Guac Taco Studio
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Serving delicious & fun combination of tacos, bowls and margaritas. Contactless dining available and large outdoor courtyard.
Location
5370 Stone Mountain Hwy. Ste. 600, Stone Mountain, GA 30087
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stone Mountain Pizza Cafe
4.3 • 395
5370 Stone Mountain Hwy Suite 1030 Stone Mountain, GA 30087
View restaurant
Metro Cafe Diner - Stone Mountain
No Reviews
1905 Rockbridge Road Stone Mountain, GA 30087
View restaurant
Jack's Sports Bar & Grill - 1580 E Park Place Blvd.
No Reviews
1580 E Park Place Blvd. Stone Mountain, GA 30087
View restaurant
Arden's Garden - Stone Mountain
No Reviews
4895 Stone Mountain Highway Unit C Lilburn, GA 30047
View restaurant