black beans/rice

$2.55

Bowl soup

$6.75

Catfish

$9.00

Chicken Breast

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Chili Bowl

$7.75

Chop and Toss

$9.89

Cole Slaw

$2.55

Cup Chili

$5.00

Cup soup

$4.25

French Fries

$4.50

Fried Fish Tacos

$11.50

Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Half Spuds

$2.99

Large House Salad

$7.89

New England Maple Syrup

$1.99

Potato salad

$2.55

Sauteed Spinach

$4.25

Sautéed Mixed Veggies

$4.15

Scoop Chicken Salad

$5.25

Scoop tuna salad

$5.25

Side avocado

$2.99

Side Hash

$8.25

Side of Shrimp

$8.99

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Pico

$1.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.00

Small House Salad

$5.00

Southwest Salad

$11.50

Spinach & Mushrooms

$4.25

Spuds

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Baked Potato

$5.00

Sandwich & Burgers

Avocado Tacos

$9.25

BBQ Tacos

$9.25

Black Bean Burger

$10.25

Blk blue burger

$10.25

Burger Melt

$11.75

California burger

$11.50

Carlos tacos

$9.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken Salad Melt

$10.50

Chili burger

$11.75

Edgewood

$11.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$11.75

Fried Fish Tacos

$11.50

Grilled Cheese and Side

$9.25

Over top

$10.00

Salad Tacos

$8.50

Sante Fe Sandwich

$10.50

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Smoked Chicken Tacos

$9.25

Smoked Turkey Club

$10.99

Southwest burger

$11.00

The Burger

$10.25

Tuna Melt

$10.50

Tuna salad sandwich

$10.50

Tuna Wrap

$10.25

Turkey Reuben

$11.25

Veggie Melt

$10.25

Fingers and fries

$12.25

Beverages

Coffee

$2.55

Coca-Cola

$2.55

Diet Coke

$2.55

Sprite

$2.55

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.55

Sweet Tea

$2.55

Uptown

$2.55

Hot Tea

$2.55

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Lou's Coffee

$4.50

Whole or Lowfat Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Large Apple Juice

$3.99

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Large Orange Juice

$3.99

Large Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Small Apple Juice

$2.89

Small Cranberry Juice

$2.89

Small Orange Juice

$2.89

Small Grapefruit Juice

$2.89

Zen Tea

$2.99

Water

Unsweet Tea

$2.55

Small V8

$2.89

Large V8

$3.99

Root Beer

$2.55

Kids Meals

Kid's French Toast

$4.50

Kid's Pancake

$3.75

Kids grill cheese

$6.99

Kids Waffle

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kids Burger

$7.75

Daily Specials

3 cheese ome

$10.50

3 meat omelet

$11.25

Adrianna Skillett

$12.75

Beefy cheese scramble

$10.25

Candlers Favorite

$9.99

Country Fried Breakfast

$14.99

Garden scramble

$9.75

George scramble

$9.99

Manager Special

$11.75

Monterrey Scramble

$10.75

Philly steak ome

$11.25

Portland Scramble

$10.25

Salmon Bagel

$10.25

southwest omelette

$10.99

Special

$9.99

Veggie Melt Omelette

$10.25

Dessert

Banana Split Waffle

$8.75

Milkshake

$5.25

Root Beer Float

$4.15

Jelly

$5.00

Tshirt

$30.00

Food Extras

Add 1/2 spuds

$2.75

Add Bacon

$2.89

Add Banana

$2.50

Add banana Peppers

$2.00

Add Black Bean

$1.50

Add Black Olives

$2.00

Add Blueberries

$2.50

Add Broccoli

$2.00

Add chicken sausage

$2.89

Add chocolate chips

$2.00

Add colored Peppers

$2.00

Add country sausage

$2.89

Add extra 5 shrimp

$8.50

Add Extra Burger Patty

$7.50

Add extra egg

$3.00

Add Green Peppers

$2.00

Add grill veggies

$2.89

Add grilled mushrooms

$1.35

Add grilled onion

$1.35

Add guacamole

$1.75

Add Herbs

$0.35

Add jalapeños

$1.19

Add Maple Syrup

$0.99

Add pecans

$1.00

Add Pickles

$0.50

Add pico

$1.50

Add powder sugar

$0.35

Add side Gravy

$4.19

Add Side Of mixed fruit

$3.95

Add sour cream

$0.99

Add spinach

$1.19

Add spuds to eggs

$1.85

Add strawberries

$2.50

Add tomato

$1.19

Add turkey bacon

$2.89

Add turkey breast

$2.99

Add veggie sausage

$2.89

Add whipped Cream

$1.00

Add Yellow Squash

$1.19

Add zucchini

$1.19

Diced Ham

$2.89

Diced Smoke Chicken

$2.89

Side Cream Cheese

$1.25

Add broc

$1.19

add red onion

$1.19

Food Modify

Add to eggs

Add to grits

Add to sandwich

Add to spuds

Add to waffle

Butterfly

Butterfly well done

Cold

Cooked lite

Cooked well done

Crispy

Cut in half

Eggs on separate plate

Eggs on side

Eggs on top

End of order

Extra crispy

Fried

Garden on side

Grill biscuit/ bread

Grilled

Guacamole on side

Lite cheese

Mickey Mouse cake

On biscuit

On rye bread

On wheat

On white

Pico on side

Pure maple syrup

$1.00

Sauce on side

Sautéed

Side avocado

$2.25

Splits plate

Sprouts on side

Sub 1 cake No bread

$2.00

Sub 1 ft on pancake special

Sub 1/2 Oder of spuds

$1.05

Sub 2 egg whites 1 yolk

Sub American cheese

Sub bagel

$0.35

Sub blue cheese

Sub cheddar cheese

Sub cream cheese

Sub egg whites

Sub feta cheese

Sub French toast

Sub goat cheese

Sub mozzarella cheese

Sub pepper jack

Sub provolone cheese

Sub Swiss cheese

Sub waffle

Sub waffle on pancake special

Side black beans Rice

Side of potato salad

Cup of soup

Sub 1 cup chili

$1.00

Sub cake for bread

$2.09

Sub Fr tst for bread

$2.50

Sub waffle for bread

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Biscuits, jam homemade. Meats smoked in house. Stone ground grits from logan mill farm. Coffee from nicaragua arabica bean organically grown. Rated best breakfast tripadvisor, yelp, atlanta magazine, ajc.

Location

1140 alpharetta st, Roswell, GA 30075

Directions

