Yummy's Vegan Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Our small inspired crew of trained yogi chefs through years of meditation and expert guidance have brought together this center to share their experiences beginning with the tongue. We provide flavors and spices of Ancient Indian Cuisine, alongside Tex-Mex, and some of the good ol’ American Delights. We are fully vegan and a non-profit organization.
Location
6552 James B Rivers Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
