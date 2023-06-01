Main picView gallery

Mochibees

410 Peachtree pkwy suite 114

Cumming, GA 30041

Drinks

STRAWBERRY MILK TEA

$5.95

$6.50 w/non dairy creamer

MATCHA MILK TEA

$5.95

$6.50 w/non dairy creamer

BANANA MILK TEA

$5.95

$6.50 w/non dairy creamer

BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA

$5.95

w/fresh milk only

THAI MILK TEA

$5.95

$6.50 w/non dairy creamer

COOKIES AND CREAM MILK TEA

$5.95

w/fresh milk only

CAFE LATTE

$5.95

$6.50 w/non dairy creamer

CLASSIC MILK TEA

$5.95

$6.50 w/non dairy creamer

ROSE MILK TEA

$5.95

$6.50 w/non dairy creamer

TARO MILK TEA

$5.95

$6.50 w/non dairy creamer

PASSION FRUIT

$5.35

STRAWBERRY MANGO

$5.35

BLUE RASPBERRY SPIKE

$5.35

GRAPEFRUIT

$5.35

ROSE BERRY

$5.35

BROWN SUGAR MELLA BEES

$6.99

UBE MILK MELLA BEES

$6.99

MATCHA MILK MELLA BEES

$6.99

PURPLE SWEET POTATOES MELLA BEES

$6.99

LYCHEE MILK TEA

$5.95

BOTTLE WATER

$1.89

Food

Donuts

MOCHI DONUT

$3.25

MOCHI DONUTS 1/2 DOZEN

$17.00

MOCHI DONUTS DOZEN

$32.00

MOCHI DONUTS QTY 3

$9.15

MOCHI DONUTS QTY 4

$12.00

MOCHI DONUTS QTY 5

$15.00

Hot Dogs

ORIGINAL CORN DOG

$4.15

HALF/HALF

$5.45

BEEF SAUSAGE CORN DOG

$5.45

BEEF/CHEESE

$5.75

WHOLE MOZZARELLA

$6.10
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
