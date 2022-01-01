Roswell Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Roswell

HOLA! Taqueria & Bar image

SALADS • GRILL

HOLA! Taqueria & Bar

688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell

Avg 4.2 (655 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chimichanga$12.50
Flash Fried Bell Peppers and Onions. Topped with Queso Dip. Salsa Verde. Queso Fresco. Lettuce. Sour Cream. Over Refried Beans and Rice.
Taqueria Trio Dip$11.50
Queso dip. Guacamole. Salsa Verde Cruda.
Cheese Dip$7.00
Traditional Cheese Dip.
More about HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
Fresco Cantina Grille image

SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Fresco Cantina Grille

10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160, Roswell

Avg 4.6 (1150 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos Supremos
Refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeno
Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled onions and peppers choice of meat:
Veggie, Chicken, Barbacoa, Carnitas, Steak, Shrimp or Texas.
Traditional Fajitas
Sizzling grilled onions, bell peppers and your choice of meat.
All fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of flour or homemade tortilla.
More about Fresco Cantina Grille
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Monterrey Mexican Restaurant

2300 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA 30076, Roswell

Avg 3.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
EMPANADAS$7.75
flaky homemade pastries stuffed | seasoned ground beef and raisins | chipotle dressing on the side.
SOPA DE POLLO
GUACAMOLE DIP
More about Monterrey Mexican Restaurant

