Pizza
Italian

Fini's Pizzeria

566 Reviews

$$

1032 Old Peachtree Road Northwest

Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Popular Items

20" Pizza (NY Thin Crust)
18" Pizza (NY Thin Crust)
Slice of NY Thin Crust

Special (Limited-Time Only!)

Italian Wedding Soup (Limited Time!)

Italian Wedding Soup (Limited Time!)

$7.95

A delicious and hearty soup made with homemade bite sized beef-and-pork meatballs, veggies, and tiny pastina in a tasty broth. Topped with parmesan cheese. Fun fact: The name “wedding soup” comes from the Italian phrase minestra maritata–or “married soup” – which is a reference to the way the flavors combine, like a happy marriage.

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$4.95

Six delicious homemade bread knots brushed with garlic oil and sprinkled with parmesan. Served with marinara sauce.

Fried Provolone

Fried Provolone

$8.95

Triangles of mild provolone cheese, breaded and fried until hot and melty. Served with our homemade marinara sauce.

Arancini

Arancini

$10.95

Little balls of risotto rice stuffed with fresh mozzarella cheese, rolled in seasoned bread crumbs, and fried to perfection! Served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce.

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$11.95

Baby squid lightly floured, seasoned and deep fried until golden brown. Served with lemon wedges and our homemade marinara sauce.

Fried Zucchini

$9.95

Sliced rounds of zucchini dipped in our special batter and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with a homemade roasted red pepper aioli.

Cozze in Bianco

Cozze in Bianco

$11.95

Our own recipe, published in a major cookbook and featured on ABC's "The Chew!" A full pound of delicious fresh mussels sautéed in a light sauce of garlic, white wine, parsley, and a pinch of red chilis.

Bruschetta

$9.95

Oven-toasted slices of our homemade bread topped with fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil.

Wings

Wings

Jumbo chicken wings in your choice of homemade sauce, served with ranch dressing.

Soup & Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Spring mix lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, onions, and pepperoncini peppers. Tossed with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette and topped with shredded parmesan.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine lettuce tossed with our delicious creamy Caesar dressing and topped with homemade garlic croutons and shredded parmesan cheese.

Chicken Cheese Tortellini Alfredo Soup

$7.95

Chunks of chicken, cheese tortellini, mushrooms and shredded carrots in a creamy alfredo broth.

Italian Wedding Soup (Limited Time!)

Italian Wedding Soup (Limited Time!)

$7.95

A delicious and hearty soup made with homemade bite sized beef-and-pork meatballs, veggies, and tiny pastina in a tasty broth. Topped with parmesan cheese. Fun fact: The name “wedding soup” comes from the Italian phrase minestra maritata–or “married soup” – which is a reference to the way the flavors combine, like a happy marriage.

Pizza By-The-Slice

Slice of NY Thin Crust

$3.45

Our slices come from our "house pies" which start out as just cheese; the toppings that you add will be on top of the cheese.

Slice of Sicilian Thick Crust

Slice of Sicilian Thick Crust

$3.95

Our slices come from our "house pies" which start out as just cheese; the toppings that you add will be on top of the cheese.

NY Thin Pizza Pies

12" Pizza (NY Thin Crust)

$13.95

6 Small Slices; Serves 2 People. Hand-tossed.

18" Pizza (NY Thin Crust)

$16.95

8 Large Slices; Serves 3-4 People. Hand-tossed.

20" Pizza (NY Thin Crust)

$19.95

8 Extra Large Slices; Serves 4-5 People. Hand-tossed.

28" Party Pizza (NY Thin Crust)

$30.95

Either 16 Giant Slices or 32 Small Squares; Serves 6-8 People.

Sicilian Thick Pizza Pies

The signature fluffy, thick crust of a Sicilian pie is best achieved when the dough rises and bakes for a longer time than a thin crust pizza. Our online ordering system does not account for this, so your "Ready at..." time may not be accurate when you order a Sicilian pizza. We will call you after you place your order if we need to move the pickup time (usually 15-20 minutes later than what the system quoted).

Small Sicilian Thick

$15.95

4 Thick Rectangle Slices; Serves 2-4 People. *The signature fluffy, thick crust of a Sicilian pie is best achieved when the dough rises and bakes for a longer time than a thin crust pizza. Our online ordering system does not account for this, so your "Ready at..." time may not be accurate when you order a Sicilian pizza. We will call you after you place your order if we need to move the pickup time (usually 15-20 minutes later than what the system quoted).

Large Sicilian Thick

$20.95

8 Thick Rectangle Slices; Serves 4-8 People. *The signature fluffy, thick crust of a Sicilian pie is best achieved when the dough rises and bakes for a longer time than a thin crust pizza. Our online ordering system does not account for this, so your "Ready at..." time may not be accurate when you order a Sicilian pizza. We will call you after you place your order if we need to move the pickup time (usually 15-20 minutes later than what the system quoted).

Calzones & Strombolis

Calzone

Calzone

$11.95

Pizza dough folded over and stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, then baked. Brushed with our special garlic oil and parmesan cheese, and served with a side of homemade marinara.

Stromboli

$10.95

Pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese and then baked. Brushed with our special garlic oil and parmesan cheese, and served with a side of our homemade marinara.

Homemade Pasta

Homemade Pasta with Marinara

$13.95

Your choice of our handmade tagliatelle (similar to spaghetti), fettuccine, or pappardella noodles tossed with homemade marinara sauce and topped with shredded parmesan cheese. All pasta dishes are served with two complimentary garlic knots.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.95

Handmade fettuccine noodles tossed in a sauce of butter, cream, parmesan cheese, black pepper and parsley. All pasta dishes are served with two complimentary garlic knots.

Pappardella with Sausage

Pappardella with Sausage

$16.95

Massimo's favorite! Handmade wide pappardella noodles tossed in a delicious sauce of garlic, tomatoes, and chunks of Italian sausage. Topped with freshly shredded parmesan cheese. All pasta dishes are served with two complimentary garlic knots.

Tagliatelle Pomodoro

Tagliatelle Pomodoro

$15.95

Handmade thin pasta noodles tossed with a chunky tomato sauce with garlic, white wine, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil. Topped with freshly shredded parmesan cheese. All pasta dishes are served with two complimentary garlic knots.

Italian Favorites

Pollo Marsala

Pollo Marsala

$15.95

Chunks of boneless chicken sautéed with pancetta, mushrooms, peas, cream, and marsala wine. Tossed and served with orichetta pasta and then topped with freshly grated cheese. All pasta dishes are served with two complimentary garlic knots.

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Ziti pasta baked with fresh mozzarella, ricotta, and parmesan cheeses, topped with our marinara sauce and more mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. All pasta dishes are served with two complimentary garlic knots.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$16.95

Layers of pasta piled high with Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses. Topped with our marinara sauce, more parmesan cheese, and then baked. All pasta dishes are served with two complimentary garlic knots.

Penne alla Vodka

Penne alla Vodka

$14.95

Penne pasta tossed in a rich, creamy sauce of pancetta, tomatoes, cream and vodka. Topped with fresh basil and shredded parmesan. All pasta dishes are served with two complimentary garlic knots.

Chicken Cutlet Parmesan

Chicken Cutlet Parmesan

$16.95

Breaded and fried chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. Served with a heaping side of our homemade tagliatelle pasta. All pasta dishes are served with two complimentary garlic knots.

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.95

Tender slices of breaded eggplant layered with mozzarella cheese and oven baked in our homemade marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese. All pasta dishes are served with two complimentary garlic knots.

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Filled with ricotta cheese and served in our homemade marinara sauce with freshly shredded parmesan cheese. All pasta dishes are served with two complimentary garlic knots.

GLUTEN-FREE Spaghetti

$13.95

Please allow us extra time to prepare this dish--we take food allergies/intolerances very seriously to ensure your health and safety.

GLUTEN-FREE Penne

$13.95

Please allow us extra time to prepare this dish--we take food allergies/intolerances very seriously to ensure your health and safety.

Subs & Paninos

Grilled Chicken Panino

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with our delicious tomato bruschetta, mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, and provolone cheese. Served on our homemade panino bread.

Chicken Cutlet Parmesan Sub

$10.95

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. Oven baked on our homemade bread.

Meatball Sub

$10.95

Homemade, hand rolled meatballs and marinara sauce sandwiched between our famous homemade bread and topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$10.95

Breaded eggplant slices topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Oven baked on our homemade bread.

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$10.95

Grilled Italian sausage, bell peppers, and sautéed onions served on our homemade bread.

Italian Peppers & Eggs Panino

$9.95

An Italian classic; a bell pepper and onion frittata sandwiched between freshly baked bread brushed with garlic oil.

Bambini/Kids Menu

Kid's Penne Pasta with Marinara (or Butter)

$5.95

Topped with parmesan cheese.

Kid's Bowtie Pasta with Alfredo Sauce

$5.95

Topped with parmesan cheese.

Kid's Cheese Ravioli with Marinara

$5.95

Topped with parmesan cheese.

Desserts

Homemade Cheesecake

Homemade Cheesecake

Our famous homemade cheesecake! A secret Fini family recipe, this creamy version of your favorite dessert is unlike any other cheesecake you've ever had! Flavors change daily, as well as seasonally.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.95

Layers of espresso-and-rum soaked ladyfingers, sweetened marscapone, and cocoa powder.

Zeppoli

$6.95

Little fried dough balls coated in sugar...the Italian version of a donut!

Cannoli

$4.95

A crispy pastry shell filled with sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips. Dipped in chocolate sprinkles. Traditional (large) size.

Sides & Extras

Side of Homemade Tagliatelle Pasta

$6.95

Similar to spaghetti noodles, but a little flatter. Served with marinara sauce and topped with shredded parmesan cheese.

Side of Homemade Meatballs or Italian Sausage

Side of Homemade Meatballs or Italian Sausage

$6.00

In marinara sauce, with parmesan cheese.

Dressings & Dipping Sauces

Prices vary.

Bulk/Retail/Other

Things like pizza dough (for you to make your own pizza at home), and pints of our homemade marinara and dressings.

Homemade Pasta & Italian Favorites (Catering)

All entrees that "serve 6-10" will come with 15 homemade garlic knots. All entrees that "serve 12-20" will come with 30 homemade garlic knots.

Homemade Pasta with Marinara (Catering)

$69.95+

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...Your choice of our handmade tagliatelle (similar to spaghetti), fettuccine, or pappardella noodles tossed with homemade marinara sauce and topped with shredded parmesan cheese...All entrees that "serve 6-10" will come with 15 homemade garlic knots. All entrees that "serve 12-20" will come with 30 homemade garlic knots.

Fettuccine Alfredo (Catering)

$79.95+

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...Handmade fettuccine noodles tossed in a sauce of butter, cream, parmesan cheese, black pepper and parsley...All entrees that "serve 6-10" will come with 15 homemade garlic knots. All entrees that "serve 12-20" will come with 30 homemade garlic knots.

Pappardella with Sausage (Catering)

Pappardella with Sausage (Catering)

$89.95+

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...Massimo's favorite! Handmade wide pappardella noodles tossed in a delicious sauce of garlic, tomatoes, and chunks of Italian sausage. Topped with freshly shredded parmesan cheese...All entrees that "serve 6-10" will come with 15 homemade garlic knots. All entrees that "serve 12-20" will come with 30 homemade garlic knots.

Tagliatelle Pomodoro (Catering)

Tagliatelle Pomodoro (Catering)

$79.95+

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...Handmade thin pasta noodles tossed with a chunky tomato sauce with garlic, white wine, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil. Topped with freshly shredded parmesan cheese.

Pollo Marsala (Catering)

Pollo Marsala (Catering)

$79.95+

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...Chunks of boneless chicken sautéed with pancetta, mushrooms, peas, cream, and marsala wine. Tossed and served with orichetta pasta and then topped with freshly grated cheese.

Baked Ziti (Catering)

$69.95+

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...Ziti pasta baked with fresh mozzarella, ricotta, and parmesan cheeses, topped with our marinara sauce and more mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.

Lasagna (Catering)

Lasagna (Catering)

$89.95+

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...Layers of pasta piled high with Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses. Topped with our marinara sauce, more parmesan cheese, and then baked.

Penne alla Vodka (Catering)

Penne alla Vodka (Catering)

$75.95+

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...Penne pasta tossed in a rich, creamy sauce of pancetta, tomatoes, cream and vodka. Topped with fresh basil and shredded parmesan...All entrees that "serve 6-10" will come with 15 homemade garlic knots. All entrees that "serve 12-20" will come with 30 homemade garlic knots.

Eggplant Parmesan (Catering)

Eggplant Parmesan (Catering)

$79.95+

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...Tender slices of breaded eggplant layered with mozzarella cheese and oven baked in our homemade marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese...All entrees that "serve 6-10" will come with 15 homemade garlic knots. All entrees that "serve 12-20" will come with 30 homemade garlic knots.

Cheese Ravioli (Catering)

Cheese Ravioli (Catering)

$69.95+

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...Filled with ricotta cheese and served in our homemade marinara sauce with freshly shredded parmesan cheese.

Salads (Catering)

Tray of House Salads

Tray of House Salads

$36.95+

Spring mix lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, onions, and pepperoncini peppers. Tossed with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette and topped with shredded parmesan.

Tray of Caesar Salads

Tray of Caesar Salads

$36.95+

Romaine lettuce tossed with our delicious creamy Caesar dressing and topped with homemade garlic croutons and shredded parmesan cheese.

Meatballs, Italian Sausage, & Chicken Cutlets

Homemade Meatballs (Topped with Marinara and Parmesan)

$25.00+

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)

Italian Sausage Links (Topped with Marinara and Parmesan)

$25.00+

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)

Breaded/Fried Chicken Cutlet topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella

$80.00+

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)

Breaded/Fried Chicken Cutlet (Plain, No Marinara or Mozzarella)

$60.00+

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)

Whole Cheesecake

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...8 Large Slices; Serves 8-16 People
WHOLE Cheesecake: Assorted Flavors

WHOLE Cheesecake: Assorted Flavors

$60.00

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...8 large slices; serves 8-16 people... Choose any assortment of 2-8 different flavors of cheesecake! If you choose less than 8 flavors, please specify the desired quantity of slices of each flavor that you chose (total must be 8 slices).

WHOLE Cheesecake: Choose 1 Flavor

$55.00

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...8 larges slices; serves 8-16 people.

WHOLE Cheesecake: Original Plain

$50.00

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...8 large slices; serves 8-16 people.

Other Desserts

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)

Tray of Tiramisu (Serves 12-20)

$60.00

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)

Platter of Mini Cannolis (20 Servings)

$40.00

*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)

Extras (Sauces, Dressings, Etc.)

Pint of Marinara Sauce

$6.00

Pint of House Dressing (Balsamic Vinaigrette)

$6.00

Pint of Caesar Dressing

$6.00

Pint of Shredded Parmesan Cheese

$6.00

Pint of Grated Parmesan Cheese

$6.00

Pint of Garlic Butter/Oil (for bread)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
