Bars & Lounges
Chicken
Sandwiches

Philanthropy Grill and Ale House

review star

No reviews yet

2715 Loganville Hwy STE 720

Loganville, GA 30052

Starters

Pan Seared Tuna

$13.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Hummus Plate

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Mac 5 count

$8.00Out of stock

Beer Battered Rings

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00Out of stock

Pimento Cheese & Chips

$6.00

Giant Pretzel App

$9.00

Fried Mac 9 Count

$10.00Out of stock

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.00

Steak Bites

$13.00

Cool and Crisp

Philanthropy House Salad

$9.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

Iceberg Wedge

$9.00

Wings & Tenders

5 Bone - in

$11.00

10 Bone - in

$17.00

20 Bone - in

$31.00

5 Boneless

$8.00

10 Boneless

$12.00

20 Boneless

$22.00

3 Tenders

$9.00

5 Tenders

$12.00

50 Wings

$56.00

Burgers

The Philanthropy

$15.00

The Michael

$15.00

The Wishing Well

$13.00

The High Desert

$14.00

The Stairway to Heaven

$15.00

The Deep South

$14.00

Black N Blue Burger

$14.00

The Greek

$14.00

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese

$14.00

Beer battered Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Southern Fried (or Grilled) Chicken

$11.00

Classic BLT

$10.00

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey Club

$9.00

Pulled Pork

$11.00Out of stock

Turkey Melt

$9.00

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Philanthropy's Best

Honey Bourbon Coho Salmon

$19.00

Shrimp N Grits

$16.00

London Style Fish N Chips

$18.00

Hamburger Steak

$14.00

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

Shrimp Platter

$15.00

Wild Mushroom Fettuccine

$14.00

Chicken Carbonara

$14.00

Bolognese

$15.00

3 Sliders

$7.00

Chicken Picatta

$16.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$19.00

Fried Pork Chop

$17.00Out of stock

BOWL Broc Cheese Soup

$5.00

Grilled Cheese & Chili

$12.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Slaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Haricot Verts

$3.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Loaded Mash

$4.00

Cheese Grits

$4.00

Cup Of Chili

$4.00

Bowl Chili

$6.00

CUP Broc Cheese Soup

$3.00

Dessert

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Dessert Pretzles

$5.00

Blondie a la Mode

$5.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Brownie Ala Mode

$7.00

Blk Forest Brownie Trifle

$10.00

Sauce on Side

Malt Vin Aioli

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

House Dressing

$0.50

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

Ranch

$0.50

Bacon Jam

$0.50

TarTar

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Cajun Ranch

$0.50

Horseradish Aioli

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Burger Thursday

The Philanthropy

$10.00

The Michael

$10.00

The Wishing Well

$10.00

The High Desert

$10.00

The Stairway to Heaven

$10.00

The Deep South

$10.00

Black N Blue Burger

$10.00

The Greek

$10.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Coke

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Sprite

Kids Root Beer

Kids Lemonade

Kids Pibb

Kids Fanta

Kids Ginger Ale

Kids Water

Kids Sweet Tea

Kids Unsweet Tea

Kids Apple Juice

Chocolate Milk

Kids Desserts

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.00

Brownie

$2.00

Kids Brownie a la Mode

$3.00

Kids Entrees

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

2715 Loganville Hwy STE 720, Loganville, GA 30052

Directions

