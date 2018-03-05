American
Sweet Potato Cafe
1,226 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
5377 Manor Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Metro Cafe Diner - Stone Mountain
No Reviews
1905 Rockbridge Road Stone Mountain, GA 30087
View restaurant
Vision Restaurant & Lounge - 2520 piedmont rd
3.5 • 18
1234 Nash Springs Circle Lilburn, GA 30047
View restaurant
The Corner Pub - 627 E College Ave., Suite D
No Reviews
627 E College Ave., Suite D Decatur, GA 30033
View restaurant