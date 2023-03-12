Scrum-did-dly-ump-tious
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
A breakfast brunch and lunch joint specializing in indulgent comfort food and vibe dining.
Location
169 S Perry Street, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
4.3 • 3,131
179 W CROGAN ST LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043
View restaurant
Foggy Bottom BBQ - Lawrenceville
No Reviews
202 West Crogan Street Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurant
Perry St Market - 117 N Perry Street
No Reviews
117 N Perry Street LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in LAWRENCEVILLE
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
4.3 • 3,131
179 W CROGAN ST LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043
View restaurant
More near LAWRENCEVILLE