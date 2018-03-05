Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Empire Restaurant and Lounge

No reviews yet

2671 Centerville Hwy

Snellville, GA 30078

Popular Items

Chicken Wings 10
Shrimp and Grits
Quesadilla - Chicken

Starters

Mozarella Sticks

$10.00

Italian breaded Mozarella Sticks

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Empire's Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$14.00

Empire Wings

Chicken Wings 10

$16.00

Juicy Seasoned wings tossed in our homemade sauce

Chicken Wings 15

$22.00

Juicy Seasoned wings tossed in our homemade sauce

Chicken Wings 20

$30.00

Juicy Seasoned wings tossed in our homemade sauce

Chicken Wings 50

$62.00

Juicy Seasoned wings tossed in our homemade sauce

Tacos, Nachos and Quesadillas

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Seafood Tacos

$18.00

Quesadilla - Chicken

$16.00

Quesadilla - Steak

$16.00

Quesadilla - Shrimp

$18.00

Super Nachos

$16.00

$2 Chicken Tacos

$2.00

$2 Cheese Quesadilla

$2.00

$2 Steak Tacos

$2.00

$2 Chips and Salsa

$2.00

Sides

Chips

$4.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

French Fries

$4.00

Jollof Rice

$6.00

Ripe Plantains

$4.00

Side Catfish

$6.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Tilapia

$6.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Vegetabble Medley

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$7.00

Ceasar Salad -Chicken

$12.00

Ceasar Salad - Seafood

$16.00

House Salad

$7.00

House Salad - Chicken

$12.00

House Salad - Seafood

$16.00

Sandwiches and Burgers

Chicken Sandwitch

$14.00

Fish Sandwitch

$16.00

Empire's Shrimp Poboy

$18.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Empire's Cheese Burger

$16.00

Chef Special

Empire's Chicken and Waffle

$16.00

Lawrence's Fish and Chips

$18.00

Spinach Artichoke Pasta - Chicken

$16.00

Spinach Artichoke Pasta - Shrimp

$20.00

Blackened Seafood Plate

$16.00

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Marinara Pasta - Chicken

$16.00

Marinara Pasta - Shrimp

$18.00

Stir Fry - Chicken

$16.00

Stir Fry - Shrimp

$18.00

Rice Bowl - Chicken

$16.00

Rice Bowl - Shrimp

$18.00

African Cuisine

Jollof Rice Plate

$22.00

Ayamase

$20.00

Pepper Soup

$20.00

Egusi

$22.00

Suya

$16.00

Oxtails

$26.00

NYE TABLE

NYE

$50.00

N/A Beverages

Red Bull

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mixed Drinks

$2 Tuesday

$2.00

$25 Pitcher - Mixed Drink

$25.00

$5 Drink

$5.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Angry Balls

$10.00

Apple Martini

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bionic Woman

$14.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Blue MF

$8.00

Blue MF Top Shelf

$10.00

Bob Marley

$12.00

Coco Loso

$8.00

Coco Peach Martini

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Empire Crown

$12.00

Empire Punch

$12.00

Empire Tea

$12.00

French Connection

$14.00

Grand Moon

$8.00

Hennessey Margarita

$14.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Incredible Hulk

$15.00

Island Rum Punch

$12.00

Jagger Bomb

$10.00

Juicy Georgia Peach

$14.00

Kamakazzi

$8.00

Lay me Out

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island

$8.00

Long Island - Top Shelf

$10.00

Mai Thai

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Margarita - Top Shelf

$12.00

Martini

$8.00

Martini - Top Shelf

$10.00

Mimosa - Glass

$8.00

Mimosa - Pitcher

$25.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Patron Margarita

$12.00

Peach Passion

$8.00

Razzberry Martini

$10.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Sex on the beach

$8.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$7.00

Tequilla Sunrise - Top Shelf

$12.00

Texas Margarita

$12.00

Texas Margarita - Top Shelf

$14.00

Threesome

$12.00

White Russian

$8.00

White Russian - Top Shelf

$14.00

Twisted Lemonade

$10.00

Whisky Sour

$7.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Liquor

1800 Bottle

$160.00

Avion Bottle

$160.00

Bailey's Bottle

$140.00

Belaire Bottle

$150.00

Casamigos Bottle

$190.00

Ciroc Bottle

$180.00

Courvoissier VS Bottle

$160.00

Crown Bottle

$160.00

Don Julio Bottle

$190.00

Dusse Bottle

$190.00

Grey Goose Bottle

$170.00

Hennessey Bottle

$190.00

Jack Daniels Bottle

$150.00

Kettle One Bottle

$160.00

Moet Crystal

$400.00

Moet Rose

$180.00

New Armsterdam Bottle

$120.00

Patron Bottle

$160.00

Big Section

$600.00

Section

$300.00

Section Deposit

$100.00

Tito's Bottle

$140.00

Wray and Nephew Bottle

$140.00

Hookah

Hennessey VSOP

$240.00

Ciroc Apple

$12.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$12.00

Ciroc Coconut

$12.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$12.00

Ciroc Watermelom

$12.00

Well Vidka

$5.00

Ciroc Regular

$12.00

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Ciroc Mango

$12.00

New Armsterdam

$8.00

New Armsterdam Coconut

$8.00

New Armsterdam Berry

$8.00

New Armsterdam Pineapple

$8.00

New Armsterdam Peach

$8.00

New Armsterdam Apple

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Absolut

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Hennessey VS

$12.00

Hennessey VSOP

$16.00

Remy VSOP

$14.00

Grand Manyier

$10.00

Dusse

$14.00

Courvoissier VS

$10.00

Remy 1738

$16.00

Patron

$12.00

Don Julio

$13.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

1800 Coconut

$10.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

Cassamigos Silver

$14.00

Cassamigos Anejo

$14.00

Jose Cuevo Silver

$8.00

Well Tequilla

$5.00

Jose Cuevo Gold

$8.00

Barcardi

$8.00

Wray and Nephew

$8.00

Cruzan Coconut

$7.00

Appleton

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Myers

$8.00

Tangarray

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Johny Walker Red

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Johny Walker Black

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Fire Ball

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Macallan 15

$28.00

Alize Red PAssion

$8.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Grand Manier

$10.00

Hypnotiq

$8.00

Jaggermaister

$7.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Budweiseer

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Guieness

$4.50

Guieness Bucket

$25.00

Corona Bucket

$25.00

Heineken Bucket

$25.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Heineken

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Stela

$4.50

Red Stripes

$4.50

Yuenglin

$3.50

XX

$4.50

Red Wine

Sweet Red - Glass

$7.00

Sweet Red - Bottle

$25.00

Cabernet Glass

$7.00

Cabernet Bottle

$30.00

Merlot Glass

$7.00

Merlot Bottle

$30.00

Borgle Merlot - Glass

$9.00

Borgle Merlot Bottle

$35.00

White Wine

Chardonay Glass

$7.00

Chardonay Bottle

$30.00

Moscato Glass

$7.00

Moscato Bottle

$30.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$30.00

Reissling Glass

$7.00

Reissling Bottle

$30.00

White Zinfindale Glass

$7.00

White Zinfindale Bottle

$30.00

Red Wine

Hookah

Hookah

$30.00

Hookah Refill

$15.00

Hookah Coal

$2.00

Tuesday Hookah

$15.00

$20 Hookah

$20.00

Hookah Replacement

$100.00

Mighty Freeze

$40.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

A fusion of many cultures in music and cuisine catering to grown folks in the suburbs. Experience the city without all of the city's hassles.

Location

2671 Centerville Hwy, Snellville, GA 30078

Directions

Gallery
Empire Restaurant and Lounge image
Empire Restaurant and Lounge image
Empire Restaurant and Lounge image

