Sweet Charlies Roswell GA

447 Reviews

$$

580 E Crossville Rd

Suite 300

Roswell, GA 30075

Order Again

Ice Cream

Regular Cup

$6.50
Mini Cup

$4.64
Milkshake

$6.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.85
M&M Cookie

$1.85
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.85
Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.85
Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.85
Sugar Cookie

$1.85
White Chocolate Macadamia

$1.85
Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.85
Two Cookies & Milk Combo

$5.75
Six Pack Cookies

$7.75

If less than 6 cookie flavors are selected, our team will evenly mix quantities based on your flavor selections unless otherwise noted in the comments.

Twelve Pack Cookies

$15.00

our team will evenly mix quantities based on your flavor selections unless otherwise noted in the comments.

Eighteen Pack Cookies

$22.00

our team will evenly mix quantities based on your flavor selections unless otherwise noted in the comments.

Twenty Four Pack Cookies

$28.00

our team will evenly mix quantities based on your flavor selections unless otherwise noted in the comments.

Waffles

Plain Waffle

$6.47

Waffle W/ ice Cream

$10.16

BYO Waffle

$7.39

Beverages

Draft Latte

$3.70+

Brewed Coffee

$2.08

Cold Brew

$2.54

Latte

$3.70

Cappucino

$3.70

Water Bottle

$1.85

Whole Milk Pint

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hand Rolled Ice Cream with a Twist

Website

Location

580 E Crossville Rd, Suite 300, Roswell, GA 30075

Directions

