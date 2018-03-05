Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Sweet Potato Cafe

1,226 Reviews

$$

5377 Manor Dr

Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Order Again

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Hummus W/ Tortilla Chips
House Black Bean Burger
Turkey Burger

Starters

Sweet Potato Hummus W/ Tortilla Chips

$7.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Salmon Croquettes (3)

$12.00

Regular Fries

$4.00

Hand-Cut Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Corn Nuggets

$6.00

Crab, Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Potato Fries

$4.00

Crispy Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.00

SPC Southwest Salad

$8.00

Apple Super Food Salad

$10.00

Shrimp Grain Bowl

$14.00

Soup

Tomato Basil

$4.00+

Soup Of The Day

$4.00+

Kids Corner

Panko-Crusted Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Mozzarella Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$7.00

Beef Slider (2)

$10.00

Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Sweet Potato Souffle W/ Pecans

$4.00

Creamed Collards

$4.00

Sauteed Cabbage

$3.00

Yellow Rice Risotto

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Veggie Loaded Sweet Potato

$3.50

Cornbread Muffin

$0.75

Sweet Potato Marmalade

$5.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Everyday Loaded Potato

$3.75

Sweet Potato Biscuit

$1.59

Loaded Sweet Potatoes

Everyday Sweet Potato

$9.00

Veggie Sweet Potato

$8.00

Plain Sweet Potato

$7.00

Honey Garlic Shrimp and Broccoli

$10.00

Sandwiches

House Black Bean Burger

$10.00

Pesto Chicken Panini

$11.00

Slow-Cooked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Angus Burger

$12.00

Turkey Burger

$11.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Vegetarian Cheese Steak

$10.00

Beverages

Coke

$1.29

Coke Life

$1.29

Diet Coke

$1.29

Cherry Coke

$1.29

Sprite

$1.29

Dasani Water

$1.29

AHA Sparkling Water

$1.49

Apple Juice

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Ice Tea (Sweet/Unsweet)

$1.29

Hot Tea

$1.29

Burundi African Coffee

$2.49

Burundi African Coffee 2 oz. Med. Ground

$3.99

Burundi 16 oz

$13.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Sweetwater 420

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

ACE Perry Hard Cider

$4.00

Atlanta Crisp Apple

$4.50

Night on Ponce IPA

$4.50

Seasonal Offerings

Original Sin

$4.50

Drinks

Gls Mimosa

$5.00

Gls Cabernet

$5.00

Gls Merlot

$6.50

Gls Pinot Noir

$7.50

Gls Chardonay

$5.00

Gls Moscato

$6.50

Gls Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Gls Riesling

$7.50

Gls Savingon Blanc

$6.00

Gls Sweet Rose Glass

$5.50

Gls White Zin

$6.50

Gls Sangria

$5.00

Btl Cabernet

$17.50

Btl Merlot

$25.00

Btl Pinot Noir

$24.00

Btl Chardonay

$24.00

Btl Moscato

$25.00

Btl Pinot Grigio

$19.00

Btl Riesling

$22.50

Btl Savingon Blanc

$19.00

Btl Sweet Rose Glass

$20.00

Btl White Zin

$25.00

Btl Sangria

$19.00

RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Pull Pork Mac N Cheese

$13.00

Pimento Burger

$12.00

Sweet Potato Spread

$8.00

Burrata Mozzarella Salad

$10.00

Crispy Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

Vegetarian Cheese Steak

$10.00

Shrimp Grain Bowl

$14.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5377 Manor Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Directions

