Winder restaurants you'll love

More about Bistro off Broad - 16 E Candler St
Bistro off Broad - 16 E Candler St
16 E Candler St, Winder
|Popular items
|BISTRO BURGER
|$15.00
brasstown beef, caramelized onion, boursin cheese, house cut fries or side salad
|SHRIMP & GRITS
|$24.00
gulf shrimp, stone grits, country gravy
|CACIO Y PEPE
|$23.00
House made spaghetti, parmigiano, pecorino, black pepper
More about BAKI Ramen Kitchen
BAKI Ramen Kitchen
64 E. May St, Winder
|Popular items
|Takoyaki (5)
|$6.75
Octopus ball with bonito flakes and sauce
|Crab Rangoon (6)
|$5.25
Fried wonton filled with crab meat and cream cheese
|Tokyo Shoyu Ramen
|$0.00
Classic light soy sauce flavor