Stone Mountain restaurants you'll love

Stone Mountain restaurants
Toast
  • Stone Mountain

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Stone Mountain restaurants

Metro Cafe Diner - Stone Mountain image

 

Metro Cafe Diner - Stone Mountain

1905 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast$8.00
Chicken Panini$12.00
B Back Ribs
Sweet Potato Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet Potato Cafe

5377 Manor Dr, Stone Mountain

Avg 4.3 (1226 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Fries$3.00
Sweet Potato Hummus W/ Tortilla Chips$7.00
Grilled Vegetable Panini$10.00
Trend Urban Cafe image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Trend Urban Cafe

5370 Hwy 78 Suite 790, Stone Mountain

Avg 4.8 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Oriental Salad$6.89
Marinated onions, tomatoes, roasted carrots, ginger crisp, & cilantro. All served on a bed of spring mix, arugula and romaine lettuce. Topped with our signature kale croutons and teriyaki ginger dressing. 😋
Trendy Mess$11.69
Our very popular “100%” vegan burger! Marinated impossible burger, topped with carmelized onions, vegan cheddar , roasted poblano, lettuce, tomato, pickle and our signature vegan trendy sauce. Whew! That was a mouthful! 😋
Cali-Nuggets$4.95
Hand breaded cauliflower tossed in our signature chipotle-agave sauce
Stone Mountain Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Mountain Pizza Cafe

5370 Stone Mountain Hwy Suite 1030, Stone Mountain

Avg 4.3 (395 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Garlic Pretzel$2.00
House dough, baked and brushed with garlic butter, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Add a side of marinara for dipping!
10 Chicken Wings$12.99
10 Fried Chicken Wings, served with celery and your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch.
Comes with 2 dressings.
Calzone$7.00
Pizza dough folded over and filled with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of marinara.
Drumz N' Flatz image

 

Drumz N' Flatz

5370 Stone Mountain Hwy #30, Stone Mountain

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Garden$7.00
Traditional Wings Only
DNF House Mix$8.00
Stone Mountain Public House image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Stone Mountain Public House

947 Main St, Stone Mountain

Avg 4.7 (619 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Dumplings$14.00
Served with a large biscuit
The African Grille - Stone Mountain image

 

The African Grille - Stone Mountain

3965 Rockbridge Rd, Stone Mountain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Walkers Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Walkers Sports Bar & Grill

1825 rockridge road, Stone Mountain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Cheff’s TAKEOUT

7184 rockbridge road, Stone Mountain

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Vangy’s Bahamian Kitchen

NA, STONE MOUNTAIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
