Moe's Soul Food Kitchen

596 Reviews

$

198 Scenic hwy

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

One Meat 2 Sides
2 Meats 3 Sides
6pcs Wings Combo

Combos

Veggie Plate

$13.99

One Meat 2 Sides

$16.99

Your choice of a meat, and 2 sides with complimentary bread, if bread choice is unavailable a substitute will be provided.

2 Meats 3 Sides

$22.99

Your choice of 2 meat, 3 sides and complimentary bread, if bread choice is unavailable a substitute will be provided.

6pcs Wings Combo

$8.99

6 Piece Wingettes with Fries

8pc Wing Combo

$10.99

8 Piece Wingettes with Fries

10pc Wing Combo

$12.99

10 piece Wingettes and fries

15pc Wing Combo

$17.99

15 Piece Wingettes and Fries

Burger Combo

$8.99

Beef burger with fries

Burger Only

$5.69

Beef burger Only

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Crispy chicken Breast with Fries

Chicken Sandwich Only

$6.79

Crispy Chicken Sandwich ONLY

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Crispy Fried Spicy favored Chicken sandwich with fries

Spicy Chicken Sandwich ONLY

$6.79

Spicy Favored Fried Chicken Sandwich ONLY

Fish Fry Whiting Combo

$11.99

Fried Fish Filets with Fries, hush puppies and slaw

Fish Fry Tilapia Combo

$10.99

Fried Fish Filets with Fries, hush puppies and slaw

Fish Fry Catfish Combo

$12.99

Fried Fish Filets with Fries, hush puppies and slaw

Whiting Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Fried Fish Sandwich with Fries

Whiting Sandwich Only

$6.69

Catfish Sandwich Combo

$11.99

Fried Fish Sandwich with fries

Catfish Sandwich Only

$6.79

Tilapia Sandwich Combo

$9.99

Fried Fish Sandwich with fries

Tilapia Sandwich Only

$5.79

Kids Meal

Kids Meals 1 Side 1Meat

$7.99

Sides

Fries

$4.49

Collard Greens

$4.49

Green Beans

$4.49

Mac n Cheese

$4.49

Cabbage

$4.49

Yams

$4.49

Corn On Cob

$4.49

White Rice/Gravy

$4.49

Potato Salad

$4.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Fried Okra

$4.49

Cole Slaw

$4.49

White Rice ONLY

$4.49

Red Bean and Rice

$4.49

Bake beans

$4.49

Black eye peas

$4.49

Black eye peas over rice

$5.49

Desserts

Cookies X 2

$1.49

Good Old Peach Cobbler

$5.75

Apple Pie

$5.75

Peacan pie

$5.75

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.75

Delicious Banana Pudding

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$7.75

Chocolate Cake

$7.75

Lemon Cake

$7.75

Red Velvet Cake

$7.75

Cheese Cake

$6.25Out of stock

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.75

Pound Cake

$7.75

Banana Pudding Cake

$8.75

Strawberry Cake

$7.75

Key Lime Cake

$7.75

Coconut Cake

$7.75

Suprise cake of day

$6.00

Breads

Corn Bread

$1.25

Dropp Biscuit

$1.25

Roll

$1.25

Extra Orders

Order of Whiting Only

$8.99

Order of Tilapia Only

$7.99

Order of Catfish Only

$9.99

Order of Fried Chicken Only

$6.99

Order of Chicken Strips On!y

$6.99

Order of Smothered Porkchop Only

$8.49

Order of Fried Porkchop Only

$7.99

Order of 3 Whole Wings Only

$9.99

Order of Meatloaf Only

$6.99

Order of bake chicken Only

$6.99

Extra Gravy

$1.00

Order of Smother Chicken Only

$8.99

Order of Jerk Chicken only

$7.99

Order of Fried Ribs Only

$7.99

Order of Chopp BBQ Only

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

Directions

Moe's Soul Food Kitchen image
Moe's Soul Food Kitchen image

