Bars & Lounges
Revival Hall Taproom
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Revival Hall Taproom is a community gathering space. We have live music on weekends, lots of games, and beer and wine on tap. The space is made for local community to enjoy good drink and great conversation with family and friends. We hope that you'll make yourself at home and stay awhile.
Location
16 S Public Sq, Jefferson, GA 30549
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Locos Grill & Pub Westside - 2020 Timothy Road
No Reviews
2020 Timothy Road Athens, GA 30606
View restaurant