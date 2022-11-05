Main picView gallery

Thai Emerald

review star

No reviews yet

540 West Crossville Road

Suite 201

Roswell, GA 30075

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spring Rolls
Cashew Nut Chicken
Pad Thai

Appetizers

Basil Rolls

$7.50

A combination of shrimp, bean sprouts, basil leaves, rice noodles, carrots, and lettuce, wrapped in steamed rice paper.

Spring Rolls

$6.95

Fried vegetable rolls served with sweet and sour sauce.

Satay

$8.95

Grilled chicken on bamboo skewers served with Thai peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Fried tender squid served with Thai sweet chili sauce.

Shrimp Rolls

$8.95

Marinated shrimp wrapped in pastry and served with sweet and sour sauce.

Crispy Tofu

$6.95

Fried tofu served with house sauce

Crab Rangoon

$7.95

Seasoned minced crab meat and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce.

Sampler

$14.95

(4) Crab Rangoon, (2) Fried Spring Rolls, (4) Fried Tofu, (4) Fried Shrimp Rolls.

Soups

Tom Yum Soup

Broth simmered in galanga, lemongrass, and kiffir leaves serve with fresh mushrooms and cilantro.

Coconut Soup (Tom Kai)

Broth simmered in lemongrass, galanga, kiffir leves and coconut milk serve with fresh mushrooms, and cilantro.

Salads

Thai Salad

$7.95

Lettuce, cucumber, carrots, beansprouts, tomatoes, fried tofu and crispy noodle with a choice of ginger or peanut dressing.

Num Tok

$11.95

Grilled steak sliced and seasoned with lime juice, mint leaves, scallions, cilantro and roasted rice powder. Served with cabbage.

Beef Salad

$11.95

Slices of grilled steak with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, cilantro and lettuce.

Larb Kai

$9.95

Minced chicken breast with onions, mint leaves, cilantro. Served with cabbage.

Nam Sod

$9.95

Minced pork with ginger, onions, cilantro, scallions and roasted peanuts. Served with cabbage.

Papaya Salad

$8.95

Green papaya with carrots, green beans, tomatoes and peanuts. Served with cabbage.

Cucumber Salad

$3.95

Chef's Specials

Emerald Special

$22.95

Pineapple fried rice with cashew nut chicken.

Amazing Chicken

$18.95

Crispy chicken breast with masaman curry sauce and steamed mixed vegetables. Served with steamed rice

Cashew Nut Chicken

$17.95

Crispy Chicken sautéed with cashew nuts, bell peppers, onions and roasted peppers. Served with steamed rice

Mango Shrimp

$21.95

Basil sauce with jumbo shrimp, bell peppers, fresh basil, onions and fresh cut mango. Served with steamed rice

Duck Curry

$26.95

Duck breast with tomatoes, pineapple and bell peppers in curry sauce. Served with steamed rice

Rad Prik Snapper

$25.95

Fried red snapper fillet with spicy Thai sauce and vegetables. Served with steamed rice

Basil Duck

$25.95

Sautéed duck breast with basil sauce, onions, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves. Served with steamed rice

Panang Salmon

$23.95

Grilled salmon fillet with vegetables in panang curry. Served with steamed rice

Ocean Seafood

$28.95

Shrimp, scallops, and red snapper sautéed with vegetables. Served with steamed rice

Hot Garlic Seafood

$25.95

Sautéed scallops and shrimp with fresh garlic and black pepper over mixed vegetables. Served with steamed rice

Green Curry Grouper

$26.95

Fried grouper fillet with green curry and vegetables. Served with steamed rice

Basil Lamb Rack

$29.95

Grilled lamb rack with sautéed bell peppers, onions, carrots and snow peas in basil sauce. Served with steamed rice

Three Flavor Salmon

$22.95

Grilled salmon with steamed mixed vegetables in three flavor sauce. Served with steamed rice

Chef's Favorite Grouper

$25.95

Fried grouper fillet with vegetables topped with cashew nuts and Thai spices. Served with steamed rice

Prik Pao Whole Red Snapper

$38.00

Fried whole red snapper with Prik Pao sauce and vegetables. Served with steamed rice

Entrees

Basil Leaves

Sauteed with bell peppers, bamboo shoots, onions and fresh basil in basil sauce.

Mixed Vegetables

Your choice of meat sautéed with mixed vegetables.

Garlic Dish

Sautéed mixed vegetables topped with your choice of meat in garlic sauce.

Sweet & Sour

Sauteed with onions, pineapple, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers and cucumbers.

Praram

Your choice of meat with steamed mixed vegetables topped with Thai peanut sauce.

Prik Pao

Sautéed snow peas, carrots, onions, bell peppers and fresh basil leaves.

Basil Eggplant

$16.95

Minced chicken breast, bell peppers, basil leaves, onions, mushrooms and eggplant.

Curry

Green Curry

Spicy green curry with bell peppers, green beans, bamboo shoots and sweet basil leaves.

Masaman

A mild rich curry sauce with onions, potatoes, carrots and cashew nuts.

Red Curry

Red curry with bamboo shoots, green beans, bell peppers and basil leaves.

Panang Curry

Lightly sweet curry with green beans and bell peppers.

Noodles

Pad Thai

Rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, crispy tofu and ground peanuts in tamarind sauce.

Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)

Flat rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, onions, bell peppers and fresh basil.

Pad See Ew

Flat rice noodles with eggs, broccoli and your choice of meat.

Thai Angel Noodle (Woon Sen)

Bean thread noodles stir-fried with eggs, onions, carrots, scallions, snow peas and bean sprouts.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Thai jasmine rice with eggs, carrots, broccoli and scallions.

Basil Fried Rice

Fried rice with your choice of meat, bell peppers, eggs, onions and basil leaves.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Fried rice with eggs, pineapple, scallions, curry powder and cashew nuts.

Side Orders

White Rice

$2.75

Brown Rice

$3.50

Cucumber Salad

$3.95

Steamed Mixed Veggie

$4.95

Side Chili sauce

$0.50

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Coconut Ice Cream

$6.50

Green Tea Ice Cream

$6.50

Fried Banana with Coconut Ice Cream

$7.95

Fried banana with honey and toasted sesame seeds. Served with coconut ice cream.

Sticky Rice w/Coconut Ice Cream

$7.95

Flaming Fried Ice Cream

$7.95

Crispy vanilla ice cream with strawberry sauce

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.95

Brownie with Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.95

Beverages

Coke

$3.45

Coke Zero

$3.45

Sprite

$3.45

Lemonade

$3.45

Unsweet Tea

$3.45

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.45

Bottled Water

$1.95

Hot Tea

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$3.45

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95

Thai Coffee

$4.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank You For Your Order!

Website

Location

540 West Crossville Road, Suite 201, Roswell, GA 30075

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Peach Cobber Cafe Buckhead
orange star3.5 • 3
2221 Peachtree Road Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
The Usual - 1777 Peachtree St Ste 100
orange starNo Reviews
1777 Peachtree Street Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Local Green Atlanta Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
170 17th Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30363
View restaurantnext
Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
209 Edgewood Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Nick's Westside
orange starNo Reviews
956 Brady Avenue Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Bohio - 1395 South Lake Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
1395 Southlake Parkway Morrow, GA 30260
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roswell

The Melting Pot - Roswell GA
orange star4.3 • 1,404
1055 Mansell Rd Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Thumbs Up - Roswell - 1140 alpharetta st
orange star4.5 • 1,340
1140 alpharetta st Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
American Pasta Factory
orange star4.5 • 1,314
1123 Alpharetta Street Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Brookwood Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,283
880A Holcomb Bridge Rd. Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Fresco Cantina Grille
orange star4.6 • 1,150
10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160 Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Roswell, GA
orange star4.5 • 1,064
4401 Shallowford Rd Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roswell
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston