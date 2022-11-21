Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

City Lines Bar & Grill

443 Reviews

$$

1862 Auburn Rd Ste113

Dacula, GA 30019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

DACULA CHEESESTEAK
CHICKEN VAGABOND
CITY LINES BURG

WEEKLY SPECIAL

Sweet Apple and Savory Onion Stuffed Pork Tenderloin, served with choice of 2 sides.

Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

$20.00

Tender chunks of crab blended with breadcrumbs, peppers, onions, and spices, fried to a crispy golden brown with a house-made remoulade sauce. Served with a choice of side item and side salad.

APPETIZERS

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

$10.00

With toasted pecans served with veggies and pita points

CLASSIC CHEESE DIP

$9.00

Blended white american cheese, topped with chopped jalapeños, served with freshly fried tortilla chips. *Make it a southern sausage dip! (chunks of hot italian sausage and pimento, topped with chives +$2)

SLAB BACON

SLAB BACON

$12.00

Caramelized maple bacon with peanut butter dipping sauce

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$10.00Out of stock

Beer battered, lightly fried, topped with red pepper couli, goat cheese crumbles, and basil

GOAT CHEESE FRITTERS

GOAT CHEESE FRITTERS

$10.00

Panko crusted, lightly fried, and served with honey or red pepper jelly for dipping

STEAK BITES

STEAK BITES

$12.00Out of stock

Pan seared to medium rare with a light dusting of cajun seasoning, served with our house chop sauce. *COOKED TO ORDER. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.00

Three fried white-meat tenders served with honey mustard and house fries

WINGS

Choice of boneless or traditional jumbo wings served with choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Carrots and celery available upon request.
5 BONELESS WINGS

5 BONELESS WINGS

$6.00

5 BONELESS wings served with carrots, celery, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Choose: all one flavor, or split half and half for two flavors, or combine two sauces to make your own unique flavor.

10 BONELESS WINGS

10 BONELESS WINGS

$11.00

10BONELESS wings served with carrots, celery, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Choose: all one flavor, or split half and half for two flavors, or combine two sauces to make your own unique flavor.

15 BONELESS WINGS

15 BONELESS WINGS

$16.00

15 BONELESS wings served with carrots, celery, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Choose: all one flavor, or split half and half for two flavors, or combine two sauces to make your own unique flavor.

5 BONE-IN WINGS

5 BONE-IN WINGS

$9.00

5 Jumbo wings served with carrots, celery, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

10 BONE-IN WINGS

10 BONE-IN WINGS

$18.00

10 Jumbo wings served with carrots, celery, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Choose: all one flavor, or split half and half for two flavors, or combine two sauces to make your own unique flavor.

15 BONE-IN WINGS

15 BONE-IN WINGS

$26.00

15 Jumbo wings served with carrots, celery, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Choose: all one flavor, or split half and half for two flavors, or combine two sauces to make your own unique flavor.

SAMMIES

CHICKEN VAGABOND

$12.00

Fried chicken breast layered with pimento cheese, bacon jam, hot ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles on a pretzel bun. (Pimento cheese contains nuts)

GRILLED CHICKEN CAPRESE

$13.00

Grilled chicken on top of romaine with fried mozzarella, tomato, pesto, and balsamic reduction on a pretzel bun

DACULA CHEESESTEAK

DACULA CHEESESTEAK

$13.00

Premium sliced ribeye or grilled chicken with onions, peppers, havarti, and house aioli sauce on a hoagie roll

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

Chicken, grapes, pecans, apple, and celery on a bed of romaine, grain loaf

CITY LINES B-B-L-T

CITY LINES B-B-L-T

$11.00

Bacon, bacon jam, romaine, sliced roma tomatoes, avocado slices, and house aioli on grain loaf

PULLED PORK AND PIMENTO

$11.00Out of stock

Pulled pork topped with our house-made pimento cheese and sautéed red onions on white bread. !! Pimento Cheese contains nuts

BURGS

B&B BURG

$13.00

With bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, & mixed greens

SOUTHERN CHARM BURG

$15.00Out of stock

With slab bacon, pulled pork, havarti cheese, arugula, grilled tomato & onion, house aioli, and BBQ sauce. (pimento cheese contains nuts)

MEXICALI BURG

MEXICALI BURG

$13.00

With chipotle corn salsa, bacon, mixed greens, avocado slices, and pepper jack cheese

CITY LINES BURG

$13.00

With cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

ARTISAN PIZZAS

LŪʻAU

$12.00

Pineapple, ham, mozzarella, jalapeños, sweet n spicy lūʻau sauce

CLASSICO

$12.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, black olives, & green pepper

MARGHERITA

$13.00

Red sauce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, & basil (add pecan-basil pesto 1)

THE PEARL

$12.00

White sauce, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, red onion, spinach, & garlic

KYLIE-Q

KYLIE-Q

$13.00Out of stock

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, red onions, cheddar, mozzarella, topped with arugula & our house aioli

BUILD YOUR OWN ARTISAN

$12.00

Choose your sauce, cheese, and any three toppings (add additional toppings for .75 Premium Toppings for $2)

SALADS

APPLE & GORGONZOLA

$11.00

Mixed greens, thinly sliced apple, bleu cheese gorgonzola, pecans with a balsamic reduction add chicken 3, steak 4 or shrimp 5

BEET & GOAT CHEESE

$11.00

Roasted beets, arugula, grapefruit slices, and pecan granola with a balsamic vinaigrette reduction add chicken 3, steak 4 or shrimp 5

COBB

$15.00

Romaine, hard-boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, tomato, and avocado add chicken 3, steak 4 or shrimp 5

TRADITIONAL HOUSE

$10.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, cucumbers and crouton crumbles, choice of dressing. add chicken 3, steak 4 or shrimp 5

TRADITIONAL CAESAR

$10.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, crouton crumbles, and caesar dressing. add chicken 3, steak 4 or shrimp 5

SOUP

LOADED POTATO SOUP

Made fresh with chunks of potato, bacon, garlic, onion, chives, & topped with cheddar cheese.

MAINS

CITY LINES RIBEYE*

CITY LINES RIBEYE*

$28.00

Flame-grilled 10 oz. ribeye, seasoned and cooked to order, served with a side salad, choice of side, and a dinner roll. MAKE IT A SURF ‘N’ TURF! ADD SHRIMP 5. *COOKED TO ORDER. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

CITY LINES NEW YORK STRIP*

$27.00

Flame-grilled 10oz stripe cooked to order and topped with garlic herb butter.

SALMON

$26.00

8 oz. pan-seared salmon filet with a maple paprika glaze, served with a side salad, choice of side, and a dinner roll.

CHICKEN FRIED PORK CHOPS

$20.00

TWO BONE CHICKEN FRIED BONE-IN PORK CHOPS WITH CHOICE OF HOUSEMADE HOT SAUCE OR GRAVY FOR DIPPING. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE SALAD, CHOICE OF SIDE AND A DINNER ROLL.

CREAMY LEMON PARMESAN CHICKEN

CREAMY LEMON PARMESAN CHICKEN

$22.00

2 pan-seared chicken breasts topped with parmesan, lemon, & spinach cream sauce, served with a side salad, choice of side, and a dinner roll.

CAJUN PASTA

$21.00

Built from scratch with chicken or shrimp tossed in sautéed onions, peppers, & tomatoes in a cajun cream sauce & penne pasta, served with garlic bread.

CAJUN SHRIMP & GRITS

$21.00

Cajun seared jumbo shrimp served in a creole sauce over aged cheddar grits. Served with garlic bread.

SIDES

HOUSE STEAK FRIES

$4.00

Thick-sliced and seasoned steak fries

VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$4.00

Sautéed with butter & savory herb seasoning.

MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

Seasoned with butter and salt & pepper.

GREEN BEANS

$4.00

With garlic, salt & pepper.

BAKED POTATO

$4.00Out of stock

Seasoned with butter and salt & pepper.

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onion, & cucumber, with crouton crumbles and choice of dressing.

SIDE CAESAR SALD

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, freshly shaved parmesan cheese, oil, salt & pepper, crouton crumbles, served with caesar dressing.

MAC 'N' CHEESE

$5.00

House cheese blend mixed with elbow macaroni noodles & breadcrumb topping.

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

Topped with cinnamon, sugar, and paprika, served with a tangy chipotle dip.

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$5.00

With lemon pepper and garlic.

TATER TOTS

$5.00

DESSERTS

A light Italian-style cream cake featuring bright lemon mascarpone filling that hits the perfect mark between sweet and tart. It’s finished with a delicate dusting of powdered sugar.

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$9.00

Piled three layers high, covered with scratch chocolate icing, caramel drizzle & whipped cream.

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$8.00

Topped with a strawberry basil compote.

DOTM: Pecan Pie

$7.00

Maple Bourbon Cheesecake in a graham cracker crust, drizzled with chocolate and peanut butter sauce.

BEVERAGES

COKE

COKE

$3.00
COKE ZERO

COKE ZERO

$3.00
SPRITE

SPRITE

$3.00

FANTA ORANGE

$3.00
MR PIBB

MR PIBB

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

APPLE JUICE BOX

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

GALLON OF SWEET TEA

$6.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

GALLON OF UNSWEET TEA

$6.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

MILK

$3.00

CLUB SODA

$1.00

KIDS

KIDS BURGER

$7.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

KIDS KRAFT MAC N CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS QUESIDILLA

$7.00

SD APPLES AND PEANUT BUTTER

$4.00

KIDS PIZZA

$7.00

Rehearsal Dinner

Shrimp Cajun Pasta

$35.00

Creamy Lemon Parmesan Chicken

$35.00

NY Strip

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:01 am - 2:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:01 am - 2:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:01 am - 2:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 2:01 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Your favorites from City Lines Bar & Grill delivered!

Website

Location

1862 Auburn Rd Ste113, Dacula, GA 30019

Directions

Gallery
City Lines Bar & Grill image
City Lines Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

OY! Buford - 4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330
orange starNo Reviews
4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330 Buford, GA 30519
View restaurantnext
The 5 Spot Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
555 Progress Center Avenue Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
37 Main - A Rock Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
37 E Main St NE Buford, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
Wing Ranch Gwinnett
orange star4.2 • 636
1154 Lawrenceville Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
Bistro off Broad - 16 E Candler St
orange star4.8 • 1,031
16 E Candler St Winder, GA 30680
View restaurantnext
Falling Rabbit
orange star4.6 • 248
3580 W. Lawrenceville St. Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dacula

TradeWind Coffee Co - M01 - Coffee Cruiser
orange star4.7 • 687
2300 Liam Ave Dacula, GA 30019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dacula
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston