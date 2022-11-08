  • Home
  • Cumming
  • House of Hummus -Cumming - 425 Peachtree Pkwy, Ste. #300
A map showing the location of House of Hummus -Cumming 425 Peachtree Pkwy, Ste. #300View gallery

House of Hummus -Cumming 425 Peachtree Pkwy, Ste. #300

No reviews yet

425 Peachtree Pkwy, Ste. #300

cumming, GA 30041

Order Again

Popular Items

Pita Bread
Vermicelli Rice bowl
Greek Salad

Build Your Own

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$10.99

Warm Pita Bread Dairy Free

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.99

Spring mix, tomato, onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese Greek dressing on side

Vermicelli Rice bowl

Vermicelli Rice bowl

$11.99

White rice with vermicelli noodles

Lentil Rice Bowl

Lentil Rice Bowl

$12.99

Lentils, caramelized onions, and rice Gluten Free Vegan

Gluten Free Wrap

Gluten Free Wrap

$12.98

Gluten Free

Appetizers

Greek Fries

$6.29

Fries topped with citrus,garlic,Greek spice sauce and Feta cheese

Falafel (4)

Falafel (4)

$5.99

Fried Chick peas, herbs, and spices Gluten Free Vegan

Dolmas (5)

Dolmas (5)

$6.99

Rice and herbs wrapped in grape leaves

Hummus

$4.99

Creamy chick pea, tahini and lemon dip (Vegan/GF)

Baba Ghanoush

$4.99

Smoked eggplant dip Vegan

Greek Salad

$6.99

Spring mix, tomato, onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese Greek dressing on side

Tabbouleh Salad

$7.19

Finely diced parsley, tomato, onion tossed with cracked wheat, olive oil and lemon juice

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$5.99

Red lentil, onion, and spices (Vegan/GF)

Lentil Rice

$5.99

Brown lentil, rice, spices and carmalized onions (Vegan/GF)

Veggie Plate

$14.49

Choose 3 Appetizers (Portions may vary)

Extra Protein

Xtra Chicken Shawarma

$4.49

Xtra Gyro

$4.49

Xtra Chicken Kabob

$7.49

Xtra 2 Falafel balls

$2.99

Xtra 2 Tofu

$2.99

H&H Tubs

Original Hummus Tub

$7.99

Creamy Chick pea, tahini, lemon, 1lb. (Vegan/GF)

Spicy Hummus Tub

$8.49

Spicy Hummus 1lb. (vegan/GF)

Feta Cheese Hummus Tub

$8.99

Feta Hummus 1lb. (GF)

Roasted Red pepper hummus Tub

$8.99

Roasted red pepper and garlic 1lb. (vegan/GF)

Kalamata Olive Hummus Tub

$8.99

Kalamata olives 1lb. (Vegan/GF)

Tzatziki Tub

$9.99

Sour cream, cucumber, mint dip (Vegan/GF)

Tahini Tub

$9.99

Sesame, lemon dip (Vegan/GF)

Greek Salad Dressing

$9.99

Olive oil blend, herbs, and garlic (Vegan/GF)

Hummus Tub - Multiple Flavors

$7.99

Baba Ganoush Tub

$7.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$7.99

Pita, Tzatziki, onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles

Kid's Gyro Wrap

$7.99

Pita, Tzatziki, onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles

Kid's Hummus Wrap

$7.49

Pita, cucumber, onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.99

2-3 all white meat lightly breaded chicken fingers

Family Pack (for 4)

Chicken shawarma/Gyro Family
Chicken Shawarma/Gyro family pack

Chicken Shawarma/Gyro family pack

$49.99

1 pound of chicken shawarma and gyro Greek salad for 4 1 tube of hummus 12 slices of pita bread Rice for 4 Tzatziki for 4 Salad dressing for 4

Vegetarian Family Pack

$44.99

10 falafels 10 dolmas Greek salad for 4 Rice for 4 1 tube of hummus 12 slices of pita Tzatziki Sauce for 4 Salad dressing for 4

Sides and Sauces

Chickpea Salad (Vegan)

$3.99

Feta Cucumber-Tomato Salad

$3.99

Rice

$3.99

Fries

$3.99
Extra Garlic Whip GF

Extra Garlic Whip GF

$1.49
Extra Tzatziki GF

Extra Tzatziki GF

$1.49
Extra Tahini GF/Vegan

Extra Tahini GF/Vegan

$1.49

Extra Salad Dressing GF/Vegan

$1.49

Gluten Free Wrap

$1.99

12 Pita Slices

$2.99

Fried Pita

$1.79

4 Pita Slices

$1.49

Extra Feta

$1.79

Extra Olives

$1.79

Cucumber Slices

$1.49

Desserts

Walnut Baklava

$3.99

Honey walnuts in a Flaky Phyllo dough

Pistachio Baklava

$4.99

Honey Pistachio in a Flaky Phyllo dough Desserts

Beverages

Coca Cola (bottle)

$2.99

Diet Coke (bottle)

$2.99

Coke Zero (bottle)

$2.99

Sprite (bottle)

$2.99

Gold Peak Unsweet

$1.99

Perrier

$2.49

Juice Box

$1.49

Gold Peak Sweet

$1.99

AHA (Blueberry Pomegranate)

$1.49

AHA (Mango)

$1.49Out of stock

AHA (Pineapple Passionfruit)

$1.49

AHA (Orange Grapefruit)

$1.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

425 Peachtree Pkwy, Ste. #300, cumming, GA 30041

Directions

