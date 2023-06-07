Restaurant header imageView gallery

Guac Taco Studio

review star

No reviews yet

5370 Stone Mountain Hwy. Ste. 600

Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Food

Apps

Salsa & Chips

$4.00

roja and verde, the best of both worlds!

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Guac & Chips

$8.00

Load it up # turkey bacon & queso $3

Chip Trio (Salsa, Guac, & Queso)

$14.00

Breaded Queso Fritters

$8.00

cheesey goodness drizzled with spiced agave

Seasoned Tots

$5.00

Crispy Duck Wings

$12.00

mango-habenero tossed, sprinkled with cojita cheese with a side of avocado ranch.

Tacos

Pick 1

Pick 2

Pick 3

Bowls

All bowls include, protein, adobo black beans, lemon-oregano brown rice, whole roast jalapeño, pickled onions, lime, cilantro, and guajillo sauce

BUILD-A-BOWL

$13.00

Share

1/2 Roasted Chicken

$19.00

mojo brined, house seasoned (limited amount made daily) Served w/ tortillas, pickled red onions, chimichuri, Guajillo sauce, lime, cilantro

Hawaiian Grilled Churrasco Steak (SHARE)

$21.00

....5 day marinade, (med-medwell only) Served w/ tortillas, pickled red onions, chimichuri , Guajillo sauce, lime, cilantro

Mas

Fried plantains w/ spiced agave

$4.00

Hot Shot Spicy Pepper Sauce

$2.00

Spiced Grilled Pineapple

$3.00

Adobo-cilantro black beans

$3.00

Lemon-oregano brown rice

$4.00

Pickled Red Onions

$3.00

Street corn medley

$4.00

savory kernels, cojita cheese, cilantro, chipotle crema

Whole roasted jalapenos

$4.00

Chow-chow

$3.00

Kiddies

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Beef Taco w/cheese

$7.00

Kids Fish Taco

$7.00

Kids Crispy chicken taco w/cheese

$7.00

Sweets

Churros w/caramel

$5.50

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.00

Kahlua Mocha Cheesecake

$6.00

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

$6.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$6.00

Sauces

Tzatzikii

$0.50

Pico

$0.50

Texas pete creama

$0.50

Boom-boom

$0.50

Spiced agave

$0.50

Chipotle Lime Agave

$0.50

Guajilla

$0.50

Chimichuri

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Avocado ranch

$0.50

Peppered maple

$0.50

Extras

Extra Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.25

Extra Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.25

Drinks

Beer

Heinken

$4.25

Corona

$4.25

Modelo

$4.25

Margaritas

Frozen

$10.00

Mojito

Classic Mojito

$8.00

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

ORANGE FANTA

$2.50

STRW BRRY FANTA

$2.50

PINEAPPLE FANTA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

AQUA FRESCHA

$2.50

GOLD PEAK TEA

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving delicious & fun combination of tacos, bowls and margaritas. Contactless dining available and large outdoor courtyard.

Website

Location

5370 Stone Mountain Hwy. Ste. 600, Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Directions

