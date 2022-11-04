Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Grandma's NY Pizza Lawrenceville

review star

No reviews yet

911 Duluth Hwy E3

Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Large 16" Neopolitan Pizza
Medium 14" Neopolitan Pizza
Large 16" Grandma's Pie

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Calamari Arrabiata

$12.99

Mozarella Caprese

$9.50

Fried Zucchini

$7.99

Chicken Fingers (4)

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Buffalo WIngs (10)

$13.99

Bruschetta

$7.99

Fried Ravioli

$7.99

Zucchini Fries

$7.99

Jalepeno Poppers W/ Cheddar Chz

$7.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.99

Mac N Chz Balls

$7.99

Provolone Squares

$7.99

Mussels

$11.99

Small Pizza's

Small 12" Neopolitan Pizza

$10.99

(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Small 12" Supreme Pizza

$16.99

Pepperono, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Ground Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Small 12" Margherita Pizza

$14.99

Fresh Mozzarells, Garlic & Marinara on top with fresh basil &extra virgin olive oil

Small 12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham

Small 12" White Pizza

$14.99

Ricotta & Mozzarella

Small 12" Vegetable Pizza

$16.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Small 12" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Ham & Pineapple

Small 12" Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

$15.99

Romaine & Parmesan, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing & Grilled Chicken

Small 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Small 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Small 12" Eggplant Ricotta Pizza

$15.99

Medium Pizza's

Medium 14" Neopolitan Pizza

$13.99

(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Medium 14" Supreme Pizza

$20.99

Pepperono, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Ground Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Medium 14" Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Fresh Mozzarells, Garlic & Marinara on top with fresh basil &extra virgin olive oil

Medium 14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham

Medium 14" White Pizza

$17.99

Ricotta & Mozzarella

Medium 14" Vegetable Pizza

$20.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Medium 14" Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Ham & Pineapple

Medium 14" Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

$18.99

Romaine & Parmesan, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing & Grilled Chicken

Medium 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Medium 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Medium 14" Eggplant Ricotta Pizza

$19.99

Medium 14" Veggie Pizza

$20.99

Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives

Large Pizza's

Large 16" Neopolitan Pizza

$16.99

(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Large 16" Sicilian Pizza

$17.99

(Square, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Large 16" Grandma's Pie

$17.99

(Square, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Large 16" Supreme Pizza

$24.99

Pepperono, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Ground Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Large 16" Margherita Pizza

$21.99

Fresh Mozzarells, Garlic & Marinara on top with fresh basil &extra virgin olive oil

Large 16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham

Large 16" White Pizza

$21.99

Ricotta & Mozzarella

Large 16" Vegetable Pizza

$24.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Large 16" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

Ham & Pineapple

Large 16" Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

$21.99

Romaine & Parmesan, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing & Grilled Chicken

Large 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Large 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Large 16" Eggplant Ricotta Pizza

$22.99

Large 16" Veggie Pizza

$24.99

Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives

Calzones & Specialty Rolls

Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Chicken Roll

$9.49

Eggplant Roll

$8.99

Sausage & Pepper Roll

$9.49

Stromboli

$11.99

Garlic Knots

$3.99

Heroes

Meatball Hero

$8.99

Sausage & Peppers Hero

$8.99

Philly Chz Steak Hero

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Hero

$8.99

Eggplant Hero

$8.99

Chicken Parm Hero

$8.99

Veal Cutlet Hero

$9.99

Shrimp Hero

$9.99

Italian Combo Hero

$8.99

Veggie Hero

$8.99

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.99

Chicken Marsala

$17.99Out of stock

Chicken Piccata

$17.99Out of stock

Chicken Alla Griglia

$15.99

Veal Parmigiana

$17.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.99

Shrimp Parmigiana

$17.99

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

$17.99

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

Sausage & Peppers Parmigiana

$16.99

Baked Pasta

Baked Ziti

$13.99

Baked Ravioli

$13.99

Lasagna

$14.99

Stuffed Shells

$14.99

Pasta

Penne Broccoli

$13.99

Pasta Primavera

$13.99

Capellini Bolognese

$13.99

Penne Alla Vodka

$13.99

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.99

Rigatoni Florentino

$15.25

Linguini Clam Sauce

$15.25

Tortellini Sorrento

$13.99

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.99

Spaghetti Meatball

$13.99

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$13.99

Spaghetti Garlic & Oil

$11.99

Side Orders

Sauteed Spinach

$5.99

Sauteed Broccoli

$5.99

Side Meatballs

$6.99

Side Sausage

$6.99

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.99

French Fries

$3.99

Side Shrimp

$8.99

Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.99

Tortellini Vegetable

$5.99

Salad

Small Grandma's Salad

$7.99

Large Grandma's Salad

$9.79

Small Garden Salad

$6.99

Large Garden Salad

$8.99

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Small Caesar Salad

$6.99

Large Caesar Salad

$8.99

Small Greek Salad

$7.99

Large Greek Salad

$9.99

Caprese Salad

$9.50

Desserts

Zeppoles

$5.99
Connoli

Connoli

$4.99

NY Cheesecake

$6.99

Tiramisu

$6.99

Chocolate Temptation

$6.99

Chocolate Truffle

$6.99

Profiteroles

$7.50

Ricotta &pistachio

$6.99

Grandma’s Cake

$6.99

Gelato

$3.50+

Kids Bear

$6.99

Pistachio Gelato 1 Scoop

$3.99

Pistachio Gelato 2 Scoop

$6.99

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$5.99

Kids Penne & Meatballs

$6.99

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids Mini Pizza

$6.99

Pinwheel

Spinach & Broccoli Pinwheel

$3.25

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$3.25

NA Beverages

San Pellegrino

$2.99

Kids Drink

$1.49

Large Soda

$2.49

20oz Bottled Soda

$2.49

2 Liter Bottled Soda

$3.75

Apple/ Orange Juice

$2.99

Coffee & Tea

Single Espresso

$1.99

Double Espresso

$2.99

Machiato

$3.49

Cappuccino

$3.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Specials (Deep Copy)

Pizza Dough

$5.00

Marinara Pint

$5.00

Lg One Topping Pizza, Order Wings, Lg Garden Salad, Garlic Knots

$39.99

Lg One Topping Pizza, Lg Garden/Caesar Salad, Garlic Knots

$29.99

New Yorker Pizza

$16.99+

Pulled Pork Pizza

$16.99+

Gyro Pizza

$16.99+

Alfredo Pizza

$16.99+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

911 Duluth Hwy E3, Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Directions

