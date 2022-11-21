City Lines Bar & Grill
443 Reviews
$$
1862 Auburn Rd Ste113
Dacula, GA 30019
Popular Items
WEEKLY SPECIAL
APPETIZERS
PIMENTO CHEESE DIP
With toasted pecans served with veggies and pita points
CLASSIC CHEESE DIP
Blended white american cheese, topped with chopped jalapeños, served with freshly fried tortilla chips. *Make it a southern sausage dip! (chunks of hot italian sausage and pimento, topped with chives +$2)
SLAB BACON
Caramelized maple bacon with peanut butter dipping sauce
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
Beer battered, lightly fried, topped with red pepper couli, goat cheese crumbles, and basil
GOAT CHEESE FRITTERS
Panko crusted, lightly fried, and served with honey or red pepper jelly for dipping
STEAK BITES
Pan seared to medium rare with a light dusting of cajun seasoning, served with our house chop sauce. *COOKED TO ORDER. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
CHICKEN TENDERS
Three fried white-meat tenders served with honey mustard and house fries
WINGS
5 BONELESS WINGS
5 BONELESS wings served with carrots, celery, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Choose: all one flavor, or split half and half for two flavors, or combine two sauces to make your own unique flavor.
10 BONELESS WINGS
10BONELESS wings served with carrots, celery, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Choose: all one flavor, or split half and half for two flavors, or combine two sauces to make your own unique flavor.
15 BONELESS WINGS
15 BONELESS wings served with carrots, celery, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Choose: all one flavor, or split half and half for two flavors, or combine two sauces to make your own unique flavor.
5 BONE-IN WINGS
5 Jumbo wings served with carrots, celery, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
10 BONE-IN WINGS
10 Jumbo wings served with carrots, celery, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Choose: all one flavor, or split half and half for two flavors, or combine two sauces to make your own unique flavor.
15 BONE-IN WINGS
15 Jumbo wings served with carrots, celery, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Choose: all one flavor, or split half and half for two flavors, or combine two sauces to make your own unique flavor.
SAMMIES
CHICKEN VAGABOND
Fried chicken breast layered with pimento cheese, bacon jam, hot ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles on a pretzel bun. (Pimento cheese contains nuts)
GRILLED CHICKEN CAPRESE
Grilled chicken on top of romaine with fried mozzarella, tomato, pesto, and balsamic reduction on a pretzel bun
DACULA CHEESESTEAK
Premium sliced ribeye or grilled chicken with onions, peppers, havarti, and house aioli sauce on a hoagie roll
CHICKEN SALAD
Chicken, grapes, pecans, apple, and celery on a bed of romaine, grain loaf
CITY LINES B-B-L-T
Bacon, bacon jam, romaine, sliced roma tomatoes, avocado slices, and house aioli on grain loaf
PULLED PORK AND PIMENTO
Pulled pork topped with our house-made pimento cheese and sautéed red onions on white bread. !! Pimento Cheese contains nuts
BURGS
B&B BURG
With bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, & mixed greens
SOUTHERN CHARM BURG
With slab bacon, pulled pork, havarti cheese, arugula, grilled tomato & onion, house aioli, and BBQ sauce. (pimento cheese contains nuts)
MEXICALI BURG
With chipotle corn salsa, bacon, mixed greens, avocado slices, and pepper jack cheese
CITY LINES BURG
With cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
ARTISAN PIZZAS
LŪʻAU
Pineapple, ham, mozzarella, jalapeños, sweet n spicy lūʻau sauce
CLASSICO
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, black olives, & green pepper
MARGHERITA
Red sauce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, & basil (add pecan-basil pesto 1)
THE PEARL
White sauce, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, red onion, spinach, & garlic
KYLIE-Q
BBQ sauce, pulled pork, red onions, cheddar, mozzarella, topped with arugula & our house aioli
BUILD YOUR OWN ARTISAN
Choose your sauce, cheese, and any three toppings (add additional toppings for .75 Premium Toppings for $2)
SALADS
APPLE & GORGONZOLA
Mixed greens, thinly sliced apple, bleu cheese gorgonzola, pecans with a balsamic reduction add chicken 3, steak 4 or shrimp 5
BEET & GOAT CHEESE
Roasted beets, arugula, grapefruit slices, and pecan granola with a balsamic vinaigrette reduction add chicken 3, steak 4 or shrimp 5
COBB
Romaine, hard-boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, tomato, and avocado add chicken 3, steak 4 or shrimp 5
TRADITIONAL HOUSE
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, cucumbers and crouton crumbles, choice of dressing. add chicken 3, steak 4 or shrimp 5
TRADITIONAL CAESAR
Romaine, shaved parmesan, crouton crumbles, and caesar dressing. add chicken 3, steak 4 or shrimp 5
SOUP
MAINS
CITY LINES RIBEYE*
Flame-grilled 10 oz. ribeye, seasoned and cooked to order, served with a side salad, choice of side, and a dinner roll. MAKE IT A SURF ‘N’ TURF! ADD SHRIMP 5. *COOKED TO ORDER. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
CITY LINES NEW YORK STRIP*
Flame-grilled 10oz stripe cooked to order and topped with garlic herb butter.
SALMON
8 oz. pan-seared salmon filet with a maple paprika glaze, served with a side salad, choice of side, and a dinner roll.
CHICKEN FRIED PORK CHOPS
TWO BONE CHICKEN FRIED BONE-IN PORK CHOPS WITH CHOICE OF HOUSEMADE HOT SAUCE OR GRAVY FOR DIPPING. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE SALAD, CHOICE OF SIDE AND A DINNER ROLL.
CREAMY LEMON PARMESAN CHICKEN
2 pan-seared chicken breasts topped with parmesan, lemon, & spinach cream sauce, served with a side salad, choice of side, and a dinner roll.
CAJUN PASTA
Built from scratch with chicken or shrimp tossed in sautéed onions, peppers, & tomatoes in a cajun cream sauce & penne pasta, served with garlic bread.
CAJUN SHRIMP & GRITS
Cajun seared jumbo shrimp served in a creole sauce over aged cheddar grits. Served with garlic bread.
SIDES
HOUSE STEAK FRIES
Thick-sliced and seasoned steak fries
VEGETABLE MEDLEY
Sautéed with butter & savory herb seasoning.
MASHED POTATOES
Seasoned with butter and salt & pepper.
GREEN BEANS
With garlic, salt & pepper.
BAKED POTATO
Seasoned with butter and salt & pepper.
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onion, & cucumber, with crouton crumbles and choice of dressing.
SIDE CAESAR SALD
Romaine lettuce, freshly shaved parmesan cheese, oil, salt & pepper, crouton crumbles, served with caesar dressing.
MAC 'N' CHEESE
House cheese blend mixed with elbow macaroni noodles & breadcrumb topping.
SWEET POTATO FRIES
Topped with cinnamon, sugar, and paprika, served with a tangy chipotle dip.
BRUSSEL SPROUTS
With lemon pepper and garlic.
TATER TOTS
DESSERTS
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
Piled three layers high, covered with scratch chocolate icing, caramel drizzle & whipped cream.
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
Topped with a strawberry basil compote.
DOTM: Pecan Pie
Maple Bourbon Cheesecake in a graham cracker crust, drizzled with chocolate and peanut butter sauce.
BEVERAGES
COKE
COKE ZERO
SPRITE
FANTA ORANGE
MR PIBB
LEMONADE
APPLE JUICE BOX
ARNOLD PALMER
SWEET TEA
GALLON OF SWEET TEA
UNSWEET TEA
GALLON OF UNSWEET TEA
GINGER ALE
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
ORANGE JUICE
CRANBERRY JUICE
PINEAPPLE JUICE
MILK
CLUB SODA
KIDS
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:01 am - 2:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:01 am - 2:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:01 am - 2:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 2:01 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
