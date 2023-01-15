Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Melting Pot Roswell GA

1,404 Reviews

$$$

1055 Mansell Rd

Roswell, GA 30076

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

4 Course Fondue Night In for 2

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

$48.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

4 Course Fondue Night In for 2

$90.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

To Go Cheese

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$26.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

$26.00

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

$26.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Charcuterie Board

$13.00

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

To Go Salad

MP House Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

To Go Chocolate

The Original SM

$26.00

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$26.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

Flaming Turtle SM

$26.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Sweet Additions

$10.00

Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

To Go Beverage

Coke

$3.95

(61 cal)

Diet Coke

$3.95

(0 cal)

Sprite

$3.95

(121 cal)

Lemonade

$3.95

(121 cal)

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$16.00

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$6.00

(0 cal)

Melting Pot Retail Favs - 4 Pack

$75.00

Some of our Melting Pot favorites in one package!

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Website

Location

1055 Mansell Rd, Roswell, GA 30076

Directions

