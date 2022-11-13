Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The 5 Spot Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

555 Progress Center Avenue

Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

French Toast
Meat & Eggs
California Cheeseburger

Beverage

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mr Pibb

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.25

Mocha

$5.00

Twinging Hot Tea

$2.75

Juice

$2.75+

Milk

$3.25

Monster

$2.75

Powerade

$2.99

Cold Brew

$3.75

Iced Latte

$4.50

ESPRESSO

$4.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Country Fried Steak Biscuit

$8.00

Breakfast Croissant

$11.25

Breakfast Biscuit

$9.50

BREAKFAST

Meat & Eggs

$10.00

Eggs Benedict

$11.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Steak & Eggs

$14.75

PANCAKES

$11.25

SHORT STACK

$8.00

1/2 STACK

$5.50

1 CAKE

$2.75

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$6.25

BISCUITS & SAUSAGE GRAVY

$8.25

OMELETTE

Monterey

$11.25

Santa Fe

$11.25

Denver

$11.25

Egg-White & Veggie

$11.25

Chili Omlette

$11.25

FRENCH TOAST

French Toast

$11.25

French Toast Only

$8.00

Cinnamon Pecan French Toast

$12.00

Hawaiian French Toast

$12.00

Short Cinnamon Pecan

$8.75

Short Hawaiian French Toast

$8.75

SIDES

1 EGG

$1.50

AVO SIDE

$1.50

Breakfast potatoes

$3.50

Cole slaw

$3.50

French fries

$3.50

Fruit

$3.50

Grits

$3.50

Jasmine Rice

$3.50

Mashed potatoes

$3.50

Sweet potato fries

$3.50

Toast

$2.00

Vegetable

$3.50

Meat sides

SIDE bacon

$3.75

SIDE CRISPY BACON

$3.75

SIDE sausage

$3.75

SIDE ham

$3.75

SIDE chicken sausage

$4.25

SIDE sliced corn beef

$3.75

SIDE country fried steak

$4.25

APPETIZERS

White Cheddar Pieces

$7.50

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$7.50

Soft Salted Pretzels

$9.00

Bacon Wrapped Plantains

$9.00

Bleu Cheese Fritters

$7.50

SALADS

Strawberry Fields

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Asian Sesame Salad

$12.50

Steak Salad

$13.00

side house salad

$3.50

side caesar

$3.50

SOUPS

CUP Tomato Basil

$4.50

CUP Chicken & Wild Rice

$4.50

BOWL Tomato Basil

$6.50

BOWL Beef & Bison Chili

$7.75

BOWL Chicken & Wild Rice

$6.50

1 CUP CHILI

$5.50

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SALAD SAND

$10.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.25

French Dip

$9.75

Reuben

$11.25

5 Spot-Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Mexican Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.75

Corned Beef Dip

$9.75

Pot Roast Sandwich

$10.25

Meatloaf Ciabatta

$10.25

Thai Chicken Wrap

$11.00

BLT

$10.25

BURGERS

California Cheeseburger

$10.50

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

San Francisco Burger

$13.00

Chili Burger

$12.00

Mushroom Bacon Brie Burger

$12.00

ENTREES

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan

$14.50

Pasta with Alfredo

$11.00

Meatloaf & Mash

$13.00

Pot Roast

$14.00

Salmon

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$13.25

Country Fried Steak

$13.00

Steak Medallions

$15.75

ADULT CHICKEN STRIPS W/ FF

$13.50

DESSERTS

Banana Cream Cake

$6.75

Banana Fosters Cheesecake

$6.75

Raspberry Fried Cheesecake

$6.75

Lemon Cream Cake

$6.75

Molten Turtle Cake

$6.75

Warm Fudge Brownie

$6.75

Warm Oreo Churro

$6.75

Key Lime Pie

$6.75

GF Brownie

$6.75

Reeses Peanut Butter Pie

$6.75

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$6.75

Ice Cream

$2.50

SEASONAL DESSERT

$7.75

FOOD

LEMON French Toast

$13.50Out of stock

LEMON French Toast Short

$9.50Out of stock

STRAWBERRY CREAM FRENCH TOAST

$15.99

SHORT STRAWBERRY CREAM FRENCH TOAST

$11.00

PUMPKIN PANCAKES

$13.00

SHORT PUMPKIN STACK

$9.00

FRENCH TOAST Pumpkin Pecan

$12.00

FRENCH TOAST Pumpkin SHORT

$8.75

TURKEY CIABATTA

$14.25

MEXICAN RUBEN

$12.00

THANKSGIVING 2022

TURKEY

$22.99Out of stock

HAM

$22.99Out of stock

PRIME RIB

$25.99Out of stock

FAMILY FEAST

$110.00Out of stock

ADD EXTRA DRESSING

DRESSING

$1.00

Add Extra Sauce

EXTRA WHITE GRAVE

$1.50

EXTRA BROWN GRAVY

$1.50

EXTRA MARINARA

$1.50

EXTRA ALFREDO

$2.50

EXTRA BEER CHEESE

$4.00

EXTRA HOLLANDAISE

$1.50

EXTRA PEANUT SAUCE

$1.25

SIDE AUJUS

$1.50

Extra Side BBQ

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy breakfast, lunch, & dinner- served all day every day.

Website

Location

555 Progress Center Avenue, Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Directions

Gallery
The 5 Spot Cafe image
The 5 Spot Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grandma's NY Pizza - Lawrenceville
orange starNo Reviews
911 Duluth Hwy E3 Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Trigos Colombian Restaurant - 860 Duluth Hwy Suite 190,
orange starNo Reviews
860 Duluth Hwy Suite 190, Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Wing Ranch Gwinnett
orange star4.2 • 636
1154 Lawrenceville Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
City Lines Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 443
1862 Auburn Rd Ste113 Dacula, GA 30019
View restaurantnext
OY! Buford - 4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330
orange starNo Reviews
4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330 Buford, GA 30519
View restaurantnext
Vision Restaurant & Lounge - 2520 piedmont rd
orange starNo Reviews
1234 Nash Springs Circle Lilburn, GA 30047
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lawrenceville

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
orange star4.3 • 3,131
179 W CROGAN ST LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
BiBa's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,662
4850 Sugarloaf Pkwy Lawrenceville, GA 30044
View restaurantnext
LOCAL REPUBLIC
orange star4.2 • 1,359
139 N Perry St Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
The Peachtree Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,239
30 S Clayton St LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville
orange star4.4 • 646
225 W Crogan St Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
Wing Ranch Gwinnett
orange star4.2 • 636
1154 Lawrenceville Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lawrenceville
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston