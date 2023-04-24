Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. Churro

1585 holcomb bridge rd suite 200

Roswell, GA 30076

Thin Churros

08 uni Thin churros

$8.50

Crispy thin churros with the selected topping

14 uni Thin churros

$9.99

Crispy thin churros with the selected topping

20 uni Thin churros

$12.99

Crispy thin churros with the selected topping

Classic Churros

05 uni Classic churros

$9.99

Classic thick churros with the selected dip

Bite Churros

20 mini Bite churros 16oz

$8.40

Small classic churros sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and a topping of your choice

4 Bite filled churros 16oz

$9.40

Small classic churros filled with the topping of your choice and sprinkled with powdered sugar

Filled Churro

01 Big churro filled CHOCOLATE

$3.25

Classic churros filled with the topping of your choice and sprinkled with sugar cinnamon and topping

01 Big churro filled STRAWBERRY

$3.25

01 Big churro filled DULCE DE LECHE

$3.25

Basket Sundae

Basket sundae chocolat

$6.70

Churro basket with vanilla ice cream, chocolate topping and peanut sprinkled.

Basket sundae caramelo

$6.70

Churros basket with vanilla ice cream and caramel, caramel topping and salted caramel sprinkled.

Basket sundae strawberry

$6.70

Churros basket with strawberry ice cream, strawberry topping and toped of broken pices of waffle cone

Crunchy Ice Cream Ball

CRUNCHY BALL Brownies

$11.31

Delicious ball of crunchy churro stuffed with vanilla ice cream, brownies and nutella topping served with bite churros

CRUNCHY BALL Cokies and Caramel

$11.31

Delicious ball of crunchy churro stuffed with vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookies, caramel and caramel topping served with bite churros

CRUNCHY BALL Strawberry

$11.31

Delicious ball of crunchy churro stuffed with strawberry ice cream and strawberry topping and natural strawberries served with bite churros

Pico e Gallo

Arepas

Chicken Arepa

$10.50

Grilled chicken, picoegallo, grated white cheese and house sauce

Pork Arepa

$10.50

Grilled pork, picoegallo, grated white cheese and house sauce

Steak Arepa

$10.50

Grilled steak, picoegallo, grated white cheese and house sauce

Mixta Arepa

$11.00

Grilled protein, picoegallo, grated white cheese and house sauce

Arepa viuda

$1.00

single arepa plain

Brochetas (Kabobs)

Single chicken brochetas (Kabobs)

$10.21
Single steak brochetas (Kabobs)

$11.32
Double chicken brochetas (Kabobs)

$14.71
Double steak brochetas (Kabobs)

$15.99
Double mix brochetas (Kabobs)

$15.99

Sides

Serv. Tequenos (5uni) (Cheese sticks)

$6.70
French fries with ketchup

$3.95
Patacones (3) with picoegallo

$4.59
Patacones (3) with grated white cheese and mexican cream

$4.59
Tequenos (Cheese sticks)

$1.50

Sauces to Go

Sauce Garlic and Cilantro (salsa verde)

$0.63

Ketchup

$0.63

Kids Menu

Tequenos (cheese stick) 3uni

$4.90

Finger latino cheese wrapped on dough and fried accompanied with sauce

Chicken nuggets

$4.50

Chicken nuggets accompanied by french fries and ketchup

Bebidas

Coke

$1.25

Diet coke

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Fanta orange

$1.25

Frescolita

$1.95

Malta

$1.95

Nestea limon

$2.95

Nestea durazno

$2.95

Agua

$1.00

Kids Juice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
