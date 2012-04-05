Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Revival Hall Taproom

review star

No reviews yet

16 S Public Sq

Jefferson, GA 30549

Order Again

Beer

New Wave

$2.75+

Italian Pilz Pilsner

$3.50+

Allagash White

$2.75+

Classic City Lager

$11.00+

Creature Comforts | 4.2%ABV | Good Cold Beer

Tropicalia IPA

Tropicalia IPA

$12.00+

Creature Comforts Brewing Company | 6.6%ABV | Balanced, soft, and juicy. Hopped with Citra, Centennial, and Galaxy.

Sweetwater Hazy IPA

$14.00+
Coast West Double IPA

Coast West Double IPA

$15.50+

Wild Leap Brew Co. | 10%ABV | Combination of the soft and juicy elements of an East Coast IPA with a traditional West Coast yeast and a piney, resinous hop bill.

VBC Berry Monkey Sour

$5.00+
Koastal Sour

Koastal Sour

$2.75+

Three Taverns Brewing | 5%ABV | Spiced with cranberry juice, cinnamon, and clove in the fermenter, and balanced by a pleasing acidity from lactobacillus added to the kettle, this beer is your perfect companion to the Thanksgiving season.

White Chocolate MooHoo Stout

$3.50+
KBB Peppermint Porter

KBB Peppermint Porter

$16.00+

Yuengling Brewery | 4.7%ABV | This collaboration gives consumers the opportunity to savor and indulge in the unique beer from America’s Oldest Brewery and America’s most beloved chocolate brand.

Old Pav Peanut Butter Porter

$13.00+

Azalea City Amber Ale

$13.00+
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$12.00+

Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. | 8.19%ABV | Unique sipping beer with the distinctive nose of well-crafted bourbon.

Blueberry Lemonade Mixed Cocktail

$20.00+

Bubbly drinks

Caramel Apple Bubbly

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Carafe

$22.00

Cran Pom Sparkle

$8.00

Red Wine

Red Wine Sangria

Red Wine Sangria

$40.00+

Revival Hall Taproom | 12%ABV | Red grape, lemon, lime, orange, cherry, & pomegranate.

Event Wine

$11.00

Spiced Apple Cider Sangria

$10.50

White Wine

strawberry mango sangria

$10.00

Apple Cider Slush

$10.00

Rose

Just Peachy Sangria

Just Peachy Sangria

$35.00+

Revival Hall Taproom | 12%ABV | Rose' wine with peach, pear and white grape juices. Pour over ice and garnish with fruit!

Root Beer

Non-Alcoholic Root Beer

Non-Alcoholic Root Beer

$6.00+

Red Hare Brewing Company | 0%ABV | Root beer craft soda makes an amazing float, mixer, or refreshing drink in it’s own right.

NON ALCOHOLIC

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Mexican bottled Coke

$2.00

Kid's Slushy - 10 oz KBB cup

$3.00

Juice Box

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Mocktail

$3.00

T-Shirts & Sweatshirts

REVIVAL TSHIRT

$22.00

Tank Jffrsn SALE

$11.00

S-xl NEW REVIVAL SWEATSHIRT

$45.00

2xl NEW REVIVAL SWEATSHIRT

$48.00

Youth Tshirt

$15.00

Bleach Tshirt

$22.00

Hats

Jefferson Hat

$26.00

Teal Hop Hat

$22.00

Black Hop Hat

$26.00

Black Flourish Hat

$26.00

Stickers

REVIVAL HALL STICKER

REVIVAL HALL STICKER

$1.50
HOP STICKER

HOP STICKER

$1.00

Calendar Cards

$10.00

Glassware

Branded Pint Glass

Branded Pint Glass

$5.00

Christmas Growler 32

$18.00

Growler 32oz

$8.00

Coaster

$5.00

Koozies

Koozie

$3.00

Coaster

$3.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Revival Hall Taproom is a community gathering space. We have live music on weekends, lots of games, and beer and wine on tap. The space is made for local community to enjoy good drink and great conversation with family and friends. We hope that you'll make yourself at home and stay awhile.

Website

Location

16 S Public Sq, Jefferson, GA 30549

Directions

Gallery
Revival Hall Taproom image
Revival Hall Taproom image
Revival Hall Taproom image
Revival Hall Taproom image

