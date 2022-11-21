City Lines Bar & Grill

CITY LINES RIBEYE*

$28.00

Flame-grilled 10 oz. ribeye, seasoned and cooked to order, served with a side salad, choice of side, and a dinner roll. MAKE IT A SURF ‘N’ TURF! ADD SHRIMP 5. *COOKED TO ORDER. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.