Scrum-did-dly-ump-tious

review star

No reviews yet

169 S Perry Street

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046

Main Dining Menu

You're So Basic (breakfast basics)

Beef Bacon

$5.99Out of stock

Beyond Sausage

$6.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.99

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.99

Build Your Own Biscuit

$8.99

Carrot Cake Waffle

$9.99

Chicken Sausage

$6.99

Chicken Wings (3)

$11.99

Eggs

$5.99

English Muffins

$3.99

French Toast

$11.99

Grits

$4.99

Grits with Cheese

$5.99

Oatmeal

$5.69Out of stock

Pancakes

$9.69

Pork Bacon

$6.99

Pork Sausage

$6.99

Short Rib Omelette

$23.99

Southern Omelette

$18.99

Veggie Omelette

$15.99

Waffle

$7.99

White Toast

$2.99

It's Levels To This Ish!

Acai Bowl

$12.99

Avocado Toast

$12.99

Black Bean Quesadilla

$15.99

Chef's Signature Salad

$6.99

Cornmeal Pancakes with a Cinnamon-Brown Sugar Crunch Topping

$9.99

Crab Cakes (2)

$17.99

Fried Shrimp w. French Fries

$12.99

Garlic Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Stuffed Biscuit w Spicy Sausage and Seasoned Potatoes

$13.99

Turkey Burger w. French Fries

$16.99

Oh You Fancy Huh?

Catfish and Grits

$22.99

Chicken and Carrot Cake Waffle

$22.99

Crab Cake Benedict

$27.99

Fried Catfish w French Fries

$12.99

Lobster and Grits

$39.99

Oxtail and Grits

$27.99

Peach Cobbler French Toast

$22.99

Short Rib and Grits

$27.99

Shrimp and Grits

$22.99

Southern Oxtails and Gravy

$24.99

Steak and Eggs

$27.99

Chicken and Plain Waffle

$22.99

With Your Extravagant A$$ (platters)

Breakfast Platter

$96.69

Seafood Tower

I Heard You Want Options (sides)

Five Cheese Baked Macaroni

$7.99

French Fries

$5.99

Fried Shrimp Addition

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp Addition

$10.00

Grilled Vegetables

$5.99

Lobster Tail Addition

Signature Cornbread Cake

$3.99

Southern Collard Greens

$4.99

Lucious Desserts

Pound Cake

$5.99

Pound Cake with Strawberries and Cream

$6.99

Pound Cake with Peach Topping

$6.99

Pound Cake with Peanut Butter Whisky

$8.99

Pound Cake with Vanilla Bean

$8.99

Soup

Roasted Red Pepper with Gouda (cup)

$3.99

Roasted Red Pepper with Gouda (bowl)

$5.99

Special Lobster Bisque (cup)

$5.99

Special Lobster Bisque (bowl)

$7.99

Bacon Cheddar Cauliflower Bisque (cup)

$4.99

Bacon Cheddar Cauliflower Bisque (Bowl)

$6.99

Let's Get It Started

Shrimp and Lump Crab Dip

$10.99

Crab Cake (single)

$8.99

Loaded Short Rib Fries

$13.99

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Beverages

Main Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$4.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Hi C Fruit Punch

$2.99

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$2.99

Orange Juice

$4.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Pineapple Orange Mango Punch

$5.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Signature Mocktail

$8.99

Sprite

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Cuddle Buddies

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

What's The Tea

Awake

$4.99

Georgia Peaches

$4.99

Good Morning

$4.99

Hibiscus Tea

$4.99

Papaya Ginger

$4.99

Southern Sweet

$4.99

Sweet Auburn

$4.99

So Fresh, So Clean (fresh pressed juices)

Green with Envy

$6.99

Orange Therapy

$6.99

Cold Hearted (frozen)

Green with Envy (frozen)

$7.99

Berry Fusion (frozen)

$7.99

Water

Water with Ice

Water with No Ice

Water with Lemon

Kids Menu

Kids

Kids Pancake with 2 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage

$8.99

Kids Chicken and Waffles

$11.99

Kids Turkey Sliders and Fries

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$8.99

Special Event Menu

Valentine's Day

Five Course Meal

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

A breakfast brunch and lunch joint specializing in indulgent comfort food and vibe dining.

Website

Location

169 S Perry Street, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046

Directions

