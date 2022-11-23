Fini's Pizzeria

Sicilian Thick Pizza Pies

The signature fluffy, thick crust of a Sicilian pie is best achieved when the dough rises and bakes for a longer time than a thin crust pizza. Our online ordering system does not account for this, so your "Ready at..." time may not be accurate when you order a Sicilian pizza. We will call you after you place your order if we need to move the pickup time (usually 15-20 minutes later than what the system quoted).