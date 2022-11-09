Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Spice of Thai 580 E Crossville Road

review star

No reviews yet

580 E Crossville Road

Rosewell, GA 30075

Popular Items

Spring Roll
Tom Kha
Pad Thai

Appetizer

Angel Wings

$9.95

Calamari

$8.95

Cheese Rolls

$5.95

Chicken Satay

$8.95

Garden Rolls

$7.95

2 pieces. Fresh rice paper wrap stuffed with shrimp, organic greens, mint leaves, carrots, bean sprouts, and cucumber served with house-made plum sauce topped with crushed peanuts.

Gyoza

$7.95

Shrimp Bikinis

$7.95

Spring Roll

$5.95

Steamed Dumpling

$6.95

To Fu Tod

$5.95

Salad

Chicken Larb

$10.95

Green Salad

$8.95

Som Tum

$10.95

Shrimp Salad

$10.95

Nua Num Tok

$10.95

Nam-Sod

$10.95

Tofu Salad

$8.95

Yum Woon Sen

$12.95

Soup

Tom Kha

Tom Yum

Rices&Noodle

Pad Kee Mao

Pad See Eew

Pad Thai

Pad Woon Sen

Pineapple Fried Rice

Roasted Chili Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Curry Noodle

Curry

Red Curry

Green Curry

Yellow Curry

Mssamun Curry

Pa-Nang Curry

Entree

Broccoli Oyster Sauce

Cashew Nut

Garlic

Ginger

Pad Pix Khing

Rama

Spicy Basil

Sweet and Sour

Thai Jungle

Vegetarian

Eggplant with Tofu and Basil

$14.95

Pad Ped Jae

$14.95

Vegetable Delight

$14.95

Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$15.95

Duck Noodle Soup

$18.95

Chef's Special

Basil Crispy Duck (Chef's Special)

$29.95

Crab Meat Fried Rice

$26.95

Grilled Shrimp Panang

$25.95

Honey Ginger Duck (chef's Special)

$29.95

Je-on Grouper

$25.95

Pad Poh Tack

$25.95

Panang Salmon

$26.95

Roasted Duck Red Curry (Chef's Special)

$29.95

Soft Shell Crab Basil

$27.95

Soft Shell Panang

$27.95

Spicy Catfish

$25.95

Three Flavored Red Snapper

$29.95

Dessert

Thai Custard

$7.95

Fried Banana With Honey

$5.50

Fried Banana with Ice Cream

$7.95

Ice Cream

$5.00+

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.95

Thai Custard

$7.95

Side

Brown Rice

$2.50

Chili Powder

Chili Sauce

$1.00

Curry Sauce

$3.00+

Fish Sauce

Hot Sauce

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Soy Sauce

(Side) Spring Roll

$2.90

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Vegetable

$3.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$1.00

Alcoholic

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Bluemoon

$4.50

Chang

$5.50

Miller Lite

$3.75

Scofflaw Basement

$5.50

Samual Adams

$4.50

Stella Artois

$5.00

Sweet Water

$5.50

Singha

$5.50

Warsteiner

$5.00

Cavaliere, Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Chateau Ste. Michelle, Chardonnay

$9.00+

Chateau Ste. Michelle, Riesling

$9.00+

La Crema, Chardonnay

$12.00+

Pomelo, Rose

$9.00+

Robert Mondavi, Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Villa Sandi, Prosecco

$10.00+

Villa Sandi, Sparkling Rose

$10.00+

Avalon, Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Chateau Ste. Jean, Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Dark Harvest, Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00+

Dark Harvest, Cabernet Sauvignon (Copy)

$7.00+

Joel Gott 815, Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00+

Mark West Black, Pinot Noir

$35.00+

Murphy Goode, Red Blend

$9.00+

Red Diamond, Merlot

$7.00+

Non-Alcoholic

Bottle Water

$2.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Soda

$2.00+

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Spice of Thai formally known as Aiyara Thai Cuisine is under new ownership and has decided to rebrand as Roswell's premier Thai Restaurant. We are open for lunch and dinner and offer all Thai dish essentials and have an extensive vegetarian menu.

Location

580 E Crossville Road, Rosewell, GA 30075

Directions

Gallery
Spice of Thai image
Spice of Thai image
Spice of Thai image

