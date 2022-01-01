Roswell Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Roswell
More about HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
SALADS • GRILL
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell
|Popular items
|Chimichanga
|$12.50
Flash Fried Bell Peppers and Onions. Topped with Queso Dip. Salsa Verde. Queso Fresco. Lettuce. Sour Cream. Over Refried Beans and Rice.
|Taqueria Trio Dip
|$11.50
Queso dip. Guacamole. Salsa Verde Cruda.
|Cheese Dip
|$7.00
Traditional Cheese Dip.
More about Fresco Cantina Grille
SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Fresco Cantina Grille
10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160, Roswell
|Popular items
|Nachos Supremos
Refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeno
|Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled onions and peppers choice of meat:
Veggie, Chicken, Barbacoa, Carnitas, Steak, Shrimp or Texas.
|Traditional Fajitas
Sizzling grilled onions, bell peppers and your choice of meat.
All fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of flour or homemade tortilla.