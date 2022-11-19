Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
American
Bars & Lounges

Bistro off Broad 16 E Candler St

1,031 Reviews

$$

16 E Candler St

Winder, GA 30680

Popular Items

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN
GELATO FLIGHT

DESSERTS

Gelato Single

$3.00

CREME BRULEE

$9.00

BUDINO

$9.00

APPLE TART TATIN

$9.00

GELATO FLIGHT

$8.00

WINE

Mirabello Prosecco

$29.00

Veuve Clicquot

$98.00

Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay

$38.00

Rapaura Springs Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Fleur de Mer Rose

$32.00

Stoller Reserve Chardonnay

$60.00

Benton Lane Pinot Noir

$42.00

Emerald Hare Cabernet Sauvignon

$46.00

Katherine Goldschmidt Cabernet Sauvignon

$46.00

H&G Howell Mtn. Cabernet Sauvignon

$67.00

Kermit Lynch Cotes du Rhone

$38.00

Laely Heron Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$30.00

Antiqual Uno Malbec

$32.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$9.00

KIDS PASTA

$10.00

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.00

KIDS FRIED CHICKEN

$12.00

TURKEY DINNER

TURKEY

$110.00

CORNBREAD DRESSING

$20.00

KALE CAESAR

$20.00

BRUSSELS

$20.00

BROCCOLI

$20.00

POTATO ROLLS

$20.00

GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE

$20.00

SCALLOPED POTATOES

$20.00

MAC & CHEESE

$20.00

PUMPKING PIE

$15.00

FULL FEAST TURKEY

$250.00
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

16 E Candler St, Winder, GA 30680

Bistro off Broad image
Bistro off Broad image
Bistro off Broad image

