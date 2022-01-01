Stone Mountain restaurants you'll love
Metro Cafe Diner - Stone Mountain
1905 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain
|French Toast
|$8.00
|Chicken Panini
|$12.00
|B Back Ribs
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sweet Potato Cafe
5377 Manor Dr, Stone Mountain
|Regular Fries
|$3.00
|Sweet Potato Hummus W/ Tortilla Chips
|$7.00
|Grilled Vegetable Panini
|$10.00
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Trend Urban Cafe
5370 Hwy 78 Suite 790, Stone Mountain
|Oriental Salad
|$6.89
Marinated onions, tomatoes, roasted carrots, ginger crisp, & cilantro. All served on a bed of spring mix, arugula and romaine lettuce. Topped with our signature kale croutons and teriyaki ginger dressing. 😋
|Trendy Mess
|$11.69
Our very popular “100%” vegan burger! Marinated impossible burger, topped with carmelized onions, vegan cheddar , roasted poblano, lettuce, tomato, pickle and our signature vegan trendy sauce. Whew! That was a mouthful! 😋
|Cali-Nuggets
|$4.95
Hand breaded cauliflower tossed in our signature chipotle-agave sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Mountain Pizza Cafe
5370 Stone Mountain Hwy Suite 1030, Stone Mountain
|1 Garlic Pretzel
|$2.00
House dough, baked and brushed with garlic butter, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Add a side of marinara for dipping!
|10 Chicken Wings
|$12.99
10 Fried Chicken Wings, served with celery and your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch.
Comes with 2 dressings.
|Calzone
|$7.00
Pizza dough folded over and filled with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of marinara.
Drumz N' Flatz
5370 Stone Mountain Hwy #30, Stone Mountain
|Green Garden
|$7.00
|Traditional Wings Only
|DNF House Mix
|$8.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Stone Mountain Public House
947 Main St, Stone Mountain
|Chicken & Dumplings
|$14.00
Served with a large biscuit
The African Grille - Stone Mountain
3965 Rockbridge Rd, Stone Mountain
Cheff’s TAKEOUT
7184 rockbridge road, Stone Mountain
Vangy’s Bahamian Kitchen
NA, STONE MOUNTAIN